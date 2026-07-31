Zoomini

5

Important information:
Support and answers to questions are available only here: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/zolia (Zolia - UTC/GMT: Taiwan);


Zoomini is a small set of machine-learning models from the latest GoGoPips project research from July 2026.

These models are intended only for XAUUSD H1 / Gold.

Signal: www.mql5.com/en/signals/2381994

Important things to know:

  • The models trade with only one order using equal SL/TP.
    Netting accounts and any leverage are supported.
    Large deposits are supported because the trading style is medium-term. 
  • 100% trading activity.
    This means that the models do not avoid market entries and are always in a trading state.
    The models were specifically trained not to look for convenient entry points, but to predict the price direction every minute.
  • Full transparency - before purchase. 
    Right now, either temporarily or permanently if the owners of this EA do not object, the models of this EA are trading on our public Live leaderboard: all statistics and all trades, without delays or filters.
    • When purchasing this EA, you will have a chance to receive models from a new research project that is planned to be completed in August of this year.
      • The research behind these models is current and may have no public equivalents.


        Your guarantees:

        1. Timely support and bug fixes.
        2. Installation assistance if needed.
        3. A friendly and honest community with many experienced traders.


        Settings:

        • You can find the description of the EA parameters on the first page of the comments: click here.

        The GoGoPips paradigm and disclaimer:

        1. The main goal of the project is research in the field of machine learning and the search for new approaches to analyzing and predicting data and markets.
          GoGoPips has no final endpoint. There is only a research path, and the models are a natural result of that path.

        2. Any model published as part of this or any other project is not a guarantee of profit and is not a transaction with a promised result
          This is an open research result, presented as it is, without hiding its shortcomings and without exaggerating its advantages. 
          It is impossible to predict the future result of any particular model; this is an experiment in which you can participate and try to make a profit from it.
          The price of the model set at the start of sales is calculated so that, in case of success, the EA can pay for itself within 2-4 weeks.
          However, there are no guarantees that this will happen. This is your trading and investment risk.

        3. Recently, a Liveboard (beta) was launched on the GoGoPips, where about 100 models are already running. 
          In the future, about 100 more models from each new research project will be added there.
        Reviews 6
        Michael 888
        460
        Michael 888 2026.08.05 10:10 
         

        New generation of machine learning is here,Gennady know how to do it to make it work.Very promising and nice project,i like it.Btw EA just payed for it self 👌Thank you!

        Khanaphot Pinij
        423
        Khanaphot Pinij 2026.08.05 06:32 
         

        This is fantastic, innovative, and exceeded expectations. +100 points!

        sidigi94
        341
        sidigi94 2026.08.05 04:06 
         

        This EA is what I'm looking for a long time and not aware of its existence until it releases. It is really unique in the market. It really gave high hopes for me, very promising!!!

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        Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien
        1074
        Mostafa Mahmoud Badawy Hussien 2026.08.06 07:42 
         

        User didn't leave any comment to the rating

        Michael 888
        460
        Michael 888 2026.08.05 10:10 
         

        New generation of machine learning is here,Gennady know how to do it to make it work.Very promising and nice project,i like it.Btw EA just payed for it self 👌Thank you!

        Khanaphot Pinij
        423
        Khanaphot Pinij 2026.08.05 06:32 
         

        This is fantastic, innovative, and exceeded expectations. +100 points!

        sidigi94
        341
        sidigi94 2026.08.05 04:06 
         

        This EA is what I'm looking for a long time and not aware of its existence until it releases. It is really unique in the market. It really gave high hopes for me, very promising!!!

        Jim
        1563
        Jim 2026.08.03 14:44 
         

        Researched and developed by Gennady, that's probably all the info you need to know this is of the highest quality!

        Thomas Christoph Lipka
        345
        Thomas Christoph Lipka 2026.08.03 14:16 
         

        I bought the Mini EA and I'm really happy to be part of this project from the very beginning. To me, it looks like a very promising project with a lot of potential. I know it's still in development, but that's exactly what makes it exciting. I'm looking forward to following its progress and supporting the project along the way. I truly believe this can grow into something really awesome, and I'm excited to see where it goes.

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