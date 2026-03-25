No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot

Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

You can check the live signals before making a decision:

Live Signal - IC Markets:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact set up write me in comment section after your purchase)

Live Signal - Ultima Markets:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site+Signals+My (This is a user only set up, to have the exact set up write me in comment section after your purchase)

Smart Gold Hunter is not a grid EA and it is not a martingale EA. It does not depend on unlimited recovery positions or lot multiplication after losses. The main idea is to trade gold with controlled logic, protection settings, and real trade management instead of dangerous averaging.

The EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold. You can use it on XAUUSD or your broker’s gold symbol, such as XAUUSDm, GOLD, or similar names. Broker conditions are important for gold trading, so raw spread ECN accounts with low spread, low commission, fast execution, and stable trading conditions are recommended.

You can attach Smart Gold Hunter to a XAUUSD chart. The selected profile and EA settings are more important than the chart timeframe. For stable execution, especially on live accounts and prop firm accounts, using a VPS is strongly recommended.

Smart Gold Hunter includes different trading profiles for different trading styles. Scalper Mode is designed for higher activity and faster trade management. Prop Scalper Mode is designed for prop firm style trading with more controlled behavior. Positive RR Mode is designed for traders who prefer positive risk-to-reward logic and bigger move targets. Swinger Mode is designed for more holding time with swing trades. Custom Mode is available for advanced users who want to adjust their own TP, SL, trailing, pause, and protection settings.

The EA includes several protection options such as daily profit target, daily loss limit, equity protection, high-impact news filter, spread protection, session close protection, and Friday close protection. These features can be useful for risk control and prop firm style trading, but every prop firm has different rules, so users should always check their own prop firm conditions before using any EA.

Backtesting can help users understand the behavior of the EA, but real trading results may be different because of broker spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, VPS quality, and market conditions. For this reason, I recommend checking both the screenshots and the live MQL5 signals.

To start, rent or buy the EA, install it from the MQL5 Market, attach it to a XAUUSD chart, select your preferred trading profile, and set your lot/risk settings carefully. No complicated set files are required for basic use because the EA already includes ready profiles.

Main features:

No grid

No martingale

No dangerous averaging

Real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic

Strict risk control

Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold

Ready trading profiles

Daily profit target

Daily loss limit

Equity protection

High-impact news filter

Spread protection

Session close protection

Friday close protection

Real-time information panel

Simple setup

Live MQL5 signals available

Please read the user manual carefully before use. Gold is a volatile instrument, and there is no guaranteed profit in trading. Use proper lot size, avoid aggressive risk, and always check your broker conditions, spread, slippage, and trading rules.

Smart Gold Hunter is built for traders who value consistency, strict risk control, and real trading performance. It is not designed to hide losses with dangerous averaging or multiply lots after losses. It is designed to trade XAUUSD with controlled logic, protection features, and clear risk management.