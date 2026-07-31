GoGoPips has no final endpoint. There is only a research path, and the models are a natural result of that path.

The main goal of the project is research in the field of machine learning and the search for new approaches to analyzing and predicting data and markets.

Any model published as part of this or any other project is not a guarantee of profit and is not a transaction with a promised result.



This is an open research result, presented as it is, without hiding its shortcomings and without exaggerating its advantages.



It is impossible to predict the future result of any particular model; this is an experiment in which you can participate and try to make a profit from it.

