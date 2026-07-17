Gold Neural Core

5
Launch Offer: Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with XAU Momentum and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details.

Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250

Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232

Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD

Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (XAUUSD), combining momentum and trend-based logic to identify and capitalize on short-term price movement with speed and precision.

Built for traders who want maximum market engagement, Gold Neural Core operates as a hyper-scalper — when trading conditions align, the system can execute up to 50 trades in a single session, continuously adapting its grid structure to capture momentum as it develops.

Live Performance

All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information. 

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500

How it works

At its core, the system reads market momentum and trend direction in real time, using this analysis to time entries within a dynamic grid framework. Rather than relying on fixed grid spacing, Gold Neural Core adjusts to prevailing conditions — scaling activity up during strong trending/momentum phases and pulling back when conditions turn unfavorable.

Key features

  • Momentum and trend-based entry logic tailored to gold's volatility profile
  • Adaptive grid system built for high trade frequency
  • Capable of up to 50 trades per day in optimal conditions
  • Designed specifically for XAUUSD scalping
  • Built for traders seeking an active, high-engagement system rather than a passive set-and-forget EA

Who it's for

Gold Neural Core suits traders comfortable with high trade volume and grid-based exposure, looking for a system that stays active in fast-moving gold markets rather than waiting for rare setups.

How to use:
  • Load on XAUUSD chart (timeframe is irrelevant)
  • Change the risk settings by adjusting the input called "autolot level". Higher Autolot level = higher risk and more profit potential. 
  • Run on VPS  
  • Minimum account balance for safe trading 1000$ or 10$ on a cent account
  • Minimum leverage for safe trading 1:500

Reviews 9
Guenther Erwin Huber
390
Guenther Erwin Huber 2026.08.07 09:33 
 

My first EA from Jesper; looks very good and stable; running the EA at the moment on Cent-Account; can highly recommend it; Developer is very responsive and helps with any question - very excellent support.

sidigi94
341
sidigi94 2026.08.02 07:57 
 

That's very cool EA. Since I've been running it for a week, it's doing good job so far. Jesper is a nice guy, always supports users!

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2026.07.28 23:39 
 

Same as all the other EA from this Author, tested and WORKING great!

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Guenther Erwin Huber
390
Guenther Erwin Huber 2026.08.07 09:33 
 

My first EA from Jesper; looks very good and stable; running the EA at the moment on Cent-Account; can highly recommend it; Developer is very responsive and helps with any question - very excellent support.

sidigi94
341
sidigi94 2026.08.02 07:57 
 

That's very cool EA. Since I've been running it for a week, it's doing good job so far. Jesper is a nice guy, always supports users!

Christian Bolduc
786
Christian Bolduc 2026.07.28 23:39 
 

Same as all the other EA from this Author, tested and WORKING great!

coffeefcy
351
coffeefcy 2026.07.27 05:56 
 

I’m here to leave a review after the first week of using it. Even though the EA hasn’t opened any trades during the first week, I believe that actually demonstrates both its safety and the logic behind its entries. As we all know, grid systems—especially on gold—can be extremely dangerous. Based on my backtesting, this EA only enters trades when the market is showing a very clear trend. Entering at the wrong time when the market doesn’t have a clear direction can actually be very risky. I’ve been a long-term user of Jesper’s EAs, and I trust his ability and experience. That’s why I’m happy to give this EA a five-star review.

Mr Christopher Michael Tonks
920
Mr Christopher Michael Tonks 2026.07.26 23:54 
 

I am always trusting Jespers work, I hope Jesper will release more algos in the future.

Indra Pratama
433
Indra Pratama 2026.07.21 08:33 
 

Been a long time follower from this developer. The developer is honest and has a good track record. Definitely recommended.

Rainer Korell
724
Rainer Korell 2026.07.19 17:25 
 

Another excellent EA from this developer. Definitely worth the money...

404 strategy not found
557
404 strategy not found 2026.07.18 07:28 
 

Looks great on backtest. I will update this review moving forward, but as a user of multiple of Jesper’s grid EA’s on live accounts, I have high expectations. So high, that I purchased it immediately when it was launched.

BM17
257
BM17 2026.07.17 21:53 
 

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