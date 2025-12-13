Break Out Explosion

Symbols: USDCHF, USDJPY, XAUUSD, GBPUSD, EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPJPY (I Love USDCHF_H1)

Timeframes: H1, H4, D1
Important features : No repaint, no lag, indirection signal, multi confirmation
Safety : signals contain stop loss , take profit and respect risk to reward rule
Includes: Free Multi-Time-Frame Scanner (After purchasing this product, simply send me a screenshot via private message and I will personally send you the Screener file.)
Full trading system concept : Read Article (full concept explained in this article)

MT5 Version Of Break Out Explosion Is Available : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152676

Live Signal that show my real trades on 1000$ account : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2348010

Join the Discussion

A support group is available in the MQL5 community chat. Join Support Group to share ideas, ask questions, or discuss trading setups with other users.

About Break Out Explosion

Break Out Explosion is a complete trading system designed to identify powerful breakout signals in the direction of the main market trend.
It works by detecting minor trendline breakouts that align with the larger directional trend, ensuring high-probability setups with clear logic.

Each trade setup follows three simple steps:

  1. A directional wave is formed.

  2. A retracement occurs (customizable percentage).

  3. A minor trendline breaks in the direction of the main trend.

This indicator provides accurate, real-time signals with no lag, repaint, or delay.
It automatically suggests an optimal stop loss based on recent swing levels and offers three dynamic take profit levels using individual risk–reward factors.

Key Features

  • Built-in user-friendly dashboard with adjustable options.

  • Customizable Bullish/Bearish Fibonacci for retracement visualization.

  • Swing-based or fixed stop loss settings.

  • Up to 3 customizable take profit targets.

  • Moving Average filter to allow only trades in trend direction.

Break Out Explosion combines professional logic with an intuitive interface—ideal for traders who value precision, structure, and simplicity in their trading strategy.

