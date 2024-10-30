Market Structure MT4

4.17

MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125756

MT5 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/157655


This all-in-one indicator displays real-time "Market Structure" (internal & swing BOS / CHoCH), order blocks, premium & discount zones, equal highs & lows, and much more...allowing traders to automatically mark up their charts with widely used price action methodologies. Following the release of our Fair Value Gap script, we received numerous requests from our community to release more features in the same category.


"Market Structure" is a fairly new yet widely used term among price action traders looking to more accurately navigate liquidity & find more optimal points of interest in the market. Trying to determine where institutional market participants have orders placed (buy or sell side liquidity) can be a very reasonable approach to finding more practical entries & exits based on price action.


The indicator includes alerts for the presence of swing structures and many other relevant conditions.


Features This indicator includes many features, these are highlighted below: Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Break of Structure (BOS) Change of Character (CHoCH) Order Blocks (bullish & bearish) Equal Highs & Lows Fair Value Gap Detection Previous Highs & Lows Premium & Discount Zones as a range

Vogelio
84
Vogelio 2025.09.20 22:35 
 

Thank you so much for sharing, you did an excellent job.

Frank de Kuster
41
Frank de Kuster 2025.06.17 09:05 
 

Perfect indicator. Thank you Agus

Evgeny Belyaev
90899
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.01.20 22:16 
 

THIS INDICATOR WITH MY AUTHOR'S INDICATOR. IT GIVES A GOOD RESULT.

Sunny Ho
407
Sunny Ho 2025.10.29 03:19 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.10.29 10:35
Thank you Sir
Vogelio
84
Vogelio 2025.09.20 22:35 
 

Thank you so much for sharing, you did an excellent job.

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.09.20 22:44
Thank you Sir
Frank de Kuster
41
Frank de Kuster 2025.06.17 09:05 
 

Perfect indicator. Thank you Agus

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.06.17 09:17
Thank you Sir
LJC002
260
LJC002 2025.05.21 14:43 
 

There is a problem, how to solve it? Restart MT4, reinstall MT4, the same problem 2025.05.21 22:37:56.566 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:55.704 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:55.704 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:55.704 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:55.255 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:55.254 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:55.254 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H1: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:54.792 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H1: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:54.792 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H1: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:54.791 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M30: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:54.418 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M30: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:54.418 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M30: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:54.394 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:54.042 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:54.042 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:54.042 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M5: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:53.727 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M5: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:53.727 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M5: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:53.650 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:53.278 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:53.278 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:53.277 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:52.491 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:52.491 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M15: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:52.387 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:51.273 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:51.273 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,M1: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:51.206 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Monthly: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:50.213 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Monthly: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:50.213 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Monthly: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:50.212 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Weekly: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:48.442 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Weekly: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:48.442 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Weekly: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:48.442 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:47.467 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:47.467 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,Daily: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:47.467 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: uninit reason 3 2025.05.21 22:37:46.795 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: array out of range in 'MQL5 Market Structure.mq4' (1653,18) 2025.05.21 22:37:46.795 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H4: initialized 2025.05.21 22:37:46.769 Market Structure MT4 XAUUSD,H1: uninit reason 3

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.21 14:45
Sorry Sir, I didn't find that error.
Mikhail Ryzhachenko
1042
Mikhail Ryzhachenko 2025.05.14 05:48 
 

Ничего не понятно

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.14 05:53
Thank you Sir
Alejandro Flores Arias
585
Alejandro Flores Arias 2025.04.21 03:44 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.04.21 03:47
Thank you Sir
erex
74
erex 2025.03.14 21:04 
 

Вещь в себе. Никаких настроек ) Правда, подобные индикаторы с настройками есть. Так что ... слишком лаконично.

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.21 14:45
Thank you Sir
Futuraman
14
Futuraman 2025.01.28 17:23 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.05.21 14:46
Thank you Sir
Evgeny Belyaev
90899
Evgeny Belyaev 2025.01.20 22:16 
 

THIS INDICATOR WITH MY AUTHOR'S INDICATOR. IT GIVES A GOOD RESULT.

Agus Santoso
35006
Reply from developer Agus Santoso 2025.01.20 22:51
Thank you Sir
Reply to review