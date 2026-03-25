Smart Gold Hunter

5

No Grid/No Martingale/No Recovery/No Hedging/Single Entry with SL/One Shot 

Smart Gold Hunter is an Expert Advisor for XAUUSD / Gold trading on MetaTrader 5. It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

You can check the live signals before making a decision:

Live Signal - IC Markets:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2365400?source=Site+Signals+My  (Here I use Scalper Mode, To have the exact set up write me in comment section after your purchase)

Live Signal - Ultima Markets:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2376242?source=Site+Signals+My  (This is a user only set up,  to have the exact set up write me in comment section after your purchase)                                                                                                                                 

Smart Gold Hunter is not a grid EA and it is not a martingale EA. It does not depend on unlimited recovery positions or lot multiplication after losses. The main idea is to trade gold with controlled logic, protection settings, and real trade management instead of dangerous averaging.

The EA is designed mainly for XAUUSD / Gold. You can use it on XAUUSD or your broker’s gold symbol, such as XAUUSDm, GOLD, or similar names. Broker conditions are important for gold trading, so raw spread ECN accounts with low spread, low commission, fast execution, and stable trading conditions are recommended.

You can attach Smart Gold Hunter to a XAUUSD chart. The selected profile and EA settings are more important than the chart timeframe. For stable execution, especially on live accounts and prop firm accounts, using a VPS is strongly recommended.

Smart Gold Hunter includes different trading profiles for different trading styles. Scalper Mode is designed for higher activity and faster trade management. Prop Scalper Mode is designed for prop firm style trading with more controlled behavior. Positive RR Mode is designed for traders who prefer positive risk-to-reward logic and bigger move targets. Swinger Mode is designed for more holding time with swing trades. Custom Mode is available for advanced users who want to adjust their own TP, SL, trailing, pause, and protection settings.

The EA includes several protection options such as daily profit target, daily loss limit, equity protection, high-impact news filter, spread protection, session close protection, and Friday close protection. These features can be useful for risk control and prop firm style trading, but every prop firm has different rules, so users should always check their own prop firm conditions before using any EA.

Backtesting can help users understand the behavior of the EA, but real trading results may be different because of broker spread, slippage, commission, execution speed, VPS quality, and market conditions. For this reason, I recommend checking both the screenshots and the live MQL5 signals.

To start, rent or buy the EA, install it from the MQL5 Market, attach it to a XAUUSD chart, select your preferred trading profile, and set your lot/risk settings carefully. No complicated set files are required for basic use because the EA already includes ready profiles.

Main features:

No grid
No martingale
No dangerous averaging
Real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic
Strict risk control
Optimized for XAUUSD / Gold
Ready trading profiles
Daily profit target
Daily loss limit
Equity protection
High-impact news filter
Spread protection
Session close protection
Friday close protection
Real-time information panel
Simple setup
Live MQL5 signals available

Please read the user manual carefully before use. Gold is a volatile instrument, and there is no guaranteed profit in trading. Use proper lot size, avoid aggressive risk, and always check your broker conditions, spread, slippage, and trading rules.

Smart Gold Hunter is built for traders who value consistency, strict risk control, and real trading performance. It is not designed to hide losses with dangerous averaging or multiply lots after losses. It is designed to trade XAUUSD with controlled logic, protection features, and clear risk management.

Reviews 31
DutchOD
151
DutchOD 2026.08.07 08:47 
 

Excellent EA! I look for EAs which I can trust and run on Autopilot. This is the case here with SGH and good support as well. Strong recommendation.

Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:03 
 

Excellent and well thought out! I am impressed with fast TPs and small SL. Decent profits, I will post profits in comments! Love reliable EA to slowly grow the account so welldone to DEV!

David Laird
851
David Laird 2026.08.05 15:35 
 

an EA that works with a fixed SL and TP and a good win rate..... proper trading without martingale risk

Recommended products
Exp5 The xCustomEA for MT5
Vladislav Andruschenko
4.27 (11)
Experts
The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 — Universal Trading Expert Advisor for Custom Indicators Turn almost any custom indicator into a fully automated trading workflow. The xCustomEA for MetaTrader 5 is a universal Expert Advisor designed to read signals from your custom indicators and execute trades based on the logic you define. You only need to specify the indicator name, signal buffers, and core parameters. The EA then uses this data to automate execution, trade management, and signal handling. It
Viking Alpha DAX Ivar Edition
Valdeci Carlos Dos Passos Albuquerque
Experts
Viking Alpha DAX — Germany 40 Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 LAUNCH PROMO Only 10 copies at launch price. Price increases with each sale. Launch price: $297 Next price: $497 Final price: $997 Live Performance: FX Blue — Vikingtradingbots What Makes Viking Alpha DAX Different Most DAX robots fail for one simple reason: they treat the Germany 40 like a forex pair. It isn't. The DAX has a heartbeat — a specific rhythm tied to the Frankfurt Stock Exchange opening, the European session structure, an
Bolic Eagle EA
Almaquio Ferreira De Souza Junior
Experts
Bolic Eagle EA - Advanced Parabolic SAR-Driven Trading Algorithm Overview Bolic Eagle EA is a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed for traders seeking a highly adaptable and automated system rooted in the Parabolic SAR indicator. This Expert Advisor (EA) is crafted to identify and capitalize on market reversals by utilizing the precision of the Parabolic SAR, enhanced with optional trend confirmation tools, advanced risk management protocols, and unique features such as email no
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AU
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - designed to open trades! This is a trading robot that uses special innovative and advanced algorithms to calculate its values, Your Assistant in the World of Financial Markets. Use our set of indicators from the SolarTrade Suite series to better choose the moment to launch this robot. Check out our other products from the SolarTrade Suite series at the bottom of the description. Do you want to confidently navigate the world of inves
FiboBreakout XAU
Daniel Maslowski
Experts
FiboBreakout Gold 5M EA – High-Precision Algorithmic Trading for XAUUSD FiboBreakout Gold 5M is an advanced, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered specifically to exploit the high volatility of Gold ( XAUUSD ) on the 5-minute (5M) timeframe. By combining classic Fibonacci breakout mechanics with modern algorithmic filters, this EA captures explosive intraday moves while strictly protecting your capital. Key Features ("The Good Stuff") Dynamic Fibonacci Engine: The EA continuously scans a
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 $249 Only for the First 5 Buyers! Live Signal Check the live performance of Sonic R Pro Enhanced: Live Sonic R Trading Strategy Sonic R Pro Enhanced is an upgraded version of the traditional Sonic R strategy, automating trades based on the Dragon Band (EMA 34 and EMA 89) and incorporating advanced algorithms to maximize performance. Timeframes: M15, M30 Supported Pairs: XAUUSD, BTCUSD, AUDJPY, USDJPY Trading Style: Swing Trading - Pullback & Counter-
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (17)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — “Trade the storm — control the Vortex” Vortex Turbo represents the next evolutionary stage in intelligent trading — a unique development that merges cutting-edge AI architecture, adaptive market logic, and precise risk control. Built upon proven algorithmic principles, it integrates multiple strategies into a unified high-speed ecosystem powered by a new level of predictive intelligence. Designed as a scalping expert for gold XAUUSD(GOLD), Vortex Turbo employs a controlled martin
Malaysian Support and Resistance
Januaries Mwaka Mawioo
Experts
Classic SNR MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor | Multi-Symbol Support & Resistance Trading with Trend-Based Logic Overview Classic SNR Breakout EA is a professional trading robot that identifies structural Support & Resistance levels using daily swing points and executes trades based on H1 price action relative to these levels. The EA applies   dual logic : in an uptrend, it sells on H1 rejection below an SNR level; in a downtrend, it buys on H1 rejection above an SNR level. Breakout confirmations are
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
Trader AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Experts
Trader AI | Professional EURUSD Trend Specialist Trader AI is a state-of-the-art algorithmic trading system engineered exclusively for the EURUSD pair. Unlike conventional EAs, Trader AI utilizes an Automated Daily Analysis engine powered by neural networks to decode market structure and execute trades with surgical precision. 3 Years of Real Trading Account Solid Growth Results Daily AI Analysis Designed for the modern trader, this Expert Advisor merges Machine Learning with robust trend-foll
Markella
Vladimir Kalendzhyan
2 (1)
Experts
Markella    is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system
Anora
Seda Terekyan
Experts
Anora   is a highly accurate scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD). It uses an extremely tight trailing stop algorithm to instantly lock in profits during periods of high volatility. This system is designed for precision and aims for a high win rate, capitalizing on rapid market movements and locking in profits before the market pulls back. The advisor is fully automated with minimal configuration. Simply install the advisor, select risk parameters, and the system auto
AurumEdge EA
Tlotliso Casmeer Mofolo
Experts
AurumEdge EA is a sophisticated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor designed to help traders navigate the Gold market with confidence and consistency. Developed specifically for XAUUSD and Gold Micro instruments, AurumEdge EA combines intelligent market analysis with automated execution to identify high-quality trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. Built for both new and experienced traders, AurumEdge EA removes emotional decision-making and executes trades based on predef
Aurevia Gold EA MT5
Anastase Byiringiro
Experts
Professional Gold Automation Aurevia Gold EA MT5 is a professional multi-strategy Expert Advisor developed specifically for   XAUUSD and GOLD . It combines eight internal strategy engines, intelligent trade management, broker-aware execution and controlled risk tools in one complete automated trading system. The attached chart timeframe does not control the strategy. Aurevia manages its own internal timeframes, market analysis and trading logic automatically. After correct installation, it may b
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA
Leopoldo Licari
5 (1)
Experts
LL Smart Recovery Grid EA is an advanced automated trading system for MetaTrader 5 that combines adaptive grid trading, intelligent hedging, and dynamic basket recovery to manage market volatility and optimize trade recovery. The EA is built to manage market fluctuations efficiently while maintaining control over drawdown and optimizing basket recovery. Instead of relying on simple grid or martingale logic, this system introduces smart hedge activation, and ATR-based grid spacing , allowing the
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (241)
Experts
Hamster Scalping is a fully automated Expert Advisor. Night scalping strategy. The RSI indicator and an ATR-based filter are used for entries. The advisor needs a hedging account type Be careful i not sell EA or sets at telegram it scam. All settings free here at   blog .  IMPORTANT! Contact me immediately after the purchase to get instructions and a bonus! Real operation monitoring as well as my other products can be found here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller General Recommendati
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Hybrid Multi Strategy Prop EA
John Muguimi Njue
Experts
HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced EA: Precision Multi-Strategy Mastery for FOREX and XAUUSD Unleash the full potential of HYBRID MULTI-STRATEGY PRO-P Enhanced, a cutting-edge Expert Advisor (EA) engineered to conquer the FOREX and XAUUSD markets with surgical precision. Tailored for elite traders, hedge funds, and institutional investors, this AI-powered EA combines advanced hybrid strategies—including breakout, mean reversion, trend following, scalping, and Asian session—with sophisticated
Fight Back
Md Rezaul Huda Reza
Experts
" LAUNCH PROMO: First 10 copies at $149! Next price: $249 ". Fightback EA: Advanced Pullback & Recovery Trading System Fightback EA is a highly disciplined, fully automated trading algorithm designed to capitalize on market exhaustion and trend pullbacks. Optimized heavily for Gold (XAUUSD) but dynamically scalable for other pairs, this EA waits for strong consecutive market movements and triggers precise entries when the market naturally retraces. Beyond its core entry logic, Fightback EA
XGen Scalper MT5
Burak Baltaci
Experts
XGen Scalper MT5 - Professional Automated Trading System XGen Scalper is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor that combines advanced algorithmic structure with proven technical analysis to deliver consistent results across all markets. This powerful trading system operates seamlessly on forex pairs, precious metals such as gold and silver, cryptocurrencies, and commodity indices. Advanced Algorithmic Technology The proprietary wave scanning algorithm processes market data in real time, identify
Razgon X
Mikhail Atarskii
Experts
Razgon XAUUSD EA is a high-performance automated trading robot specifically designed for trading XAUUSD (Gold). The advisor uses a multi-level signal filtering system, including ALMA, trend filter based on EMA and MACD, allowing only high-quality trading decisions. Supports trading on multiple currency pairs and includes a built-in control panel with a transparent glass interface. Key Features ALMA indicator entry filter (fast and slow) Trend filter using three EMA (96) and EMA 200 MACD filter
CornGrid
Mohamad Akram Bin Mohd Jamil
Experts
CornGrid EA for MetaTrader 5 Website: https://corngrid.netlify.app/ Smart Reverse Grid Recovery System with Dynamic Basket Profit CornGrid EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, designed with an intelligent Reverse Entry + Smart Grid Recovery strategy. Instead of following market momentum, the EA identifies potential short-term reversals by opening the first trade against the previous candle direction, then intelligently manages recovery positions using an adjustab
Atomic Xau
Ignacio Agustin Mene Franco
Experts
Atomic XAU - Expert Advisor Overview Atomic XAU is an automated trading system specifically designed to trade XAU/USD (Gold) on the M5 timeframe. This EA combines four professional technical indicators to identify high-probability trading opportunities with rigorous risk management. Trading Strategy The system uses multi-indicator confirmation through: MACD: Detects momentum changes and trend crossovers Bollinger Bands: Identifies overbought/oversold zones and volatility RSI: Confirms extreme
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  is a unique expert advisor that can trade the  Matrix Arrow Indicator's MT5   signals with a trade panel on the chart, manually or 100% automatically.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  will determine the current trend at its early stages, gathering information and data from up to 10 standard indicators, which are: Average Directional Movement Index (ADX), Commodity Channel Index (CCI), Classic Heiken Ashi candles, Moving Average, Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD), Rela
Buyers of this product also purchase
Quantum Queen X MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (23)
Experts
The Legend Continues. The Queen Evolves. Welcome to Quantum Queen X — the next generation of the legendary GOLD trading system that builds upon the proven success of Quantum Queen. Quantum Queen X is built on the same proven core engine as Quantum Queen, introducing a powerful new Custom Mode that allows traders to choose exactly which strategies to enable or disable. Every strategy has been individually reviewed, refined, and optimized to deliver even better performance and adaptability across
Scalping Robot Pro MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.46 (138)
Experts
Scalping Robot Pro is a professional trading system designed specifically for fast and precise scalping on XAUUSD using the M1 timeframe. The system is built to capture short term market movements with accurate execution and controlled risk management. It focuses on real time price behavior, momentum shifts, short term volatility, and selective grid based trade management techniques to identify high probability trading opportunities in the gold market. Scalping Robot Pro is optimized for traders
Zoomini
Gennady Sergienko
5 (5)
Experts
Important information: Support and answers to questions are available only here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia  ( Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan ); Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026. These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold . Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994 Important things to know: The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP. Netting accounts and any leverage are supported. Large deposi
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.46 (102)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY! ( download SETFILE ) WARNING: Only a few copies left at current price! Final price: 990$ Get 1 EA for free (for 3 trade accounts) -> contact me after purchase Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Client Signal YouTube Reviews LATEST MANUAL Welcome to the Gold Reaper! Build on the very succesfull Goldtrade Pro, this EA has been designed to run on multiple timeframes at the same time, and has the option to set the trade frequency fro
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (46)
Experts
IMPORTANT : This package will only be sold at current price for a very limited number of copies.    Price will go to 1999$ soon!   +100 Strategies included and more coming! BONUS : At 1499$ or higher price --> choose 5  of my other EA's for free!   ALL SET FILES COMPLETE SETUP AND OPTIMIZATION GUIDE VIDEO GUIDE LIVE SIGNALS REVIEW (3rd party) NEW - 44-STRATEGIES LIVE SIGNAL Welcome to the ULTIMATE BREAKOUT SYSTEM! I'm pleased to present the Ultimate Breakout System, a sophisticated and propr
Lizard
Marco Scherer
4.24 (37)
Experts
WHAT IS LIZARD? Lizard is a fully automated Expert Advisor, developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. It uses a multi-strategy swing breakout system that identifies key structural levels on the chart and places pending stop orders at precisely calculated entry points. No martingale. No grid. No averaging in. Every trade has a defined Stop Loss and Take Profit and is actively managed by a multi-layered exit system, automatically, around the clock. Live Signal - Track real performan
Adaptive Gold Scalper MT5
Fan Yang
4.62 (21)
Experts
Adaptive Gold Scalper Important Pre-notice: This strategy requires a long period of practical verification, and favorable trading returns cannot be guaranteed in the short run. Traders must select brokers with ultra-low order latency, minimal slippage and zero/low stop level requirement; poor broker conditions will lead to disastrous trading results. I have over 14 years of professional trading experience. With proper brokerage conditions and sufficient running time, this fully automated scalpi
TwisterPro Scalper
Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
4.43 (130)
Experts
Fewer trades. Better trades. Consistency above all. • Live Signal Mode 1  Live Signal Mode 2 Twister Pro EA is a high-precision scalping Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on the M15 timeframe. It trades less — but when it does, it trades with purpose. Every entry passes through 5 independent validation layers before a single order is placed, resulting in an extremely high win rate on the Default configuration. TWO MODES: • Mode 1 (recommended) — Very high assertiveness, fe
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.96 (212)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Intelligent Power, Refined for Every Trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Special Launch Price Live Signal:   CLICK HERE MT4 version : CLICK HERE Quantum King channel:   Click Here ***Buy Quantum King MT5 and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details! Rule your trading with precision and discipline. Quantum King EA brings the strength of
Quantum Athena X
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (3)
Experts
Smarter Control. Refined Precision. Welcome to Quantum Athena X — the next generation of the focused GOLD trading system that builds upon the precision, efficiency, and disciplined execution of Quantum Athena. Quantum Athena X is built on the same streamlined core engine and the same 6 carefully selected strategies as Quantum Athena. Each strategy has been individually refined and optimized for current GOLD market conditions, while the new powerful Custom Mode allows traders to choose exactly
Gold Snap
Chen Jia Qi
4.47 (17)
Experts
Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
HFT Spike EA
OMG FZE LLC
5 (3)
Experts
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Recommended accounts: High leverage Standard, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext etc.) Strategies: Quantum Physics Principles, HFT Spike (High-Frequency Trading), level trading, neural trading, No Martingale, No Grid, single-position trend trading. A fully automated, risk-managed EA designed on XAUUSD tick data. You don't need to select a Time-Frame. Default values match the tested configuration. Designed for Gold. It detects sudden volatility bursts ("sp
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
5 (7)
Experts
Obsidian Flow Atlas EA Precision. Structure. Execution. Financial markets do not reward emotions. They reward discipline, structure, consistency, and the ability to make decisions based on objective data. Obsidian Flow Atlas EA was built around this philosophy. It is a fully automated trading system for MetaTrader 5, designed to operate on two of the most popular instruments in the financial markets: • XAUUSD (Gold) • EURUSD The system independently analyzes market conditions, opens and manages
SixtyNine EA
Farzad Saadatinia
4 (4)
Experts
SixtyNine EA – A Gold Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, featuring 6 integrated strategy layers, predefined Stop Loss on every trade, and a clean trading structure without Martingale, Recovery systems, or Grid trading. Public Live Signal: $500 Start, Fixed 0.02 Lot, 500%+ Growth, 20 Weeks Live The public live signal is the central proof point of SixtyNine EA . The account started with a $500 balance , used a fixed 0.02 lot size per trade , and has been active for more than 20 weeks of live tradin
AI Scalping MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
5 (6)
Experts
AI Scalping EA for EURUSD and BTCUSD Promo Price The EA is currently available at a discounted price. Only 3 slots are left at this price. After the discount period, the regular price will be $1999 . JOIN GROUP: Click here Input Guide: Open the input guide Setfile: Download the recommended setfile Live signal: [ Click Here ] Other EAs you may like: AI Aurum Pivot | Vega Bot | Bitcoin Scalping !!! When purchasing this EA, you may have a chance to receive Diamond Quant and bonus EAs from the priva
Microedge Neural Matrix EA
Peter Robert Grange
5 (4)
Experts
MICROEDGE NEURAL MATRIX EA Precision at the Edge of Market Structure LIVE SIGNAL — REAL ACCOUNT PERFORMANCE https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2383765 Follow MicroEdge Neural Matrix EA under real market conditions, including current and historical trades, balance and equity development, drawdown, trading frequency, spreads, liquidity changes, and broker execution. Historical testing demonstrates how the architecture behaved under previous market conditions. The live signal demonstrates how the syst
More from author
Smart Gold Impulse
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.11 (19)
Experts
No Grid /No Martingale/ No Dca /No rocovery Smart Gold Impulse is now available in a special early launch phase. This is an EA I  am currently using with impressive results on my Live Signal  account. You can check the current performance through the Ultima live signal results, where Smart Gold Impulse has already shown very strong potential in real market conditions. The same set file used on my Ultima live signal account will be shared only with Smart Gold Impulse buyers. At the same time, thi
Easy Funded MT5
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.65 (37)
Experts
Easy Funded MT5 is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check   Smart Gold Hunter   . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter   live signal here You can check my blog post about   HFT Prop firms   before buying a challenge. Which HFT Prop Firms can I use?  You can use it on almost ALL HFT FRIENDLY PROP FIRMS. but please keep in mind that if any prop firm allows HFT
Smart Funded Hft
Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
4.69 (67)
Experts
Smart Funded EA is an expert advisor designed to pass the HFT challenges of prop firms that allow its use. If you are interested to use an EA for live accounts or classic porp firms please check Smart Gold Hunter . You can also check Smart Gold Hunter live signal here You can check my blog post about HFT Prop firms before buying a challenge. Do I need to back-test? You do not need to backtest, and demo servers that you backtest will not give the real results since HFT prop firms servers and
Filter:
DutchOD
151
DutchOD 2026.08.07 08:47 
 

Excellent EA! I look for EAs which I can trust and run on Autopilot. This is the case here with SGH and good support as well. Strong recommendation.

Amit-AX
716
Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:03 
 

Excellent and well thought out! I am impressed with fast TPs and small SL. Decent profits, I will post profits in comments! Love reliable EA to slowly grow the account so welldone to DEV!

David Laird
851
David Laird 2026.08.05 15:35 
 

an EA that works with a fixed SL and TP and a good win rate..... proper trading without martingale risk

goldsmith92
36
goldsmith92 2026.08.05 09:32 
 

This is a reliable EA. Do not expect a surge of orders like others. I used default setfiles and and it's consistent. Do not be greedy this is not a money machine making. Otherwise it's stable a consistent. Just to note, it's broker and account sensitive so choose a reliable broker and always RAW account. Support from the author is available and communicative. Once again, if you're looking for stable and consistent EA, this will work for a long run.

Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
212
Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:26 
 

If it makes me a profit then it will be a good rating.

Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon
494
Carlos Alberto Castillo Luzon 2026.08.04 14:47 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

chuayeanlam
54
chuayeanlam 2026.08.04 08:15 
 

Very good value of money, it worth it. my portfolio is up 70% in a month with small risk.

Manolo1993
33
Manolo1993 2026.07.28 15:12 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.31 10:08
Hi here is review section, please send a message from comment section. Thanks
fbi333444
462
fbi333444 2026.07.28 04:01 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.28 04:35
Hi here is review section, please send a message from comment section. Thanks
Gatto001
20
Gatto001 2026.07.24 08:02 
 

Barbaros very supportive and helpful however considering I am living in UAE I am a bit limited with brokers. It's running, it places a reasonable amount of trades but so far not many running. Only few days I am using it so I might change idea next week. Good point......no loss at all so far!

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.28 04:36
Thank you very much.
minder amiri
24
minder amiri 2026.07.23 13:23 
 

Merhabalar kullanım klavuzu paylaşır mısınız?

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.23 13:34
Can you please.send a message from comment section please. Thank you from purchase
AI-Lab
287
AI-Lab 2026.07.19 22:13 
 

Running well on multiple brokers for a week now with good results. Real stop losses on every trade, clean execution, no issues. A good EA.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.23 13:35
Thank you very much, I am glad to hear this.happy tading
SkyBlue Fintech Solutions LLP
764
Vignesh Kumaravel 2026.07.11 00:26 
 

I'm quite surprised by how well this EA functions. As pointed out by others, it doesn't gave the usual martingale/grid style trading and opens trade setups similar to manual traders with good R:R. The developer is also very responsive and friendly.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.11 04:48
Thank you very much, Vignesh, for your kind review. I’m glad you appreciate the manual-style trade setups, balanced risk-to-reward approach, and the fact that Smart Gold Hunter does not use grid or martingale. Your support means a lot to me!
liganss
841
liganss 2026.07.10 04:26 
 

This EA is the most satisfying one I've come across so far. No grid, no Martingale, most EAs on the market that close one trade at a time have a low risk-reward ratio, but this one averages RR 1:1, with a current win rate of 69%, very impressive. I'm currently using it on three charts: Scalper, Prop Scalper, and RR, among them, RR is the one I consider the best. Many thanks to Barbaros. Compared to other high-priced EAs on the market, if 10 is a perfect score, I'd give this one 100.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.11 04:49
Thank you so much for this amazing review! I’m very happy that you are satisfied with Smart Gold Hunter and especially the RR Mode. Your comparison and generous score truly made my day. I hope the EA continues delivering strong and consistent results for you on all three charts!
Dmitrii Kovalevskii
804
Dmitrii Kovalevskii 2026.07.07 07:47 
 

Great pre-purchase consultation! I would like to thank Barbaros for the detailed and clear answers to all my questions before I decided to buy. His explanations about the Prop Scalper Mode, the drawdown protection settings, and the risk recommendations were extremely helpful and made me confident in my choice. I will update this review with my live trading results in a couple of weeks. However, my first impression of the support and professionalism is already very positive.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.11 04:49
Thank you very much, Dmitrii. I’m glad my explanations about Prop Scalper Mode, drawdown protection, and risk settings helped you make a confident decision. I truly appreciate your trust
uuiuok
24
uuiuok 2026.07.05 22:35 
 

Hello, I just purchased EA. Where can I obtain the setup file? How do I set it up?

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.07.05 22:37
hi thank you for your purchase please check your DM
jimcui
77
jimcui 2026.07.01 14:29 
 

Great EA! i bought a week ago and it is doing well. The author is really helpful and easy to reach. Thanks!

Julien Metz
326
Julien Metz 2026.06.24 15:26 
 

I am happy with this expert, the risk to reward is great, the hit rate is good, sl is on every trade and the dev is available, this bot isnt like the ones with giant sl or grid, it has real longterm potential, good work

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.06.24 15:29
Thank you so much for your valuable review. Happy trading.
Bifrost
1251
Bifrost 2026.06.23 02:25 
 

It's very good EA. The best one is positive RR set file.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.06.24 00:37
Thank you very much . I am happy that you used Positive RR profile and got good result. Definitely that profile needs more attention. Congratulations
Traderhub
345
Traderhub 2026.06.22 16:37 
 

Fabulous EA with SL protection on every trade. No grid. No martingale. No over trading. So far this is a proper good EA and how trading should be done. I Started my live testing on 4 June 2026 with a EUR 300 account, it has grown to EUR 357 from 18 trades in that time using 0.03 lots. Super friendly and communicative developer. Highly recommended based on my experience so far.

Barbaros Bulent Kortarla
8716
Reply from developer Barbaros Bulent Kortarla 2026.06.22 17:58
Hi thank you very much for your review. I am happy to hear that you got consistent profits with the EA, since results can change trough brokers because of slippage. I wish you happy trading for future.
12
Reply to review