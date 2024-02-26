Top Bottom Tracker MT4

Top Bottom Tracker is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend / MT5 version.

The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price --> $99

Features

No repainting
This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives
Trading pairs
All forex pairs
Timeframe  
All timeframes

Parameters

==== Indicator configuration ====

Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the value, the less but more accurate signals will be given)

Upper level value // 80 (Value of the upper horizontal line)

Lower level value // 20 (Lower horizontal line value)

Indicator calculation bars // 3000 (For how many bars do you want the indicator to be calculated. The value 0 calculates the indicator for all bars)

==== Alarm configuration ====

Popup alert // true (Alarm on terminal)

Email alert // true (Alarm to email)

Alert time interval // 10 (Alarm interval in minutes)



Warnings

I only sell my products on MQL5.com. If someone contacts you to sell you my products, then they are scammers who only want your money.

Also, if you buy my products from an external website, I assure you that they will be fake versions and will not work the same as the originals.


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Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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Critical Zones MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.72 (32)
Indicators
Critical Zones   has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in fro
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Golden Hunter MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.86 (42)
Indicators
MT4 Version Golden Hunter   has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This
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Gold King AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (4)
Experts
Only   1/5   copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //   MT4 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This q
Gold Pulse AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only  4 /10  copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT4 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify areas
Pips Chaser MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (9)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading //   MT4 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads
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Golden Hunter MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.67 (15)
Indicators
MT5 Version Golden Hunter has been developed for traders who trade manually in the markets. It is a very powerful tool consisting of 3 different indicators: Powerful entry strategy: Formed by an indicator that measures the volatility of the currency pair and identifies the market trend. LSMA: Smoothes the price data and is useful to detect the short term trend. Heikin Ashi: Once the indicator is attached to the chart, the Japanese candlesticks will change to Heikin Ashi candlesticks. This type
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Auto Fibo MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.53 (19)
Indicators
Auto Fibo   is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band,
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Pips Hunter PRO MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO   has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them /   MT4 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No l
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Critical Zones MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.27 (11)
Indicators
Critical Zones has been created especially for manual traders looking for more accurate market entries. This indicator uses advanced algorithms to detect areas of interest by calculating the most relevant support and resistance on the chart as well as their breakouts and retests. This indicator can be configured to send alerts and notifications when potentially lucrative buy/sell opportunities are detected, allowing traders to stay on top of trading opportunities even when they are not in front
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Gold King AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Experts
Only 1/5 copies left at this price ---> Next price 250$ //  MT5 Version Gold King AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The algorithm operates during the New York trading session. After analysing the market for a couple of hours to identify areas of interest, it places pending orders that are executed when the price reaches them. This quickl
Quantum Pips AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (5)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Gold Pulse AI MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Only   4 /10   copies left at this price ---> Next price 175$ //  MT5 Version Launch offer: Get a free EA with your purchase !!! Gold Pulse AI was created using TensorTrade, an open-source Python framework designed specifically for building, training, evaluating, and deploying robust trading algorithms using reinforcement learning. The strategy of the algorithm is to take advantage of the momentum in the gold market by using pending orders. After analyzing previous candlesticks to identify area
Quantum Pips AI MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Welcome to Quantum Pips AI, a new generation expert advisor! Only 2/5 copies will be sold at this price. Automatically after that the price will rise to make sure that the performance of the robot is adequate for real accounts. Contact me after purchase and  get a free indicator  (valued at over 65$) Quantum Pips AI is a cutting-edge Expert Advisor meticulously designed to profit from the forex market. This intelligent system uses meticulous analysis of multiple time frames, as well as a diverse
Pips Hunter PRO MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (1)
Indicators
Pips Hunter PRO has been developed over several years and is an improved version of its predecessor. This powerful indicator analyzes the market and price history to generate buy and sell entries. For the calculation of these entries it uses different indicators that work together as well as a complex statistical logarithm that filters out less favorable entries and eliminates them / MT5 version . Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives No lag T
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Pips Chaser MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
4.13 (8)
Indicators
Pips Chaser  indicator has been developed to complement your manual trading. This indicator can be used for both short scalping and long swing trading // MT5 Version Features No repaint indicator This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs Any currency pair Time frame H1 is preferable, but you can adapt it to any timeframe Trading time Around the clock Buffers  Buy Buffer: 0 / Sell Buffer: 1 Requirements The use of an ECN broker with tight spreads fo
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Auto Fibo MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (7)
Indicators
Auto Fibo is an indicator developed to enhance your manual trading. It will draw the golden ratio automatically, saving you time and facilitating your trading. Attach the indicator to the graph and it will automatically draw the exact golden ratio, saving you the trouble of having to find the critical point. The interface adjusts according to your computer to the approximate high and low points of the band. This indicator will correct most start and end point selection errors. For each band, th
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Top Bottom Tracker MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
Top Bottom Tracker   is an indicator based on sophisticated algorithms that analyse the market trend and can detect the highs and lows of the trend /   MT4 version . The price will progressively increase until it reaches 500$. Next price -->   $99 Features No repainting This indicator does not change its values when new data arrives Trading pairs All forex pairs Timeframe     All timeframes Parameters ==== Indicator configuration ==== Configuration parameter // 40 (The higher the valu
Smart Market Concepts MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via  MQL5 inbox  to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. //  MT4 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that
Smart Market Concepts MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
EXCLUSIVE LAUNCH OFFER !!!  After purchase, contact via MQL5 inbox to receive my profitable indicator top bottom for FREE. Manuals to help you understand how the indicator works and the logic behind Smart Money Concepts. Indicator manual settings   //   How to use SMC Smart Market Concepts - All-in-one SMC indicator for MT4/MT5: structure, OBs, FVG, zones, sessions, Fib/OTE, and alerts. // MT5 Version This indicator combines more than 20 indicators into a single “all-in-one” tool that di
Forex Vigor MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT5 version Forex Vigor  is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values that
Triangle Engine MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
5 (2)
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT4
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only 100 copies will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT5 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It was
Forex Vigor MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Indicators
5/10 copies at 30$ ---> next 50$ //  MT4 version Forex Vigor   is a technical indicator that assesses the momentum strength of the 8 primary currencies (EUR, GBP, AUD, NZD, USD, CAD, CHF, JPY). The indicator relies on mathematical calculations that measure the lack of correlation among 28 currency pairs. To calculate their values, it analyses the percentage difference between the closing prices using the Linear-weighted averaging method (LWMA) plus a statistical system that eliminates values tha
Triangle Engine MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
Triangle Engine has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then Triangle Engine is the solution you are looking for. Triangle Engine is an advanced algorithm meticulously designed to identify and exploit the inherent vulnerabilities of AUDCAD. Using a sophisticated set of metrics and different strategies, this system performs an in-depth, real-time a
XPulse MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
XPulse has been created to grow people's capital in a simple and accessible way. If you are tired of algorithms that seem to work great in backtesting but then don't work the same in live accounts, then XPulse is the solution you are looking for. It is an algorithm specifically designed to exploit an inefficiency of the Aussie-Cad pair. With a robust backtest and two live signals to back up the performance of the algorithm. // For additional in-depth details, kindly refer to the  Manual Guide . 
SnowGold MT5
Rodrigo Arana Garcia
Experts
SnowGold — Gold swing breakout trading system l aunch promotion — Limited to 100 copies Unlike my other EAs, this is a limited product of which only   100 copies   will be sold. After sales are complete, the product will be hidden forever. The price will increase by 50$ every 48 hours.  Lock in the lowest price before it's gone. 9  copies sold — only 91 remaining.   Live signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2360313 SnowGold ( MT4 version ) originates from my largest live trading account. It
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