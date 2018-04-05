Super Rebate Mix System

Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order.

2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ).

The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital increases. I also included a lot limit function so as not to risk too much of the available capital.

If you want to withdraw money while running the EA, I included a stop function when Equity reaches a certain amount, so the EA will close all orders and bounce out when Equity reaches a certain amount.





****You should change the Maxorder amount to 99999. I am limiting my ordering due to website restrictions.

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