Super Rebate Mix System

	Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems.

1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order.

2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). 

The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital increases.
I also included a lot limit function so as not to risk too much of the available capital.

If you want to withdraw money while running the EA, I included a stop function when Equity reaches a certain amount, so the EA will close all orders and bounce out when Equity reaches a certain amount.


****You should change the Maxorder amount to 99999. I am limiting my ordering due to website restrictions.

If you want contact me directly You can contact us at >>> https://www.facebook.com/GoldStrate


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Adam Hrncir
4.82 (45)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Summer sale - 399 USD only instead of 499 USD until end of August. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear? Most authors just create another EA when it fails - I wanted to do it differently. Wave Rider is my personal project built out of passion - honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months, that I am using myself from very first day. Check the Live signa
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou  Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. MT5 version  :   https://www.mql5.co
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Hi, let me explain about this EA. This EA is used to trade news with very high news strength. I have attached a brief video of how the EA works. This EA will start opening orders by Enter the time for the EA to start and can choose the first order for the EA to open the order, then the EA will calculate the lot and open the order, this EA is used to calculate the total distance from the ATR indicator. such as Stoploss, Trailingstop, etc. * This EA is compared to playing the lottery in principle
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Hello, I would like to give an example of this EA. From the picture you can see that the EA can spin around 3,500 lots, when taking into account the rebate, you will get about 35,000$ and a little bit of profit during execution. The EA has actually been run as shown in the picture. **You can optimize to get the best value before actually running it.  Thankyou   Excuseme .I'm sorry that I'm not good at English. Therefore, communication may be somewhat wrong. Facebook page :  facebook.com/ Gold
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Hello, let me explain a bit about this EA. Because I traded hedging and lost the trending chart. So I wrote it so that Grid can calculate from the indicator. can be flexible when the chart is trending And I also added with 3 order closing systems that are suitable for different situations. You can optimize to get the best value. Thank you for your interest in my EA.
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
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Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
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