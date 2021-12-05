TMM Channel System

T.M.M Channel System is a forex trading system which provides signals for BUY and SELL with the Trend using special trend filter price channel indicator. This indicator is easy to adapt to any market using only two parameters. This channel indicator does not repaint! The channel indicator is recommended for trading on H4 charts but can be used with any time frame though. After purchase you will download the channel indicator. The arrow indicator will be provided to you for free after purchase. You just need to contact me after purchase.

Here at this marketplace you can buy a TMM Channel indicator (the one presented on this page). If you buy this indicator, you will get the arrow indicator for free! Simply buy this product and send me a message requesting the arrow tool. I will send you the second indicator for free.