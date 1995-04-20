Pips Stalker

The Pips Stalker is a long short arrow type indicator, the indicator helps traders of all levels to take better decisions trading the market,the indicator never repaints and uses RSI as main signal logic, once an arrow is given it will never repaint or back paint and arrows are not delayed.

FEATURES OF THE PIPS STALKER ARROW :

STATS PANEL
a unique info dashboard that shows overall win rate % and useful stats such as max win and lost trades in a row, as well as other usefull info.
TP AND SL, BUILT IN MONEY MANAGEMENT
the indicator gives TP and SL objects with each arrow, so the trader have built in money and risk management, sl is based on ATR, and TP is based on risk to reward ration based on current ATR SL value.
NO REPAINT, HIGH ADJUSTABILITY
the indicator gives plenty of options to improve signal quality which makes it work on any pair with only a little bit of periods adjustment, the panel will show the trader if current settings and periods are profitable or not.

recommended time frame : M1.

recommmended start capital : 100$.

recommended account type : RAW SPREAD.







