NO SKAM Arrow Indicator

The NO SKAM Arrow Indicator is a self-optimizing trading indicator designed to automatically fine-tune its signal generation and TP/SL levels based on your performance goals.

Instead of manually testing hundreds of parameter combinations, the indicator searches for settings that best match your optimization targets, such as:

Minimum Win Rate

Maximum Losing Streak

Minimum Trade Count

Positive net profit

This can save traders hours—or even days—of manual optimization.

The indicator combines Volume Analysis and Price Action to generate high-quality entry signals while maintaining consistency across different market conditions.

Features

> Self-Optimizing Parameters

Automatically adjusts signal and TP/SL settings according to your optimization (TWEAK) goals.

> High-Probability Entries

Uses a combination of Volume and Price Action for reliable trade setups.

> Automatic TP & SL Levels

Every signal includes suggested Take Profit and Stop Loss levels.

> Detailed Statistics Panel

Track important performance metrics including:

Win Rate

Winning Streak

Losing Streak

Total Trades

Profit Factor

Average RR

and more...

> 100% No Repaint

Signals never move, disappear, or change after the candle closes.

Wait for an arrow signal. The indicator automatically draws the recommended TP and SL levels. Enter the trade. Place your Stop Loss and Take Profit at the suggested levels. Wait for the trade to complete.

Saves countless hours of manual optimization.

Automatically searches for better parameter combinations.

Designed to prioritize consistency instead of random signals.

Built around Volume + Price Action rather than simple indicator stacking.

Provides clear statistics so you always know the strategy's performance.

100% Non-Repainting—what you see is what the indicator generated at the close of the candle.

How to UseWhy Choose NO SKAM?