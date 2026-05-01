Pulse Engine

3.97

UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE!

The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid. 

  • VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE
  • Final Price $1499

[Live Signal] | [Backtest Results] | [Setup Guide] | [FTMO Results]

A Different Approach to Trading

Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5.

It trades intraday directional patterns. These patterns have been found using a specific pattern recognition software that I have been developing and refining for years.
This software allows me to identify times of the day when a market has historically shown a strong move in one specific direction.
Each market and each day of the week has its own unique behavior.

What makes this approach so powerful is that it does not depend on whether the market is trending, reversing, or in any particular market regime. The patterns are completely independent of that.

Pulse Engine includes over 70 different patterns across 6 markets, with a combined historical backtest of more than 50,000 trades.
Each market has been tested as far back as the data allows, around 20 years for forex pairs, 15 years for indices, and 10 years for crypto.
This provides a very strong level of statistical significance.

You will not find a more unique system than this. Because the system is so unique, and I want to keep it that way, only a limited number of copies will be sold.

The promo launch price will be very limited, and the final price of this system will be $1499.


Join The Community!

PUBLIC COMMUNITY: Click Here!

Send me a private message with proof of purchase to receive an invite to our private community.


Risk And Features

  • One Chart Setup!
  • Trades XAUUSD,USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USTEC,BTCUSD
  • Stop Loss On Every Trade
  • No Martingale / No Grid
  • Extremely Unique Strategy
  • Daily Loss Protection
  • Randomization Function For Unique Trades
  • Advanced News Filter
  • 20 Year Backtest


Simple Setup Guide

Step 1: Attach EA to EURUSD Chart (One Chart Setup)

Step 2: Set correct broker symbol names in the Symbol Mapping section

Step 3: Choose your max preferred drawdown (around 9% recommended for prop firms)


Broker Time

This system is designed for brokers using standard US trading time (GMT+2 / GMT+3),
which is the most common server time used by major brokers worldwide.
If you’re unsure about your broker’s server time, feel free to reach out and I’ll help you check it.


Warning

Automated trading systems are often marketed as ai, artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT, or even quantum computer systems. This is one of the main reasons traders should be cautious. Many EAs on the market are misleading and are built for a single purpose: to make buyers believe they have found a money-printing machine.

In reality, this is rarely the case. Most of these systems fail over time and often lead to losses or account blow-ups.

The systems I offer do not rely on these buzzwords or marketing claims. They are built on well-known fundamental and technical ideas that exist in the forex market and have shown a real long-term edge when applied in a structured, rule-based way.

It’s also important to be cautious with systems marketed as ICT or SMC. These approaches are largely discretionary by nature, and when turned into automated rules, they often do not have a clearly defined or proven edge.

Reviews 39
Thierry robert
53
Thierry robert 2026.08.04 03:31 
 

I just bought this Expert Advisor after asking Jimmy what would be best for starting out with a $100k prop firm account. I installed it following his instructions, and so far, the results are promising. This EA works on multiple pairs, without Martingale or grid strategies, and includes account protection.I really appreciate that he answers all messages and offers help; I highly recommend him.

loong0902
143
loong0902 2026.07.18 08:22 
 

Pulse Engine is one of the most unique EAs I've used. It doesn't rely on grid, or common breakout, and instead trades statistically proven intraday patterns across multiple markets. The risk management is excellent, with stop losses on every trade and adjustable drawdown settings. The developer is also responsive, honest, and provides great support. No EA is perfect, but this feels like a genuine long-term trading system rather than an overhyped product. Highly recommended.

Emmanuel PIERRE
96
Emmanuel PIERRE 2026.06.22 16:59 
 

Honnest and responsive developer, that knows the ups and down of these markets

Recommended products
Daytrade Pro Algo MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.18 (11)
Experts
Launch Promo: Limited number of copies available at current price Final price: 990$ NEW: get 1 EA for free! (for 2 trade accounts) Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here LIVE RESULTS:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1949810 JOIN PUBLIC GROUP: Click here Set Files Welcome to DayTrade Pro Algo!  After years of studying the markets and programming different strategies, I have found an algorithm that has everything a good trading system needs: It is broker independent It is spread independent It
Copy trading EA
Dimitar Shuytsov
Experts
# DS_Copy_EA - User Description DS_Copy_EA is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that copies trades between MT5 terminals running on the same machine. One EA instance acts as a **Provider** (signal source) and another acts as a **Receiver** (copier). The mode is selected in the EA settings. **How it works:** 1. The **Provider** publishes its open positions internally every 500ms 2. The **Receiver** reads every 1 second, detects new/changed/closed positions, and mirrors them on its own account 3. I
QV Unlock MT5
Maksim Molodkin
Experts
QV Unlock — Manager and tool for restoring blocked/hedged positions (MT5) Are you stuck in a lock? Two opposing positions are frozen at a loss, and now you're looking at the chart, wondering what the net profit is, how big the break-even is, and when the next drawdown should be suspended. QV Unlock is a management tool for just such a situation. It uses any existing symbol lock — orders from your own advisor, another advisor, or manual trades — to show you the full picture on one panel and (if
Kiwi AudCad Bot MT5
- Nguyen Ngoc Diep
Experts
Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5 Overview Kiwi AUDCAD Bot MT5 is an Expert Advisor developed specifically for the AUDCAD currency pair. The trading system combines a structured market scanner with an adaptive recovery engine to filter trade entries while managing basket recovery in changing market conditions. The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who prefer a systematic approach with configurable recovery controls and transparent operation. Main Features • Designed specifically for AUDCAD • Smart Scanne
FREE
Hector EA
Anton Shevtsov
5 (2)
Experts
Hector Gold EA — a gold (XAUUSD) trading robot for the MetaTrader 5 platform. Grid logic with a decreasing add-on volume, closing the series at the average price. LIVE SIGNAL Settings & Input Guide The signal is the same Expert Advisor that runs the logic you see in the public statistics. For a result close to the signal, run Hector Gold EA on the recommended settings and on an ECN/RAW account with zero or low spread (FxPro, Ultima Markets, Fusion Markets, IC Markets). On other brokers behav
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Smart Prop Firm Trader
Fhulufhelo Norman Mamushiana
Experts
NOTE: FOR SETTINGS AND TECHNICAL SUPPORT HERE IS OUR SMART MONEY TELEGRAM LINK:  https://t.me/ +g51Apb2W5Ck0ZGFk WHAT IS SMART MONEY EA? Smart Money EA is not just another trading robot. It's a high precision trend following EA that leverages the Smart Money concept, price action, and market momentum to enter trades with exceptional accuracy." It's your all-in-one solution for trading EURUSD, Crude Oil, Nasdaq 100, Germany 40, and even volatility indices, including Step index . STAY INFORMED AN
FusionFXS
Jae-hyeok Jang
Experts
Key Features and Strategy Multi-Currency Analysis: The EA monitors over 20 currency pairs simultaneously. It utilizes multiple technical indicators to assess market conditions. Hybrid Logic: The strategy combines trend-following principles with a controlled Martingale system to manage positions. Risk Management: The system implements Grid Hedging, Partial Stop Loss, Partial Close, and Carry Trades to manage capital exposure effectively. Entry Optimization: The algorithm is calibrated to identif
Fire Byss
Sovannarak Chhoam
Experts
Fire Byss - Advanced Grid Trading System Fire Byss is a grid-based Expert Advisor developed for XAUUSD (Gold). It combines Bollinger Bands with EMA trend filtering to reduce risk during strong market trends. ======================================== KEY FEATURES - Three trading modes: Counter Trend, Breakout, Follow Trend - EMA trend filter to avoid trading against strong moves - Adaptive ATR-based grid spacing - Maximum consecutive losses limited to 5-6 trades - No unlimited martingale - gr
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Sniper Major
JETINVEST
5 (1)
Experts
The EA uses volatility, spread, frequency, and timing to decide when to trade. The EA uses the Limit Orders method to open Positions. In this case, the Slippage will at most be positive on executing the entries. The EA uses the Trailing Take Profit logic, as the focus of the system is to make money while protecting your capital. Most trades are closed quickly, so like a sniper headshot. Main features Does not use martingale Does not use grid Optimized currency pairs: EURUSD | GBPUSD | USDJPY |
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
AGE Pro
Shanker Manokaran
Experts
Adaptive Grid Elite Pro Real Trading Results Live Trading Performance https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2322688 MT5 Indicator only https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/144789 Overview Adaptive Grid Elite Pro is a sophisticated multi-currency portfolio trading system that combines advanced grid technology with intelligent risk management. Unlike traditional grid systems that operate on individual currency pairs, this EA employs a unified portfolio approach to manage positions across multiple corr
Scalping Xauusd M1
Pablo Redondo Perez
Experts
XAU Scalper V4 XAU Scalper V4 is a MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor developed specifically for trading XAUUSD on the M1 timeframe . The system continuously analyses tick activity, price-movement speed and current market volatility. When a valid impulse is detected and its continuation is confirmed, the EA places a Buy Stop or Sell Stop pending order to enter the movement. The strategy combines several technical and execution filters: Short-term price-impulse detection. Movement-continuation confirmat
GoldTrendBest
Saint Ll L
Experts
GoldTrendBest – Gold Trend & Breakout System Expert: StableTrade AI Version: 1.0  GoldTrendBest — Precision Breakout Trading with Built‑In Safety Launch Promotion — Limited to 50 Copies Only 50 copies will be sold at the early‑bird price. After 50 copies, the price jumps directly to $999. Why GoldTrendBest Stands Out This EA comes directly from our team’s private live trading account. It was developed and validated on  3 years of historical data  and further confirmed through real market perfo
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
Experts
Tools for earning and research. The core of the trading signals and strategy is based on the author's algorithm for the formation of price forecasting patterns. Applicable to any instrument! Supplemented with a control system based on the MA "Nine-Tailed Fox" , updating and adjusting the signal as accurately as possible for the market, instrument and period of work. Eligible: All instruments in all markets (there are exceptions). Who it's for: hedge funds, fund and asset managers, investment
DYJ BoS EA
Daying Cao
Experts
DYJ BoS EA uses the DYJ BoS indicator as a fundamental strategy to identify changes in market structure trends. Once the upward and downward trend lines break through these UN or DN lines, the corresponding varieties will be automatically opened from the market. Usually, in order to improve the accuracy of closing, it is recommended not to set stop loss and take profit. The end position is usually closed at the next breakthrough point in the same direction, or at the breakthrough point in the o
LABPro GOLD Trade Manager
Pablo Vallarino
Utilities
Human opens. Robot manages. Most traders lose money not because they enter badly, but because of what happens after the click. The stop moved too late. The partial nobody took. The position left open over the weekend. The trade that was up 80 pips and closed at break-even because you were asleep. LABPro GOLD does not try to replace your judgement. It is a Trade Manager , not a signal generator. You decide when to enter — from your PC, from MT5 Mobile, from any platform connected to your account
HMA Scalper Pro EA
Vladimir Shumikhin
5 (2)
Experts
HMA Scalper Pro EA — Automated Trading Advisor Based on Hull Moving Average (HMA) for MetaTrader 5 OVERVIEW HMA Scalper Pro EA is a professional trading robot (Expert Advisor) for MetaTrader 5 that trades in the direction of the Hull Moving Average (HMA). The HMA indicator determines the current trend direction, and the EA opens trades in that direction, enhanced by Smart Risk capital management, adaptive grid trading, trailing stop, breakeven, and time filters. The EA supports both Netting a
Guard Scalper
Entus Sofian
Experts
Guard Scalper EA is a Scalper Robot based on market trend analys. Guard Scalper EA will look for potential High Probability entries as trigger for entry into the market. Guard Scalper EA is good for use on pairs with low spreads such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY Recommendation : Please add and running  Guard Scalper   EA on low spread pairs such as EURUSD, GBPUSD, or USDJPY on M5 timeframes. You can running on that pairs simultanuously Attention : You can start to trade with $ 300 Minimum initi
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EV
Enrique Valeros Muriana
Experts
Killzone Liquidity Sweep EA Pro by EV Trading Labs This Expert Advisor is based on institutional concepts (Smart Money / ICT methodology) and focuses on identifying and executing high-probability setups during the London and New York killzones. The system combines directional bias, liquidity sweep confirmation, and precision stop entries aligned with institutional trading logic. The algorithm operates on the M15 timeframe and trades only when the market shows a clean directional structure con
Nibelung Assistant
Nadiya Mirosh
Experts
" Nibelung " is an advanced trading bot created for modern Forex traders. This innovative tool is a reliable assistant for anyone seeking efficient and automated trading. The bot uses pending orders as one of the main elements of its algorithm. Pending orders are placed at a certain distance from the current price and are triggered only when the price reaches a specified level. In addition, when the price moves, trailing pending orders is activated. Once the order becomes market, the bot autom
VS MT5 Copier Any Master
Vannit Seang
Experts
VS Trade Connector is a Professional Master-to-Slave copier for MetaTrader 5, built for fast and reliable trade replication between terminals. **You have only Investor Password from any Master you trust you can copy from your own side. It exports trade events from the Master and applies them on the Slave with sequence tracking, reconciliation logic, and broker-aware protections to reduce copy mismatch and duplication risks. Main Features Real-time copy for market positions: open, update, parti
Quattro Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
Experts
Quattro Grid MT5  is a versatile trading system designed for the full or partial automation of various grid-based trading strategies (for hedging accounts). Additionally, this Expert Advisor can be viewed as a universal strategy builder, offering capabilities that go beyond simple grid trading. If you take the time to master its functionality, you can create more complex and customized systems. In other words, the strategy you implement does not necessarily have to be grid-oriented or fully auto
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Smart Grid Navigator
Anastasia Danilova
Experts
Adaptive Grid Trading System Smart Grid Navigator is a professional trading expert advisor that uses a multi-level grid strategy with an intelligent entry filtering system. The program automatically manages positions based on technical indicator analysis and market conditions. The advisor comes with optimized settings and is ready to use immediately after installation. You can launch it on a chart and start testing. All parameters have safe default values and can be adapted to your trading style
Range Vector Fibo Logic
Ravi Gurung
Experts
LAUNCH SPECIAL: First 15 Copies Only We are offering the first 15 licences at a discounted price of $149 for lifetime use (Regular Price $299) to build our initial user base. Current Price: $149 Next Price: $199 Final Price: $299 Grab it now before the price hike. Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) Range Vector Fibo Logic (RVFL) is a sophisticated algorithmic trading system designed to capture Institutional Momentum Bursts in the forex and crypto markets. While most EAs rely on dangerous Marting
Galaxy Elegance
Gezani Paulus Nkuna
Experts
G.X.L (GALAXY ELEGANCE) Product Overview G.X.L is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 that operates based on price action analysis. The system processes real-time market data to identify trading opportunities. It provides information and recommendations aligned with user-defined trading preferences. Core Functionality The robot analyzes price movements without relying on traditional lagging indicators. It focuses on current market structure, including swing points and fractals, to determ
Breakout Buffer
Andrew Muriithi Njeri
Experts
The   Breakout Buffer EA   is an automated trading system that leverages   Opening Range Breakout (ORB)   principles to trade price momentum during the first minutes of a session. It identifies key high and low levels at the market open to capture emerging trends. To ensure disciplined execution and risk management, the bot features customizable range inputs, daily filters (day of the week), and sophisticated trade controls such as   trailing stop-losses   and dynamic   lot sizing .
Range Breakout Master MT5
Josef Vobejda
Experts
Range Breakout Master is a comprehensive Expert Advisor designed to capture the full potential of range breakout and fakeout trading, one of the most reliable and widely used concepts in intraday technical trading. Built on transparent, rule-based logic with no martingale and no grid, it covers every aspect of breakout and fakeout trading - from range formation and entry logic through trade management and risk control. Its high versatility and large number of customizable inputs make it adaptab
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Gold House MT5
Chen Jia Qi
4.49 (59)
Experts
Gold House — Gold Swing Breakout Trading  One EA. Three Trading Modes. Choose the One That Fits Your Style. No Grid. No Martingale. The price will increase by $50 after every 10 purchases. Final planned price: $1,999. Live Signals:  Profit Priority Mode： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2359124 BE priority Mode :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372604 Adaptive Mode:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379287  (High-Risk Configuration Reference – Potential profits and losses are amplified. N
Byrdi
William Brandon Autry
5 (19)
Experts
BYRDI - The Distributed Trading Network That Coordinates the Portfolio. Most Expert Advisors see one terminal, one account, and one set of positions. BYRDI sees the wider network. BYRDI connects separate MetaTrader 5 terminals into a coordinated trading mesh. Each node can keep its own account, broker, markets, strategy, AI model, capital allocation, and risk settings while sharing the information needed for wider portfolio awareness. The network can coordinate execution, limit duplicated expos
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.77 (128)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA : There is no such thing as impossible, it's only a matter of figuring out how to do it! Step into the future of Bitcoin trading with Quantum Bitcoin EA , the latest masterpiece from one of the top MQL5 sellers. Designed for traders who demand performance, precision, and stability, Quantum Bitcoin redefines what's possible in the volatile world of cryptocurrency. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup i
BB Return mt5
Leonid Arkhipov
4.42 (125)
Experts
BB Return — an Expert Advisor for gold trading (XAUUSD). I previously used this trading idea in manual trading. The core of the strategy is a return of price to the Bollinger Bands range, but not blindly and not on every touch. For the gold market, bands alone are not enough, so the EA uses additional filters that eliminate weak and non-working market situations. Trades are opened only when the return logic is truly justified.   Global   update   on   June   14th   Trading principles — the strat
Full Throttle DMX
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (11)
Experts
Full Throttle DMX - Real strategy  Real results   Full Throttle DMX is a multi-currency trading expert advisor designed to operate with EURUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, EURGBP, and AUDNZD currency pairs. The system is built on a classical trading approach, using well-known technical indicators and proven market logic. The EA contains 10 independent strategies, each designed to identify different market conditions and opportunities. Unlike many modern automated systems, Full Throttle DMX does not use ris
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.38 (52)
Experts
Aura Black Edition is a fully automated EA designed to trade GOLD only. Expert showed stable results on XAUUSD in 2011-2020 period. No dangerous methods of money management used, no martingale, no grid or scalp. Suitable for any broker conditions. EA trained with a multilayer perceptron Neural Network (MLP) is a class of feedforward artificial neural network (ANN). The term MLP is used ambiguously, sometimes loosely to any feedforward ANN, sometimes strictly to refer to networks composed of mult
ArtQuant Gold
Miguel Angel Vico Alba
4.2 (25)
Experts
ArtQuant Gold — Multi-Module Expert Advisor for XAUUSD ArtQuant Gold is an automated trading system developed exclusively for Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. The EA combines multiple independent trading modules with centralized portfolio management, exposure limits, execution filters, virtual trade management and account-protection tools. It is designed for traders who want a dedicated XAUUSD system without having to configure individual indicators or internal strategy parameters. ArtQuant Gold su
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Experts
BURNING GRID UP TO 35 SYMBOLS. ONE COORDINATED GRID SYSTEM. The forex market does not move through one currency pair at a time. While one symbol is trending, another may be consolidating, reversing or building a completely different opportunity. Burning Grid was developed for this multi-pair environment. From one MetaTrader 5 chart, the EA can process up to 35 supported symbols. Different grid strategies can pursue their own opportunities, while shared controls coordinate risk, spreads, currenc
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.76 (140)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.33 (39)
Experts
LAUNCH PROMO: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 2 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro joins the club of Gold trading EA's, but with one big difference: this is a real trading strate
AI Aurum Pivot
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Aurum Pivot - Professional XAUUSD Expert Advisor      Important: Customer feedback for  AI Aurum Pivot. CLICK HERE  AI Aurum Pivot is a fully automated Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5. The system is built around a confirmed pivot breakout strategy combined with an internal AI-based filter that evaluates market structure and trade quality before any entry is made. Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. Next price: $1199.99 Real
ToTheMoon MT5
Daniel Moraes Da Silva
5 (6)
Experts
ONE OF THE FEW ROBOTS WITH A SIGNAL HISTORY OF MORE THAN 3 YEARS AND AMONG THE TOP 10.   LINK TO MY ROBOTS AND SIGNAL PRESETS: In my profile there is a link to download the PRESETS that I use in my SIGNALS, you can download and Backtest for free, there are explanations in the my WebSite. https://www.mql5.com/en/users/tec_daniel   LINK TO OTHER ROBOT VERSIONS: MT4:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97963 MT5:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/97962   SOME EXAMPLES OF SIGNALS ON “mql5.
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.96 (45)
Experts
Vortex - your investment in the future The Vortex Gold EA expert Advisor made specifically for trading gold (XAU/USD) on the Metatrader platform. Built using proprietary indicators and secret author's algorithms, this EA employs a comprehensive trading strategy designed to capture profitable movements in the gold market. Key components of its strategy include classic indicators as CCI and Parabolic Indicator, which work together to accurately signal ideal entry and exit points. At the heart of V
XIRO Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (34)
Experts
XIRO Robot is a professional trading system created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD, XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable and
Golden Conqueror
Taner Altinsoy
5 (1)
Experts
Welcome to Golden Conqueror , a highly advanced, fully automated active scalping algorithmic system designed exclusively for Gold (XAUUSD) . Built with institutional logic, this EA strictly avoids dangerous grid or martingale systems. Instead, it utilizes high-precision Pivot Breakouts to exploit market momentum and volume surges. To ensure absolute risk mitigation and capital protection, the algorithm strictly limits itself to a maximum of 1 open trade at a time . Furthermore, every single exe
Dynamic Pips MT5
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (5)
Experts
️   Already own Boring Pips EA? You’re eligible for an  additional 30% discount! Contact to learn more about: How to  claim your rebate Trump’s second term has reignited a wave of aggressive trade policies, starting with the return of sweeping tariffs that are rattling global markets Tensions in the Middle East have flared — most recently between Israel and Iran — sending oil prices surging The Russia–Ukraine war continues with no resolution in sight, fueling ongoing geopolitical ins
AI Prop Firms MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4 (16)
Experts
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continuously
More from author
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Prop Firm Gold EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.55 (31)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE Simple  Plug & Play Setup No Risky Martingale/Grid Live Signal  |  FTMO Results  |  Public Community Final Price: $990 The Strategy Prop Firm Gold EA is a multi-strategy trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the MT5 platform. The system combines multiple logics, using breakout-based concepts to capture the dominant intraday direction, together with intraday price patterns. This allows it to adapt to different intraday market co
Market Anomalies EA
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.47 (17)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not for beginners who want to flip an account in one month A professional trading system built using market-pattern recognition No Martingale / No Grid / No AI Live Results:  Live Signal  |  Main Portfolio  | FTMO Results  |  Public Community HUGE DISCOUNT PRICE — Limited time only: $349 (Original price: $599) What is Market Anomalies EA ? Market Anomalies EA is designed exclusively for USDJPY and is built for the MT5 platform. It uses a multi-strategy approach, applying break
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.59 (22)
Experts
UPDATE - VERY FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! Prop Firm Ready! Multi-Breakout System for Gold (XAUUSD) No Martingale / No Grid 20-Year Backtest 7-Month Live Results [Live Signal]  | [FTMO Results]   |  [Public Community]   |  [User Manual] What is Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas is a professional automated trading system for Gold (XAUUSD). It uses a multi-entry breakout approach to capture both intraday moves and larger trend breakouts. The system is not based on indicators or fixed timeframes and u
The Bitcoin Core
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.85 (13)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Not designed for short-term account flipping or fast profits No Martingale / No Grid Designed for traders focused on long-term consistency Live Results: Live Signal | Main Portfolio | FTMO Results   |  Public Community  |  User Manual   |  Portfolio Stats   LAUNCH PRICE: $349 (Limited Copies),  Next price: $399 What is The Bitcoin Core ? The Bitcoin Core is a professional automated trading system designed specifically for Bitcoin (BTC). The system is powered by a multi-entry
EA Portfolio Analyzer
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4 (1)
Utilities
Installation Guide:  Click Here! Analyze Multiple Expert Advisors Together Compare EA Results By Magic Number Track Profitability And Drawdowns Filter Results By Date Range Visual Equity Curve And Detailed Metrics Ready To Use In Under One Minute EA Portfolio Analyzer EA Portfolio Analyzer is a professional analytics tool designed to monitor the live performance of multiple Expert Advisors in a clear and structured way. When running several EAs on the same account, it can be difficult to unders
Filter:
Thierry robert
53
Thierry robert 2026.08.04 03:31 
 

I just bought this Expert Advisor after asking Jimmy what would be best for starting out with a $100k prop firm account. I installed it following his instructions, and so far, the results are promising. This EA works on multiple pairs, without Martingale or grid strategies, and includes account protection.I really appreciate that he answers all messages and offers help; I highly recommend him.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.08.04 09:09
Thanks mate!
loong0902
143
loong0902 2026.07.18 08:22 
 

Pulse Engine is one of the most unique EAs I've used. It doesn't rely on grid, or common breakout, and instead trades statistically proven intraday patterns across multiple markets. The risk management is excellent, with stop losses on every trade and adjustable drawdown settings. The developer is also responsive, honest, and provides great support. No EA is perfect, but this feels like a genuine long-term trading system rather than an overhyped product. Highly recommended.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.07.18 09:43
Thank you for the review!
Abdullah Uygar Tuna
878
Abdullah Uygar Tuna 2026.07.16 08:00 
 

Jimmy is one of the most honest, capable, and accessible developers out there, and I know he has invested a great deal of time and effort into this product. I have been using the EA since its launch, and as of today, I am facing a significant loss. I understand that losses are part of trading and that performance may recover over time. However, I cannot give five stars to an EA that has consistently lost money during the period I have used it. I will be more than happy to return and update my review if the results improve in the future. I genuinely wish Jimmy and all users the very best.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.07.17 10:56
Thank you for the honest and respectful review. I completely understand that you can only rate the system based on the results you have experienced so far.
I believe you will change your mind about the systems once it has recovered and you see the long term performance of it :)
Yao Heng Leong
322
Yao Heng Leong 2026.07.08 14:14 
 

Have yet to shown profitability, feels like Im losing money everyday One might expect a 1k account is sufficient to run this system at minimum lot size as with most other expert advisors. With a 1k account, one would be at 80% drawdown since it's release. The account size wasnt communicated properly during launch, and the goalpost seem to keep moving. The system wont win every day, the system wont win every week, the system wont win every month. The drawdown is big because your account size isnt big enough, it isnt 5k, it isnt 10k, it isnt 100k etc It would be fine if it's just pulse engine. But I bought 5 out of 6 systems (less range breakout), all 5 of them have not made a new high in the last 3-6 months

Update (28 July 2026):

Profitability remains to be seen, drawdown since release, finally some rebound last week, proceeds to lose all rebound profits by this week tuesday

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.07.17 10:53
Thank you for the review. I’m sorry the recent performance has been disappointing. However, a few difficult months can occur even across multiple uncorrelated systems, and past drawdowns do not mean the long-term edge is gone. These systems are designed and evaluated over years, not weeks or individual months.
robvon86
337
robvon86 2026.07.03 07:29 
 

For now I cant reccomend it, because its not delivering postive results from the beggining, will cehck the signal later, if there will be any change.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.07.05 13:23
You will change your mind of the systems once you see the long term performance and the real edge it has. Try to only risk what you are comfortable with so you can stay calm during less good periods. Feel free to reach out to me if you have any questions. I am always willing to explain and help
Ednan Kadenic
372
Ednan Kadenic 2026.07.02 18:22 
 

This is very bad ea and PLEASE DONT BUY IT !!! I am doing algo trading for more than 10 years but never saw such a bad ea. Developer sold the ea and made a great marketing when the live signal was at the peak with over 40%. Since i bought the EA its loosing every day and my account is getting less and less. This is a very good ea if you want to spend free money to your broker. This is not the EA it was marketed. Second thing is that seller never wrote in description that to run all the pairs especially gold your account need to have about 10k so the risk settings can be that one you set. Also as you can see the live account from seller is loosing day by day month by month. Developer is also not willing to refund the money. He cares only for his own pocket but dont want to refund money for the EA that he sold and this is nothing else than bull shit. I can create a thousnds time better ea within few minutes with AI. The simple breakout EA is working a way better than this one. Shame on you to talking people money and sell such a bull shit.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.07.03 07:51
This system is based on long term growth.
You have to let the edge play out and not base conclusions after 1 month. Because it is not using Martingale or grid it will not always win and that’s just how trading works. Some periods are better and some worse. Please run it on a demo if you have lost trust and then use on live again once you see its actually working.
Evgeny Mikhaylov
924
Evgeny Mikhaylov 2026.06.23 10:31 
 

Pros: Well known developer with background, users support. Manageable risk. Cons: It's black-box EA and noone know how it's work. Developer claims it's uses some patterns; but these patterns pretend to disappear and edge is gone. Overall - the results were disappointing.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.23 10:39
Hey mate, thank you for the review. The system is actually very simple, and I have explained the logic multiple times in the community group. It is based on long-term intraday pattern recognition, where the software compares many years of historical market behavior and finds specific time-based patterns with positive expectancy. Of course, these patterns do not work every day or every week. No real trading edge does. Some periods will be better and some periods will be worse, and that is completely normal in trading. I do not believe the edge is gone just because the recent results have been disappointing. The system is still operating based on the same logic it was built on, and the patterns are tested over long historical periods through many different market conditions. Please reach out to me and I will be happy to explain the logic in more detail for you :)
Emmanuel PIERRE
96
Emmanuel PIERRE 2026.06.22 16:59 
 

Honnest and responsive developer, that knows the ups and down of these markets

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.22 18:53
Thank you man! Appreciate it a lot :)
Omar Espinel
134
Omar Espinel 2026.06.10 00:53 
 

I have been subscribed since May 10, 2026, and from day one this EA has done nothing but generate losses. Today alone I'm down -$942 USD, and the creator's response remains unchanged: "this is real trading, just wait for it to recover on its own." What stands out most isn't the performance — that could at least be fixable — but the gap between the sales pitch and the actual track record. Jimmy positions himself as a vocal critic of grid and martingale strategies, as if that alone were a seal of quality. But criticizing other strategies doesn't give you an edge in the market; your numbers do, and the numbers here speak for themselves. The Telegram group has a remarkably loyal following that defends every losing trade with enthusiasm better spent elsewhere. Looking across the author's full signal history: every single EA is in the red. The answer is always the same — wait. Just wait. Why 2 stars and not 1? The second star is sincere: Jimmy has a good sense of humor and responds with genuine friendliness. In a world where most signal sellers go silent the moment drawdown hits, he at least shows up and keeps smiling. That counts for something. What does not count for $599 USD is an EA that has been losing consistently since the day of purchase, with the only exit strategy being blind faith in a spontaneous recovery. Recommendation: If you're looking for "real trading," this track record shows it to you with complete transparency — and that transparency alone should be enough to make an informed decision.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.22 14:18
Hi. Thank you for the review. Not sure what you are talking about with “every signal in red.” That is straight up not true haha. You can clearly see that my signals are in profit, with some track records of 1–2 years even. I cannot see the future, and neither can the EA, so of course it will not win all the time. Yes, one month of drawdown is normal, and every real trading system will have periods like this. I do try to preach to people to stay away from martingale and grid because those systems have literally ruined people’s lives, with people losing their life savings on money management systems that are basically bound to blow up eventually. Of course I do not want any of my clients to go through that. All I want with my community is to help people succeed in trading. Simply look at my personal trading account with a +400% track record and you can clearly see that I know what I am doing. I hope you can change your mind eventually after realizing the value of my work.
abe abe
325
abe abe 2026.06.09 08:38 
 

This is a real trading system designed for actual traders: people who understand risk management and put emphasis on longevity and stability. There are only a handful of good, unique developers at the MQL5 store and Jimmy is one of them. Amazing work Jimmy!

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.09 09:09
Thank you man! Appreciate it
Sam Mirzagharcheh
386
Sam Mirzagharcheh 2026.06.09 03:31 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.09 09:08
Thank you for the review!
RJ_ Vdw
147
RJ_ Vdw 2026.06.05 08:20 
 

after my losses today with the EA I sadly can't recommand it with the current market conditions. I disabled it on my funded account. i'll keep it running on a demo account, Let's hope it improves and i can update this review in a few weeks. Developper is responsive and helpfull for sure.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.05 09:09
Hi. Yes losses are part of it in trading. We are currently in a 4% drawdown so just leave it running and it will recover :) One month is to short period to judge the long term performance. Last 4 months have all been profitable as can be seen here https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370727?source=Site+Profile+Seller
carboon
238
carboon 2026.06.03 14:37 
 

Unfortunately, the EA did not deliver the performance that was advertised. The results were disappointing and did not justify the time spent testing and using it.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.03 15:00
The EA is performing exactly like it should. Keeping very small drawdowns with diversified steady growth.
Maybe you didnt set it up correctly.
The system is up 38%
Max drawdown is 9.5%. Please reach out to me if you have any questions about the performance.
All the live results are here on the signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370727?source=Site+Profile+Seller
ys1267 tkhs
309
ys1267 tkhs 2026.06.02 08:05 
 

His analysis is truly professional. The entries have a level of precision that feels as if they’re being judged by an AI drawing from the collective knowledge of the past. Losses are limited, enabling perfect risk management through drawdown control. The fact that this single product can cover a large portion of an ideal portfolio is extremely appealing. On top of that, the product support is as fast as an arrow of light. If you’re unsure where to look, start with this product.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.02 09:44
Thank you man! :)
Profalgo Limited
94039
Wim Schrynemakers 2026.06.01 05:36 
 

Jimmy is a top developer on MQL5 and one of the very few that makes real trading systems. All these 1 star reviews are a bit silly to be honest. "a few days of losses and they stop trading". If that is the mentality, then I believe you have no clue about real trading. Buying a grid system that makes money every day until it blows is NOT trading. It's gambling. Yet sadly, that is what most people are still putting their hopes in. Jimmy's systems are different. They actually use SL to protect the account and have losing streak. Welcome to real trading! Just look at longterm results. Very steady growth over time. Drawdown and losses are part of trading. You NEED to accept that if you ever want to become a longterm profitable trader like Jimmy and me. If not, you'll just be chasing the next new shiny thing again and again. There is a reason why so few people succeed in trading. It's because they don't accept losses. Jimmy puts emphasis on running well diversified portfolios, and his systems are a very good choice for that. Don't focus on the short term guys. Focus longterm. If you want to succeed in trading, see what succesful traders are doing. Traders that put their money where their mouth is, run bigger accounts with respectable brokers. Traders that don't constantly start new live account because the last one had a loss. Traders that are different than the 95%. Jimmy is different. Be more like Jimmy ;-)

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.06.01 16:32
Thank you Wim! It means a lot coming from you.
Jop85
138
Jop85 2026.05.31 03:18 
 

Hi All, Please do not spend money on this system yet .I have been using this system for a while now and now I am disabling symbols one by one (started with XAUUSD) and I don't think I can recover my investment with the current updates. To be honest I am compensating loss by using free EA's .I will update my review if author revisit this system again and ensures this system worth the money he is asking for .

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.31 03:59
I think that you do not understand how real trading works. You have not even used the system for 1 month and ofc it will not work as intended if you keep disabling symbols after a few days of losses. The system is profitable all 4 months that it has been live.
jakkrit.wsn
19
jakkrit.wsn 2026.05.26 02:43 
 

So bad , go away.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.26 03:00
The live results are available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370727?source=Site+Profile+Seller The account is currently showing around 41% profit with approximately 9.5% drawdown, and all 4 months on the signal have been profitable. So I’m not sure what you are referring to in your review. The results are public and can be checked directly. Based on the live signal, your statement does not match the actual performance, so this either seems to be a misunderstanding or an unfair review.
georgesmith2390
91
georgesmith2390 2026.05.20 10:32 
 

Been using this for a while but with no success. The balance keeps going either in a straight line or down. I think this should be further improved

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.21 14:48
The system has been Live on MQL5 for 3 weeks so I would call that a while. very short term. The system is in profit every months since the signal was started with also this month included when the EA has been live on MQL5.
So not sure if there is something wrong with your setup but the EA is going very good!
Here is the live signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370727?source=Site+Signals+My
Mats ST
33
Mats ST 2026.05.19 16:43 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.21 14:46
Thank you man!
Syaeful Handy Arifin
479
Syaeful Handy Arifin 2026.05.18 22:37 
 

not suit for me, just waste my money , after all trade the result just decrease my balance.

Jimmy Peter Eriksson
8470
Reply from developer Jimmy Peter Eriksson 2026.05.21 14:46
Total max Drawdown since the system went live on MQL5 is 3% so a very small drawdown so far. Not sure if there is something wrong with your setup but the system is doing amazing with all 4 months in profit since signal started :)
Here is the Live results: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2370727?source=Site+Signals+My
12
Reply to review