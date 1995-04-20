Volume Profil MT4

Summary

Volume Profile Rectangle

An interactive volume profile indicator that displays a horizontal analysis of traded volume at each price level within a selected area. It automatically creates a movable rectangle and shows colored bars representing bullish and bearish volume distribution.

What it does:

Displays horizontal volume : Visualizes the volume distribution at each price level as horizontal bars

Bullish/Bearish analysis : Colors bars in green (bullish-dominant volume) or red (bearish-dominant volume)

Interactive rectangle : Automatically updates when you move the selection rectangle

Automatic creation: Generates a default rectangle at startup for immediate use

How it works:

Zone selection: A rectangle (created automatically or manually) defines the analysis zone (time + price) Volume distribution: Divides the price range into levels (configurable resolution) and distributes the volume of the selected candles Smart coloring: Analyzes each level to determine whether bullish or bearish volume dominates Dynamic display: Bars are automatically redrawn when the chart is moved, zoomed, or scrolled Optional filter: Can filter candles based on their body or full wick (vertical filter)

Main settings:

Rectangle

RectangleName : Reference rectangle name (default: "VolumeRect")

AutoCreateRectangle: Automatically create the rectangle on startup

Visual

MaxBarWidthPixels : Maximum bar width (default: 120 pixels)

PriceLevels : Resolution = number of analyzed price levels (default: 50)

ColorUp / ColorDown : Colors for bullish (green) and bearish (red) volume

OffsetLeftPixels: Distance between the rectangle and the bars (10 pixels)

Filtering

IncludePriceFilter : Enables the vertical price filter

PriceFilterMode : None (0): All candles Body (1): Filter based on the candle body only Full-Wick (2): Filter based on the entire candle (including wicks)



Update

UpdateMode : Update mode (OnDrag = on movement / Timer = automatic)

TimerIntervalMs: Refresh interval in timer mode (500ms)

Why it's useful:

Identify high-activity zones: Instantly spot price levels with concentrated volume (POC - Point of Control)

Analyze market sentiment: Differentiate between bullish (green) and bearish (red) accumulation zones to anticipate price reactions

Dynamic support/resistance: High-volume levels often act as strong support or resistance zones

Flexible analysis: Move the rectangle to analyze any time range or price range without reconfiguring the indicator

Institutional trading insight: Reveals where large volumes were traded, highlighting institutional interest zones

Complement to traditional volume: Provides a lateral (horizontal) view compared to time-based volume histograms



Available versions: MT4 (.mq4) and MT5 (.mq5) – identical features

