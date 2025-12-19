Speed Trend Matrix Indicator

Speed Trend Matrix Ultimate (Version 5.10)

Speed Trend Matrix (STM) is a comprehensive trading system wrapped into a single indicator. Unlike standard oscillators that simply show overbought or oversold conditions, the STM analyzes the "velocity" of price movement relative to market volatility (ATR). It identifies not just the trend direction, but the strength behind the move, filtering out low-momentum "flat" periods where traders often get caught in whipsaws.

This tool is designed for traders who require a complete roadmap for every trade. It does not just provide an entry signal; it automatically calculates and projects suggested Stop Loss and Take Profit levels directly on your chart based on your selected trading style.

Core Philosophy

The indicator separates market behavior into three distinct zones based on price speed:

  • UpZone (Green): Strong bullish momentum is present.

  • DownZone (Red): Strong bearish momentum is present.

  • FlatZone (Gray): Price lacks the velocity to sustain a trend. This filter helps you stay out of chopping markets.

Key Features

1. Four Dynamic Exit Strategies The standout feature of STM v5 is its adaptability. You can toggle between four different calculation modes to suit your specific trading personality:

  • Mode ATR (Volatility Based): The classic approach. Adapts Stop Loss and Take Profit based on the current market volatility. Ideal for day trading and swing trading.

  • Mode Structure (Smart Money): Places Stop Losses behind recent Swing Highs or Swing Lows. This is designed for Price Action traders who want to hide stops behind market structure.

  • Mode Candle (Sniper): A high-risk, high-reward mode. Places tight stops based on the signal candle’s wick extremes. Ideal for catching the very beginning of a momentum burst with a high Risk:Reward ratio.

  • Mode Fixed (Scalper): Uses fixed point values for SL and TP. Best suited for scalping on lower timeframes with known asset characteristics.

2. On-Chart Trade Management When a valid signal is detected, the indicator draws:

  • Entry Arrow: Visual confirmation of the trend change.

  • SL Line (Red Dot): The exact price level for your stop loss.

  • TP Line (Blue Dash): The calculated target level.

3. Advanced Filtering To further increase signal quality, STM includes:

  • Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Filter: Checks a higher timeframe (e.g., H1 or H4) to ensure you are trading in the direction of the macro trend.

  • Structure Requirement: An optional filter that forces the indicator to wait for a valid Pivot Low/High structure before signaling, reducing entries during erratic spikes.

4. Performance Dashboard Transparency is vital. The on-screen dashboard tracks the historical performance of the current settings on the current chart, displaying:

  • Total Signals

  • Wins vs. Losses

  • Win Rate Percentage

  • Net Points Gained

How to Trade

  1. Analyze the Matrix: Look for the histogram to shift from Gray (Flat) to Green (Buy) or Red (Sell).

  2. Wait for the Arrow: Confirm the signal with the printed arrow.

  3. Execute: Enter the trade and set your SL/TP exactly where the indicator lines are drawn.

  4. Manage: Allow the trade to play out based on the mathematical probabilities defined by the dashboard statistics.

Parameters Overview

  • Strategy Settings: Adjust the ATR period and Speed Thresholds to tune the sensitivity of the signals.

  • Exit Strategy: Choose between ATR, Structure, Fixed, or Candle modes and adjust Multipliers/Reward Ratios.

  • Filters: Enable/Disable MTF filtering and choose the specific Higher Timeframe.

  • Visuals: Customize line lengths, colors, and toggle the dashboard.

  • Alerts: Full suite of alerts included (Popup, Mobile Notification, Email, Sound, and Voice).


