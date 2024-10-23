ComplexEuro Edge Pro
- Experts
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- Version: 1.31
- Updated: 23 October 2024
- Activations: 6
REAL BACKTEST / LONG TERM PROFITIBILITY
Introducing ComplexEuro Edge PRO, an advanced Expert Advisor, meticulously designed 'EURUSD' trading system that specializes in executing high-precision trades by implementing a unique set of strict conditions and technical criteria. ComplexEuro is unlike other EAs that rely on generic algorithms , martingale/grid or other 'AI' gimmicks that do not work long term.
Minimum Deposit : $100
TimeFrame : M1
Pair : EURUSD
VPS is recommended
Auto Close at weekend ( if in DD leave it be and trust the process )