Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator

The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application
The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even which volume could be used by% of risk of the account balance.
It includes fully editable parameters such as colors and sizes.
If you are a user of these strategies, this indicator will facilitate your trading operations through sound alerts and messages in your Metatrader 4 app.
The indicator is delivered with a user manual that can be downloaded from our website.
On the website you can see how Backtests of 5 years have been done with very positive results. Each asset has been optimized by our indicator-based EA to optimize these results.

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The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to Understand the Status: Green/Red square: histogram above/below 0 line Green square + Red bord
FFx RSI Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: RSI above/below 50 line Green square + Red border: R
FFx Stoch Dashboard MTF ALERTER
Eric Venturi-Bloxs
Indicators
The FFx Dashboard MTF alerter will show you on a single chart all the timeframes (M1 to Monthly) with their own status for the indicator. 2 Alert Options: Single timeframe: each selected timeframe alert separately when a signal occurs Multi timeframes: all selected timeframes must agree for an alert to be triggered Both options have an input to select the timeframes to be used for the alert(s). How to understand the status: Green/Red square: Stoch above/below 50 line Green square + Red border:
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ICT Smc draw
TRADERWE FOREX SL
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Utilities
Indicador SMART MONEY CONCEPTS DRAW Este indicador te permitirá dibujar de forma sencilla, rápida y fácil todos los conceptos de Trading Institucional e Smart Money Concepts basados en la terminología de The Inner Circle Trader (ICT) necesarios para realizar análisis técnico en tus gráficos de Metatrader. Este indicador ha sido desarrollado por el equipo de TradingForexTV y lo entregamos totalmente gratis para toda nuestra comunidad y seguidores de nuestro canal y redes sociales. Algunos de lo
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Risk Reward Calculator Indicator
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Utilities
If you are looking for an indicator in the purest Tradingview style to plot your trades with Take Profit (TP) and Stop Loss (SL) as well as the entry point on the chart, Risk Reward Indicator is your indicator for Metatrader 4. This indicator, among many other functions, allows you to draw and simulate operations, as well as the risk ratio (RB) benefit and the pips that you can win or lose in that operation. In addition, this indicator includes a calculator where you can indicate the % of ris
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edisonjansasoy Jansasoy
27
edisonjansasoy Jansasoy 2024.05.14 17:30 
 

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Victor68
29
Victor68 2022.06.30 08:11 
 

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TRADERWE FOREX SL
6604
Reply from developer Ruben Sanchez Perez 2022.12.07 08:18
Hola Victor, te recomiendo que pases a ver la web y los vídeos manuales: https://www.tradingforexsp.com/nihilist-easy-trend-5-0
jorge luna
157
jorge luna 2021.06.29 02:42 
 

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TRADERWE FOREX SL
6604
Reply from developer Ruben Sanchez Perez 2022.05.30 14:06
Hola Jorge, ya está disponible el alquiler del indicador.
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