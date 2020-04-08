Full Scalping Signal

FullScalping is a non-repainting, non-backpainting indicator, specially designed to generate CONSTANT scalping entries in any market. Perfect for aggressive traders looking for nonstop action!


Join the channel to stay updated with exclusive information and updates: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/forexnewadvisor


You’ll notice it gives signals on almost every candle, either confirming the trend or signaling key retracements. It’s like having a radar constantly guiding you.


How does it work? Very simple:

  • Red arrows ➜ enter sell trades.
  • Blue arrows ➜ enter buy trades.

Always trade in the direction of the general trend, aggressively targeting 15 to 20 pips per trade, and exiting quickly before any sharp market reversals.


Signals are constant, so you never run out of trading opportunities. The goal is to execute intense scalping using:

  • High lots
  • Low spread (displayed in the bottom-left corner)
  • Wide stop-loss, placed near the last trend change

You can watch the live trading video to see it in action, but it’s so easy you can use it right after installing.


Does it repaint or backpaint?

One of the most important questions with arrow-style indicators is whether it repaints or backpaints. In the case of FullScalping, the answer is clear:


This indicator DOES NOT repaint

This means signals do not disappear or shift position after being displayed on the chart. Each arrow is based on fully closed candles, so it doesn't recalculate or get deleted.

  • It does not use the current candle (i == 0) to generate signals
  • It only uses closed data (i ≥ 1)
  • Once an arrow is drawn, it stays there permanently

It also does NOT backpaint

Backpainting is when an indicator "fakes the past" by showing historical signals that never actually appeared live.

FullScalping processes all history consistently and does NOT add fake past signals.

  • Past signals are real, given at the actual moment
  • No arrows are retroactively inserted
  • What you see in history reflects what really would have happened in a live trade


How to verify this?

  1. Use MT4’s visual strategy tester
  2. Move candle by candle and check that:
    • Arrows appear only at the candle’s close
    • They never disappear or move around
    • No old signals appear when a new one is drawn


Conclusion

Technical Requirement Status
Does it repaint signals? No
Does it backpaint? No
Does it use future data? No
Based on closed candles? Yes
Ideal for real scalping? Absolutely


FullScalping is built with transparency and precision. What you see is what you actually get — no surprises.

FullScalping can be used on ALL timeframes, but if you’re looking for fast, high-frequency trades, it’s especially recommended on M1, M5, and M15.

