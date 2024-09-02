Trend Cutter

5
  • Indicators
  • Oleg Rodin
    Oleg Rodin

    Oleg Rodin

    4.9 (501)
    Hello!
    I've been a trader and trading software developer for more than 15 years already. Here I do my best to share my experience with other traders providing them with high-quality trading tools which can be used for trading different markets.
    49 products
  • Version: 1.1
  • Updated: 9 January 2025
  • Activations: 20

Trend Cutter is a trend indicator which can be used with any time frame including the lower time frames like M1 and M5. The indicator is ideal for traders who prefer intraday trading and will be helpful to those who prefer long-term trading as well. You can use this indicator as a basis for your trading system or as a standalone trading solution. The indicator provides non-repaint signals on the close of the current candle. When the signal candle is closed, the signal will stay fixed on chart.

The indicator is very easy to use. You just need to choose a trendy pair with good volatility. Technically the indicator will work with absolutely any time frame but some time frames may work better than the other depending on the trading pair.

The indicator provides a trader with all types of alerts including PUSH notifications.

PLEASE CONTACT ME AFTER PURCHASE TO GET MY TRADING TIPS PLUS A GREAT BONUS!

Reviews 2
Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.09.15 02:32 
 

Excellent indicator, very accurate like all of Mr. Oleg's indicators, I am very happy to have purchased it. Thank you for sharing your valuable knowledge with us in the form of your indicators.

javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2024.09.10 15:36 
 

This indicator works exactly as described by the author, delivering reliable and accurate results. It offers multiple applications depending on your trading style, but personally, I find it most effective as a complement to other trading systems from the same author. Together, they create a powerful combination that enhances my overall trading strategy. Highly recommended for anyone looking to improve their trading performance!

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Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.09.15 02:32 
 

Excellent indicator, very accurate like all of Mr. Oleg's indicators, I am very happy to have purchased it. Thank you for sharing your valuable knowledge with us in the form of your indicators.

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.09.16 10:33
Thank You very much for your kind words! It is always a great pleasure for me sharing my trading knowledge and experience with my clients. I truly believe my trading indicator will help you achieve your trading goals and help you trade with more confidence. I wish you great success with your trading!
javier rodriguez
299
javier rodriguez 2024.09.10 15:36 
 

This indicator works exactly as described by the author, delivering reliable and accurate results. It offers multiple applications depending on your trading style, but personally, I find it most effective as a complement to other trading systems from the same author. Together, they create a powerful combination that enhances my overall trading strategy. Highly recommended for anyone looking to improve their trading performance!

Oleg Rodin
32628
Reply from developer Oleg Rodin 2024.09.11 22:48
I am very grateful to you for your kind words and sharing your experience with other traders! I am glad the indicator has been helpful to you in trading. I wish you great success in trading and in every aspect of your life!
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