Blahtech Supply Demand

4.58

Was: $299  Now: $99  

Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones.

Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings and engulfing detectors. Driven by an easy to use interface and innovative backtest mode this indicator is a must-have for all supply demand traders.

Links [ Install | Update | Documentation & Training ]


Feature Highlights

  • Multi-timeframe display
  • Backtest directly on the chart
  • Summary panel
  • Multi-timeframe trend analysis
  • Confirmed swings (High and Low QPoints)
  • Zone strength engine (seven criteria)

Feature Highlights continued...

  • Advanced level detection (peaks, consolidations, drop-base-drops)
  • Fast access hot-keys
  • Alerts
  • Engulfing detector
  • Visibility Filters
  • Old zones (broken levels or trend changes)
  • Highlight of Nested zones

Input Parameters

 - Download documentation using link above for details



    Reviews 43
    Vinod Kumar
    190
    Vinod Kumar 2025.02.27 04:27 
     

    This is hands down one of the best indicators I’ve ever purchased from the MQL market. I’ve also bought other tools from the same developer, and they never disappoint. It delivers incredibly valuable levels like Supply/Demand zones, Trend analysis, and QPoints, which are super responsive and easy to integrate into your trading strategy. Despite packing tons of features, it’s lightweight and won’t slow down your MT4 platform. The developer is both skilled and approachable—they reply quickly to questions and go the extra mile to help. If you’re looking to build an EA, they even provide sample code and troubleshoot errors with you. 10/10 recommend this tool!

    mopheus black
    454
    mopheus black 2025.02.17 02:43 
     

    One of the best indicator on market...also the performance ist one of the best... Thanks

    Zakarias
    48
    Zakarias 2021.11.03 13:05 
     

    Awesome, i like the idea and its running very very good

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    Filter:
    Memon
    1990
    Memon 2025.11.21 12:04 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Vinod Kumar
    190
    Vinod Kumar 2025.02.27 04:27 
     

    This is hands down one of the best indicators I’ve ever purchased from the MQL market. I’ve also bought other tools from the same developer, and they never disappoint. It delivers incredibly valuable levels like Supply/Demand zones, Trend analysis, and QPoints, which are super responsive and easy to integrate into your trading strategy. Despite packing tons of features, it’s lightweight and won’t slow down your MT4 platform. The developer is both skilled and approachable—they reply quickly to questions and go the extra mile to help. If you’re looking to build an EA, they even provide sample code and troubleshoot errors with you. 10/10 recommend this tool!

    mopheus black
    454
    mopheus black 2025.02.17 02:43 
     

    One of the best indicator on market...also the performance ist one of the best... Thanks

    XANKEEZ
    889
    XANKEEZ 2025.02.03 11:30 
     

    This SnR indicator is the best I've used.

    Great but lacks support.

    Man xola Man xola
    77
    Man xola Man xola 2023.03.23 05:04 
     

    One the best

    Nerijus1982
    484
    Nerijus1982 2022.08.08 15:58 
     

    On backtesting looks good.But in real conditions levels repainting and disappears even when they’re not broken.You just can’t trust them.

    Blahtech Limited
    216457
    Reply from developer James Cater 2022.09.27 14:38
    To reduce clutter, narrow levels formed from just two candles don't get displayed as old zones. If you want to display these levels set the parameter "Other Parameters / Min Bars For Old Levels" => 2
    Zakarias
    48
    Zakarias 2021.11.03 13:05 
     

    Awesome, i like the idea and its running very very good

    David Cooper
    38
    David Cooper 2021.08.03 03:32 
     

    A leading indicator very well done. Remember to wait for price to come to you.

    YHW1022221880
    170
    YHW1022221880 2021.07.27 12:19 
     

    Good supply and demand indicators

    efecetinel
    126
    efecetinel 2021.05.05 20:16 
     

    Perfect indicator, perfect owner. Thank you James

    Nicolas Dobrovsky
    849
    Nicolas Dobrovsky 2021.03.07 10:55 
     

    The best SR indicator on the market. It is necessary to set the indicator according to the trading style. I spent a lot of time testing different variants and settings. Everyone has to find what suits them.

    Edit: Backtest mode does not work properly, sometimes repaint. You always need to use the previous candle, otherwise you will have very different results in the real account.

    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2021.03.03 12:47 
     

    Good! thank you

    Kavindran Elangoven
    641
    Kavindran Elangoven 2021.03.01 02:55 
     

    for a person who doesnt know how to trade, this indicator wont be helpful at all, but if you are a experience trader in the markets but sometimes are unconfident about the levels you are watching, and with the knowledge you already have about the markets to develop a bias on your trading day. this can be a game changer

    DilliBab
    19
    DilliBab 2021.02.23 15:05 
     

    Hi Friends this indicator am using last one day ,can you tell me how to use this, where we go short and long.please explain me anybody friends...+91 9952104997 my whatsapp number

    njs7891
    124
    njs7891 2021.01.04 16:30 
     

    The levels this indicator shows are very good and make it easy to see where price is likely to react from. I like the hotkey features to cycle between higher timeframe levels as you can quickly spot levels you may have missed when zoomed into a lower timeframe. The backtesting feature is also great and very useful. Good support also. Great indicator.

    Ng Choong Huan
    229
    Ng Choong Huan 2020.12.09 07:04 
     

    This is perfect indicator S/D which auto calculate a lot of data (score or those complicate manual job). Well done. Love it so much

    finisheroffaith
    24
    finisheroffaith 2020.10.27 20:43 
     

    For those who say a free Supply and Demand indicator is just as good as this one. My first response would be have you bought this one, because there is no free supply and demand indicator that even comes remotely close to this indicator that I know of. This indicator is absolutely awesome. The features are outstanding. It is not' your standard free supply and demand indicator.I fill it is money well spent. If you are not educated with the supply and demand method that may change your perception of the worth of the indicator. I say don't buy something you are not educated on.I also say don't let someone make an evaluation for you they are not educated on.

    T3chAddict
    64
    T3chAddict 2020.09.17 15:11 
     

    Fast and reliable indicator. Not 'heavy' on the system. Apart from not wasting time to plot my own SD zones the back-test mode is super handy.

    Martin Freiherr Von Mirbach Doring
    512
    Martin Freiherr Von Mirbach Doring 2020.08.04 14:15 
     

    Unfortunately not a good indicator. Too bad about the money. My free indicator, which I used for a long time, is much better and more reliable.

    hashmi007
    100
    hashmi007 2020.06.10 19:11 
     

    Excellent indicator.I use it with my Bollinger/MA crossover strategy and blahtech provides me with accurate Target zones.great tool.

    123
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