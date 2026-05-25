Live Trading Signal

Public real-time monitoring of trading activity:

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719



Official Information

Seller profile

Official channel



User Manual

Setup instructions and usage guidelines:

View user manual

Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.

The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a structured way.



The model focuses on identifying specific patterns in gold price movement, volatility, and timing conditions.

Instead of using fixed traditional signals, the EA analyzes market behavior through its trained neural network framework and opens trades only when the internal model detects suitable conditions.



Zerqon EA does not trade continuously.

There may be periods with no trades at all, while suitable XAUUSD market phases may lead to several trades within a short time.



Each trade is managed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters.

A trailing stop mechanism is also used to manage open positions as market conditions change.



This EA is intended for users who prefer a selective, neural-network-based trading approach focused on gold, controlled execution, and variable trading frequency.

Key Characteristics

Does not employ high-risk trading techniques such as martingale, grid, or position averaging

Allows up to 5 open positions at the same time

Every trade is protected by a predefined stop-loss

Designed for straightforward operation using default settings

Incorporates time-based and news-related filters to reduce exposure during periods of abnormal price behavior, including sharp moves and gaps

Supports break-even functionality to help protect profits once a trade moves in favor

Supports trailing stop functionality to lock in profits as the market moves

Fully automated Expert Advisor

Recommendations Trading Pair: XAUUSD Timeframe: M15 Minimum Deposit: 600 USD Leverage: 1:30 or higher Trading Mode: Hedging Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent, Micro Account Currency: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, etc. (Any major currency and most other currencies) Signal Risk Level: 0.007 Risk Levels Expected Drawdown 0.005 10% 0.01 20% 0.015 30%

PrizmaL: When Trading Becomes an Art Form

Developing a trading robot is akin to composing a symphony or writing a novel.

You cannot simply scatter notes - harmony is essential.

This is exactly how the PrizmaL series is crafted.



This is not merely a collection of indicators, but a holistic philosophy.

I dedicate months to analysis, testing, and refinement to ensure you receive a product where every detail contributes to the overall stability of the system.



My approach is not theoretical; it is battle-tested.

The foundation of this series was laid by a strategy that became the Silver Medalist of the legendary MQL5 Automated Trading Championship 2008, generating over 1,500% profit in just three months.

Today, I utilize and evolve these same winning principles, offering you tools built with respect for both the market and your capital.



Pricing and Distribution

Current release price: $299



This Expert Advisor follows a staged pricing model.

The price is adjusted gradually as distribution progresses.



A controlled distribution model is applied.

The number of distributed copies is intentionally limited to reduce the potential impact of excessive strategy concentration in the market and to preserve stable execution conditions.



The final target price for this Expert Advisor is $1499

Warning

This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 website.

Any third party claiming to represent me or offering this EA outside the official MQL5 platform is not authorized. Please block and report such contacts as spam.

Purchases made from sources other than the MQL5 website may involve unauthorized or modified versions.

These versions may not function as intended and are not eligible for updates or official support.

Disclaimer

Trading on financial markets involves risk.

Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results.

This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only.

It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation.

The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.

Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken.

Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors.

The EA is provided as-is.

The user is responsible for testing, configuration, risk management, account protection, platform settings, and all trading decisions.

The product may be removed from new sales or public listing at any time.

Users who have already purchased the product will retain access to their purchased copy through the MQL5 platform and terminal.

Full Disclaimer is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770089