Pulse Engine
- Experts
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Jimmy Peter ErikssonI have over 5 years of experience in trading and system development, focused on building structured and rule-based automated trading systems.
My approach is simple: real strategies, real logic — no martingale, no grid systems, and no hidden risk mechanics.
- Version: 1.90
- Updated: 18 July 2026
- Activations: 10
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE!
The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.
- VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE
- Final Price $1499
A Different Approach to Trading
Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5.
It trades intraday directional patterns. These patterns have been found using a specific pattern recognition software that I have been developing and refining for years.
This software allows me to identify times of the day when a market has historically shown a strong move in one specific direction.
Each market and each day of the week has its own unique behavior.
What makes this approach so powerful is that it does not depend on whether the market is trending, reversing, or in any particular market regime. The patterns are completely independent of that.
Pulse Engine includes over 70 different patterns across 6 markets, with a combined historical backtest of more than 50,000 trades.
Each market has been tested as far back as the data allows, around 20 years for forex pairs, 15 years for indices, and 10 years for crypto.
This provides a very strong level of statistical significance.
You will not find a more unique system than this. Because the system is so unique, and I want to keep it that way, only a limited number of copies will be sold.
The promo launch price will be very limited, and the final price of this system will be $1499.
Join The Community!
PUBLIC COMMUNITY: Click Here!
Send me a private message with proof of purchase to receive an invite to our private community.
Risk And Features
- One Chart Setup!
- Trades XAUUSD,USDJPY,EURUSD,GBPUSD,USTEC,BTCUSD
- Stop Loss On Every Trade
- No Martingale / No Grid
- Extremely Unique Strategy
- Daily Loss Protection
- Randomization Function For Unique Trades
- Advanced News Filter
- 20 Year Backtest
Simple Setup Guide
Step 1: Attach EA to EURUSD Chart (One Chart Setup)
Step 2: Set correct broker symbol names in the Symbol Mapping section
Step 3: Choose your max preferred drawdown (around 9% recommended for prop firms)
Broker Time
This system is designed for brokers using standard US trading time (GMT+2 / GMT+3),
which is the most common server time used by major brokers worldwide.
If you’re unsure about your broker’s server time, feel free to reach out and I’ll help you check it.
Warning
Automated trading systems are often marketed as ai, artificial intelligence, machine learning, ChatGPT, or even quantum computer systems. This is one of the main reasons traders should be cautious. Many EAs on the market are misleading and are built for a single purpose: to make buyers believe they have found a money-printing machine.
In reality, this is rarely the case. Most of these systems fail over time and often lead to losses or account blow-ups.
The systems I offer do not rely on these buzzwords or marketing claims. They are built on well-known fundamental and technical ideas that exist in the forex market and have shown a real long-term edge when applied in a structured, rule-based way.
It’s also important to be cautious with systems marketed as ICT or SMC. These approaches are largely discretionary by nature, and when turned into automated rules, they often do not have a clearly defined or proven edge.
I just bought this Expert Advisor after asking Jimmy what would be best for starting out with a $100k prop firm account. I installed it following his instructions, and so far, the results are promising. This EA works on multiple pairs, without Martingale or grid strategies, and includes account protection.I really appreciate that he answers all messages and offers help; I highly recommend him.