The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.

Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5.

It trades intraday directional patterns. These patterns have been found using a specific pattern recognition software that I have been developing and refining for years.

This software allows me to identify times of the day when a market has historically shown a strong move in one specific direction.

Each market and each day of the week has its own unique behavior.

What makes this approach so powerful is that it does not depend on whether the market is trending, reversing, or in any particular market regime. The patterns are completely independent of that.

Pulse Engine includes over 70 different patterns across 6 markets, with a combined historical backtest of more than 50,000 trades.

Each market has been tested as far back as the data allows, around 20 years for forex pairs, 15 years for indices, and 10 years for crypto.

This provides a very strong level of statistical significance.

You will not find a more unique system than this. Because the system is so unique, and I want to keep it that way, only a limited number of copies will be sold. The promo launch price will be very limited, and the final price of this system will be $1499.



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Risk And Features