No Skam
- Indicators
-
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 29 June 2026
- Activations: 15
The NO SKAM Arrow Indicator is a self-optimizing trading indicator designed to automatically fine-tune its signal generation and TP/SL levels based on your performance goals.
Instead of manually testing hundreds of parameter combinations, the indicator searches for settings that best match your optimization targets, such as:
- Minimum Win Rate
- Maximum Losing Streak
- Minimum Trade Count
- Positive net profit
This can save traders hours—or even days—of manual optimization.
The indicator combines Volume Analysis and Price Action to generate high-quality entry signals while maintaining consistency across different market conditions.
Features
> Self-Optimizing Parameters
Automatically adjusts signal and TP/SL settings according to your optimization (TWEAK) goals.
> High-Probability Entries
Uses a combination of Volume and Price Action for reliable trade setups.
> Automatic TP & SL Levels
Every signal includes suggested Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.
> Detailed Statistics Panel
Track important performance metrics including:
- Win Rate
- Winning Streak
- Losing Streak
- Total Trades
- Profit Factor
- Average RR
- and more...
> 100% No Repaint
Signals never move, disappear, or change after the candle closes.How to Use
- Wait for an arrow signal.
- The indicator automatically draws the recommended TP and SL levels.
- Enter the trade.
- Place your Stop Loss and Take Profit at the suggested levels.
- Wait for the trade to complete.
- Saves countless hours of manual optimization.
- Automatically searches for better parameter combinations.
- Designed to prioritize consistency instead of random signals.
- Built around Volume + Price Action rather than simple indicator stacking.
- Provides clear statistics so you always know the strategy's performance.
- 100% Non-Repainting—what you see is what the indicator generated at the close of the candle.