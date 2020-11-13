Nihilist and ForexAlien Indicator

The Nihilist 5.0 Indicator includes Forexalien and Nihilist Easy Trend trading strategies and systems. It is composed of an MTF Dashboard where you can analyze the different input possibilities of each strategy at a glance. It has an alert system with different types of configurable filters. You can also configure which TF you want to be notified on your Metatrader 4 platform and Mobile application

The indicator has the option to view how could be a TP and SL by using ATR or fixed points, even which volume could be used by% of risk of the account balance.

It includes fully editable parameters such as colors and sizes.

If you are a user of these strategies, this indicator will facilitate your trading operations through sound alerts and messages in your Metatrader 4 app.

The indicator is delivered with a user manual that can be downloaded from our website.

On the website you can see how Backtests of 5 years have been done with very positive results. Each asset has been optimized by our indicator-based EA to optimize these results.

