Trend Cutter is a trend indicator which can be used with any time frame including the lower time frames like M1 and M5. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading and will be helpful to those who prefer long-term trading as well. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution. The indicator provides non-repaint signals on the close of the current candle. When the signal candle is closed, the signal will stay fixed on chart.

The indicator is very easy to use. You just need to choose a trendy pair with good volatility. Technically the indicator will work with absolutely any time frame but some time frames may work better than the other depending on the trading pair.

The indicator provides a trader with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

