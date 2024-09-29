Gann Box MT4

The Gann Box indicator is a powerful and versatile tool designed to help traders identify and exploit key market levels. This indicator draws a rectangle on the chart, which is automatically divided into several zones with strategic levels 0, 0.25, 0.50, 075, 1. When the price touches one of these levels, alerts are triggered, providing valuable assistance for trading decisions. You instantly know the evolution of the market in relation to the zone you have drawn. To draw a zone, simply draw a simple rectangle and rename it GannBox.



This indicator is designed for all types of traders, whether they use the concepts of support and resistance, supply and demand, ICT techniques, or specialists in Fair Value Gaps (FVG).



Whether you are an intraday, swing, or position trader, the Gann Box helps you better understand and anticipate market movements while increasing your responsiveness and performance.



MT5 Version





Gann Box is a multi-timeframe indicator: it can be drawn on larger time frames, such as H1, while allowing a position to be taken on smaller time frames, such as 15 minutes, for more precise and responsive trading.



In addition to its flexibility, the tool is fully configurable directly on the chart thanks to an intuitive management panel. This panel allows you to activate or deactivate each level according to your preferences and to activate or deactivate the associated alerts. Traders can choose between three types of alerts: by email, pop-up or push notification on their mobile device, to never miss a key signal.



Finally, the Gann Box offers complete customization. You can change the size and color of the text, adjust the color of the different zones and fully customize the text of the alerts to perfectly meet your specific needs.



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