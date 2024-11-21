Requiem MT5

Attention! Contact me immediately after purchase to receive detailed setup instructions!

Requiem MT5 Advisor is your reliable assistant in the Forex market. It uses key market patterns such as price reversal after a sharp movement in any direction.

Simply run the advisor on the NZDCAD chart, and let the other currency pairs trade automatically. This is a fully automated trading system that requires no special knowledge or experience from you. Just start the advisor and enjoy your free time – it will do everything for you.


Trading pairs: NZDCAD, AUDCAD

ACCOUNT REQUIREMENTS:

  • Recommended broker: FreshForex-MT5
  • Account type: Classic
  • Leverage: 1:500
  • Minimum balance: The higher, the better
  • Timeframe: M15
  • VPS: Not mandatory but recommended for stable operation.

Setup parameters:

  • Trade Comment (Journal section): displayed in the account’s journal or history section.
  • Trade Pairs M15: a list of selected pairs for trading (can change based on the suffix).
  • Magic Number: a unique identifier for the trading position.
  • Lot Sizing Method: method of determining lot size based on the risk level you want to take.
  • Fixed Lot: fixed size of the initial trade.
  • Deposit Load %: setting for the initial lot size based on the deposit.


      If you have any questions or need assistance, feel free to reach out.

      💌 Email: mila88899sup99@yandex.ru



