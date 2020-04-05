ApexFlow Universal EA

ApexFlow Universal EA


ApexFlow Universal EA is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed for short-term M1 trading and evaluates price behavior, momentum, volatility, and current market conditions before managing a trade from entry through exit.


The EA can be used on Forex pairs, metals, indices, and other symbols supported by your broker. Because contract specifications, spreads, commissions, and execution vary, every symbol and broker should be tested separately before live use.


What ApexFlow manages


• Automated entries and exits

• Stop Loss and Take Profit

• Open-position management

• Fixed-lot or adjustable risk-based sizing

• Market-condition filters

• Long and short trading

• Five MQL5 activations


Recommended environment


• Platform: MetaTrader 5

• Timeframe: M1

• Broker: low spread, stable execution, and low commission

• Hosting: a VPS is recommended for continuous operation

• Starting point: default inputs, tested separately for each symbol


Quick start


1. Download the demo and open ApexFlow in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester.

2. Select one symbol and the M1 timeframe.

3. Start with the default inputs and a conservative lot size.

4. Use broker-appropriate spread and commission assumptions.

5. Compare normal execution with random-delay testing.

6. Test a separate forward period that was not used for choosing settings.

7. Run on a demo account before considering live use.


Risk controls


ApexFlow includes fixed-lot and adjustable risk settings. Start small and set risk according to the account size, broker conditions, and your maximum acceptable drawdown.


The EA can be configured for accounts with strict risk limits, but it does not guarantee compliance with any prop firm's rules. Check the firm's limits on drawdown, news trading, holding periods, instruments, and automated trading before use.


Important


Backtests are simulations, not guarantees. Results can change with the symbol, broker feed, spread, commission, slippage, latency, input settings, and market regime. Test the demo thoroughly and do not trade money you cannot afford to lose.

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    Experts
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    Thi Thu Ha Hoang
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    Experts
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    Experts
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    Experts
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