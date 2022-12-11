



The Market Structure MTF indicator is a successful attempt to formalize the structure of price movement using a unique algorithm. It accurately decomposes any price movement into its constituent elements and allows you not to miss a single interesting entry or exit point.

An important feature of the Market Structure MTF indicator is the visualization of the structure of price movement on two timeframes at once – on the current and on any older one at the user's choice.

Despite the external similarity with various Zigzags, this indicator is fundamentally different from them and lacks all the disadvantages that Zigzags have – delays and redrawing.

The use of the Market Structure MTF indicator allows you to work based only on the "momentum – correction" structure, both following the trend and determining the moments of trend reversal.

Also, this indicator perfectly combines with any trading systems and strategies (levels, trend lines, market profile, margin zones, option levels, and so on), strengthening them, and allows you to find entry points at the very beginning of the movement and exit when the trend direction changes.

Additionally, the following tools are included in the Market Structure MTF indicator:

• Fibo Retracement and Fibo Expansion to determine the movement goals and important areas on the price movement path

• Construction of horizontal lines in automatic mode - the nearest support and resistance levels determined by important extremes above and below the current price on both the current and the older timeframe.

• Automatic detection of the market condition on the current and older timeframes (up/down trend or flat) and graphical output of this information in the form of arrows

• "Smart" alerts – marks set by pressing a single button. When touching which price the user receives a notification.

• Customizable depth of the history of the price structure display

• All possible notifications and alerts available in the MT4 terminal

All color settings and hotkey settings for all built-in functions are available to the user. Levels for Fibo tools can also be set according to your own preferences.



