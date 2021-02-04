MA Speedometer

4.6

Dashboard for Ma Speedometer: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/116784

Non standard attitude to the standard moving average indicator. The essence of the indicator is to determine the strength and speed of the price direction by determining the tilt angle of the moving average. A point is taken on the fifteenth MA candle and a point on the last closed MA candle, a straight line is drawn between them, it is movable and on a hemisphere shows an angle of inclination from 90 degrees to -90. above 30 degrees is the buying area, below -30 degrees is the selling area. above 60 degrees the zone of strong purchases below -60 strong sales. The indicator is an excellent addition for any trading systems as a filter and also can be used as the main tool for new trading systems, since it separately shows stable growth in strategy testers. All numbers above are approximate, indicator contains the following settings: StartBar (number of candles from the most recent to determine the length of the speedometer needle); maPeriod; maPrice; maMethod; notifications (push, voice, mail) and also possibility to show history with line moving from 90 to -90 range (please note this line window showes history only and does not show overbought or oversold situations).

The indicator is very practical to use and worthy of attention. In case of purchase please Pm me for further assistance. There is Gift indicator for them who makes full purchase

here is MT5 version as well: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/62619?source=Site+Profile+Seller






Reviews 15
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.08.16 17:05 
 

This indicator performance is mind blowing very accurate really a game changer in the Forex trading industry I wish I can give it a 50 star rating .you can now trade with confidence and no more guess work just follow instructions and the sky is the limit

Gary Gee
264
Gary Gee 2022.08.01 16:42 
 

The MA Speedometer works great. Trading involves knowing when to trade and when not to trade. The MA Speedometer measures the slope of a moving average. When it reaches a certain steepness, it's time to trade. When the market is going sideways, the steepness will not be reached. It takes the guesswork out of trading. It reduces trading to waiting for the slope to reach a certain steepness. The MA Speedometer is a silver bullet.

Juan Arturo Colon Norat
259
Juan Arturo Colon Norat 2021.06.08 02:50 
 

Another indicator from David worth adding to your Forex arsenal. Extremely user friendly and customizable indicator that can support any trading strategy. The recent addition of historical data is also a nice feature that adds more accuracy to one's own analysis of the market.

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Vitalii Zakharuk
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Roman Podpora
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TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
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Roberto Bonati
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Volume Break Oscillator is an indicator that matches price movement with volume trends in the form of an oscillator. I wanted to integrate volume analysis into my strategies but I have always been disappointed by most volume indicators, such as OBV, Money Flow Index, A/D but also as Volume Weighted Macd and many others. I therefore wrote this indicator for myself, I am satisfied with how useful it is, and therefore I decided to publish it on the market. Main features: It highlights the phase
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5 (8)
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Identify ranges  | Get earliest signals of Trends  | Get clear exits before reversal  | Spot the Fibo levels the price will test Non-repainting, non-delayed indicator - ideal for manual and automated trading - for all assets and all time units After purchase,   please contact me   for recommended and personalised settings Version   MT4  -  MT5   |  Check our   3 steps MetaMethod  to maximise your profits:   1. TrendDECODER  2. PowerZONES  3. BladeSCALPER   What is it about? TrendDECODER is a c
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Filter:
wuzzy66
1007
wuzzy66 2023.08.16 17:05 
 

This indicator performance is mind blowing very accurate really a game changer in the Forex trading industry I wish I can give it a 50 star rating .you can now trade with confidence and no more guess work just follow instructions and the sky is the limit

rainwalker123
3431
rainwalker123 2023.07.12 09:11 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2023.07.12 15:37
thanks. good luck in trading
Maris Zujevs
1093
Maris Zujevs 2022.09.29 11:38 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Gary Gee
264
Gary Gee 2022.08.01 16:42 
 

The MA Speedometer works great. Trading involves knowing when to trade and when not to trade. The MA Speedometer measures the slope of a moving average. When it reaches a certain steepness, it's time to trade. When the market is going sideways, the steepness will not be reached. It takes the guesswork out of trading. It reduces trading to waiting for the slope to reach a certain steepness. The MA Speedometer is a silver bullet.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2022.08.02 10:18
Thanks Gary!
lauro1956
5772
lauro1956 2022.07.30 13:16 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2022.07.30 13:19
Thanks Lauro! it is veri nice to read review from someone who understands Idea of indicator!
Jamesdelz
2778
Jamesdelz 2021.08.09 18:34 
 

1 star the guy wants to argue i simply said for now since it repaints i give it 1 star; i asked the seller to give manual or some form of advice to better understand it but he started arguing like a child for asking manual

Edit:

This guy doesn't know how to read I said at first glance it's hard to use because it keeps on moving so my first glance is 1 star, BUT(keyword is but) but if you have a way that's workable i'll give a good review, but his response he went crazy and started threatening to give 1 star review so I did, I gave it 1 star because of threats.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.08.09 20:12
This customer threated to write 1 star review because I was late 1 day only to send him manual. He was offensive in relation, He did not try demo version of the indicator before buying, he did not read even the description of the indicator to understand how it works and he made 1 star review with 1 Day use only. indicator shows Angle degrees in Numbers Based on Moving Average line and it's inclination :) this number changes every time and this is the idea to catch the correct angle size and use it in trading, the moment that Angle number Changes does not mean that indicator repaints, numbers change all the time and thats the idea of Angle.
Juan Arturo Colon Norat
259
Juan Arturo Colon Norat 2021.06.08 02:50 
 

Another indicator from David worth adding to your Forex arsenal. Extremely user friendly and customizable indicator that can support any trading strategy. The recent addition of historical data is also a nice feature that adds more accuracy to one's own analysis of the market.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.06.08 09:20
thanks for your feedback
Intercooler337
69
Intercooler337 2021.04.22 21:04 
 

Excellent and user friendly profitable indicator that eliminates use of too many other chart indicators

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.04.22 21:31
thanks
Hao Wu
766
Hao Wu 2021.03.19 14:17 
 

VERY GOOD!!!

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.03.19 17:38
thanks
surebethere123
238
surebethere123 2021.03.15 01:08 
 

Great indicator. I had used the indicator for close to 2 weeks. The indicator gives an easy glance to scalp when the market is moving. My entry improves and I hit my 5pips tp faster. The creator is patient to answer all my questions. Out of my expectations, he dropped me a text via mql5 when the new version is coming up. Really appreciate the customer service provided. Overall I am happy with the purchase.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.03.19 17:38
thanks a lot
Robert
628
Robert 2021.02.18 16:51 
 

I purchased this indicator earlier today. Downloaded it and started trading right away. Very simple to use and easy to understand. David has been excellent in answering questions. In today's trading I have traded 3 times - broke even, and won two trades. One trade paid for the indicator. I give it a 5 star.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.18 16:59
thanks for the feedback! feel free to contact me in case of questions. wish you all the best.
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
4222
Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.02.18 16:05 
 

Excellent indicator for us impatient millennials. Thanks!

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.18 16:06
thanks a lot
Patrick Jeannot
1565
Patrick Jeannot 2021.02.08 20:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.08 20:28
thanks for purchase :) in case of need in any assistance feel free to PM.
ALES KRIZAN
1767
ALES KRIZAN 2021.02.06 08:56 
 

very good

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.06 09:03
thanks for purchase :)
Luke Perrett
3413
Luke Perrett 2021.02.04 13:12 
 

Tried it in tester first. Looks like it would be a great help to any system for correct entry angle. ( Not getting in on consolidated markets) Author is very helpful in many ways. Thanks for everything Davit. God Bless you Brother. EDIT>> Great upgrade to the product. Now we can back test the levels we chose to trade at based on a oscillator window. I see also alerts for these levels, No more sitting at the screens.

Davit Beridze
12692
Reply from developer Davit Beridze 2021.02.05 17:45
thank you Luke :) in case of questions about it's use feel free to PM
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