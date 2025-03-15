BPR and SFP indicator ICT MT4

BPR and SFP Indicator for ICT Trading on MT4



The BPR + SFP Indicator integrates two highly effective trading concepts: Breakout and Retest (BPR) and Swing Failure Pattern (SFP). This combination enables traders to assess market strength and pinpoint optimal entry opportunities with greater accuracy.

By analyzing price action and market reactions at significant levels, this indicator helps identify swing failures, breakouts, confirmations, and retracements. It offers clear visual alerts through green and red arrows, making trend reversals and trade setups easier to recognize.





BPR + SFP Indicator Specifications



Below are the key features of the BPR + SFP Indicator:

Category ICT - Smart Money - Liquidity Platform MetaTrader 4 Skill Level Advanced Indicator Type Continuation - Reversal Timeframe Multi-timeframe Trading Style Day Trading Market Type All Markets





Indicator Overview



This tool integrates SFP and BPR patterns within the ICT (Inner Circle Trader) framework, forming a strategic approach for analyzing price movements. By utilizing both patterns, traders can efficiently navigate volatile market conditions while identifying ideal entry and exit positions.





Bullish Market Conditions

On a 30-minute USD/JPY chart, green arrows appear following confirmed breakouts, highlighting potential upward trends. These signals assist traders in spotting favorable buy setups.





Bearish Market Conditions

A 4-hour EUR/CAD chart displays red arrows, indicating bearish trends. These signals help traders validate breakout patterns and avoid potential misinterpretations in market movements.





Customizable Indicator Settings



Below is an overview of the adjustable settings for the BPR + SFP Indicator on MetaTrader 4:





Display Settings

Chart color scheme customization





General Settings

Number of candles for analysis

Object classification prefix

SFP Mode activation

BPR visibility toggle

BPR + SFP display toggle





Conclusion



The BPR + SFP Indicator is an essential tool for detecting high-probability trade setups while reducing the likelihood of false breakouts. By filtering out weak breakout patterns, traders can execute positions with enhanced confidence and precision.