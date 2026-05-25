Zerqon EA

3.43

Live Trading Signal
Public real-time monitoring of trading activity:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719

Official Information
Seller profile
Official channel

User Manual
Setup instructions and usage guidelines:
View user manual


Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading.
The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a structured way.

The model focuses on identifying specific patterns in gold price movement, volatility, and timing conditions.
Instead of using fixed traditional signals, the EA analyzes market behavior through its trained neural network framework and opens trades only when the internal model detects suitable conditions.

Zerqon EA does not trade continuously.
There may be periods with no trades at all, while suitable XAUUSD market phases may lead to several trades within a short time.

Each trade is managed with predefined Stop Loss and Take Profit parameters.
A trailing stop mechanism is also used to manage open positions as market conditions change.

This EA is intended for users who prefer a selective, neural-network-based trading approach focused on gold, controlled execution, and variable trading frequency.


Key Characteristics

  • Does not employ high-risk trading techniques such as martingale, grid, or position averaging
  • Allows up to 5 open positions at the same time
  • Every trade is protected by a predefined stop-loss
  • Designed for straightforward operation using default settings
  • Incorporates time-based and news-related filters to reduce exposure during periods of abnormal price behavior, including sharp moves and gaps
  • Supports break-even functionality to help protect profits once a trade moves in favor
  • Supports trailing stop functionality to lock in profits as the market moves
  • Fully automated Expert Advisor

Recommendations    
Trading Pair: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M15
Minimum Deposit: 600 USD
Leverage: 1:30 or higher  
Trading Mode: Hedging  
Account Type: Standard, ECN, Raw, Cent, Micro  
Account Currency: USD, EUR, GBP, JPY, CAD, etc. (Any major currency and most other currencies)  
Signal Risk Level: 0.007  
     
Risk Levels Expected Drawdown  
0.005 10%  
0.01 20%  
0.015 30%  

PrizmaL: When Trading Becomes an Art Form
Developing a trading robot is akin to composing a symphony or writing a novel.
You cannot simply scatter notes - harmony is essential.
This is exactly how the PrizmaL series is crafted.

This is not merely a collection of indicators, but a holistic philosophy.
I dedicate months to analysis, testing, and refinement to ensure you receive a product where every detail contributes to the overall stability of the system.

My approach is not theoretical; it is battle-tested.
The foundation of this series was laid by a strategy that became the Silver Medalist of the legendary MQL5 Automated Trading Championship 2008, generating over 1,500% profit in just three months.
Today, I utilize and evolve these same winning principles, offering you tools built with respect for both the market and your capital.


Pricing and Distribution
Current release price: $299

This Expert Advisor follows a staged pricing model.
The price is adjusted gradually as distribution progresses.

A controlled distribution model is applied.
The number of distributed copies is intentionally limited to reduce the potential impact of excessive strategy concentration in the market and to preserve stable execution conditions.

The final target price for this Expert Advisor is $1499


Warning

  • This Expert Advisor is distributed exclusively through the MQL5 website.
  • Any third party claiming to represent me or offering this EA outside the official MQL5 platform is not authorized. Please block and report such contacts as spam.
  • Purchases made from sources other than the MQL5 website may involve unauthorized or modified versions.
  • These versions may not function as intended and are not eligible for updates or official support.

Disclaimer
Trading on financial markets involves risk.
Past performance, backtests, statistics, screenshots, monitoring data, and historical results are for reference only and do not guarantee future results.
This Expert Advisor is a software tool for informational, educational, and research purposes only.
It does not constitute financial advice, investment advice, portfolio management, or a personal trading recommendation.
The EA may have losing trades, including several Stop Loss trades in a row.
Such periods are part of the strategy's risk profile and do not automatically mean that the EA is broken.
Results may vary due to market conditions, changing price behavior, spreads, slippage, execution quality, commissions, symbol specifications, liquidity, platform settings, and other trading environment factors.
The EA is provided as-is.
The user is responsible for testing, configuration, risk management, account protection, platform settings, and all trading decisions.
The product may be removed from new sales or public listing at any time.
Users who have already purchased the product will retain access to their purchased copy through the MQL5 platform and terminal.
Full Disclaimer is available here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/770089

Reviews 29
johnson103
57
johnson103 2026.07.20 11:12 
 

I've been testing and using this EA for a few months now, and I honestly don't understand some of the negative reviews. No EA is designed to make you rich in a week, and anyone expecting that is setting unrealistic expectations. From my testing, it's clear that there are tougher periods—November and December 2025 are good examples—but the EA has consistently recovered over time. That's simply how trading works; no strategy wins every month. As long as you use sensible risk management and realistic position sizing, I don't see much to dislike. I've been running it on the default settings, £500.00 per 0.01 (only look to increase after a full month) and have been happy with the results so far (Started with £500.00 in May and currently holding just under £900.00) Just remember that patience and proper money management are just as important as the EA itself.

**EDIT** As like everyone, had a rough week last week - Developer has acted and released new version that shows the EA being more careful. Looking forward using this on my live account as the backtests show promising profits.

Albert Ebenezer
686
Albert Ebenezer 2026.07.14 11:07 
 

The first EA that actually made safe money from trading Gold. Very good risk management. I'm extremely happy with this EA and the seller is amazing with his responses and assistance. Trust me, I have used many many EA's for Gold and finally I have found something that works consistently with a highly volatile Gold. Thank you Valdimir. Sincere appreciation and all the best for your great product. Your EA was the first that I can run and sleep peacefully at the same time :))

One review mentions 60% drawdown. It's either a lie or the account balance is too little and not the min $600 as recommended. At the most, the SL's will kick in for all the 4-5 trades it holds which can only be a maximum worst case value of $100 ($20 x 5 trades). So with simple math, the $100 worst case scenario loss is less than 15%. In my opinion, one os the safest EA's for the long run.

Liang Guo
467
Liang Guo 2026.07.09 10:59 
 

Good

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Hermann Langer
636
Hermann Langer 2026.08.04 17:45 
 

it seems, since v 22.105 machine works like expected. Before, the algorithm was already good, but the EA failed in keeping in the winnings, going on and on until market finally turned against. That was for sure profitable if all went right, but also quite dangerous with potential for large drawdowns. Now it stops after some trades in plus and got a strict daily DD limit. So, winnings are kept and potential losses are limited. Im sure there will be days again with challenging market conditions, but the damage here cant get too big anymore. I recommend to work with the standard settings. Also, Mr. Lekhovitser`s customer service is friendly and helpful. I like this EA.

Olve Wesley
118
Olve Wesley 2026.07.24 05:37 
 

What a terrible day. The EA couldn't effectively identify trend reversals, opening a trade every 15 minutes. The logic was simple and brute-force. Unfortunately, I can only give it 1 star for now.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.25 10:53
Thank you for your honest feedback.
I understand how disappointing a trading day like this can be.
I have already released an updated version with newly optimized parameters, and I will continue monitoring its performance across different market conditions.
Your feedback is appreciated and helps me improve Zerqon further.
En Li
175
En Li 2026.07.23 16:26 
 

我使用了将近一个月，糟糕透了，我是300美元开始运行的，已经亏损完了。说说我的使用感受吧，这个EA趋势来临的时候，它确实能带来少部分盈利，但是趋势明显走完了或者趋势末端，它却还在逆向开单导致一直止损，直至爆仓。我会在补充300美元进去运行，看看最终效果，如果再次亏损，我将会卸载它。希望能给一个更改这条评论和评分的机会。国内的朋友，可以相互交流一下VX：zxkj68688

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.23 18:02
感谢您分享近一个月的真实使用体验。 我理解，这样的结果确实非常令人失望。
您观察到的情况是存在的。
Zerqon并不是简单地根据当前可见趋势开仓，而是根据内部模型和交易条件判断市场方向。
当趋势接近尾声或市场突然反转时，模型有时仍然会继续确认原来的方向，并开出新的独立交易。
在这种情况下，就可能出现连续止损。
任何交易算法都无法每次准确识别趋势结束和市场反转。
我目前正在开发和测试新的保护功能，其中包括日内利润锁定功能。
我希望能够在近期发布相关更新。
感谢您的坦诚反馈以及继续测试这款EA。
bakenskiy
128
bakenskiy 2026.07.23 13:16 
 

not working

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.23 17:56
Thank you for your feedback. Please contact me directly through MQL5 messages and provide a little more information about what is not working.
You can send a screenshot of the chart, the Experts and Journal tabs, and your current EA settings.
I will review the information and help identify the cause of the issue.
Max
22
Max 2026.07.23 12:18 
 

i didn't wanted to write this review but now i have to i bought this Ea on 29th june its almost a month and i have lost around 1000$ with this Ea i suggested some chnages to the author but he said he is testing it today the loss is 172$ yesterday it made the profit of 42$ before that also last week it didnt traded at all i have understood one thing every Ea works in backtest only or even some works those are only for small timeframe eventually every ea loses regarding the Author he is nice guy i didn't had any issue in services

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.23 17:50
Thank you for sharing your honest experience. I understand how disappointing this result has been, especially after almost one month of using the EA.
The recent market conditions were particularly difficult for Zerqon, and the strategy was not able to handle several of these movements successfully. Regarding the improvements you suggested, I am currently working on additional protection functions and continuing to test them.
I hope to release an update with these new functions in the near future. Thank you as well for your kind words about my support.
johnson103
57
johnson103 2026.07.20 11:12 
 

I've been testing and using this EA for a few months now, and I honestly don't understand some of the negative reviews. No EA is designed to make you rich in a week, and anyone expecting that is setting unrealistic expectations. From my testing, it's clear that there are tougher periods—November and December 2025 are good examples—but the EA has consistently recovered over time. That's simply how trading works; no strategy wins every month. As long as you use sensible risk management and realistic position sizing, I don't see much to dislike. I've been running it on the default settings, £500.00 per 0.01 (only look to increase after a full month) and have been happy with the results so far (Started with £500.00 in May and currently holding just under £900.00) Just remember that patience and proper money management are just as important as the EA itself.

**EDIT** As like everyone, had a rough week last week - Developer has acted and released new version that shows the EA being more careful. Looking forward using this on my live account as the backtests show promising profits.

刘向东
38
刘向东 2026.07.17 03:56 
 

Don’t buy this EA—you’ll regret it instantly. It’s absolute garbage. The developer only focuses on releasing brand-new EAs and refuses to update this old one on purpose, just scamming people out of their money. Anyone thinking about purchasing it, be warned—it’s terrible. See my live test screenshots below.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.17 08:46
Hello. I take all customer reports seriously and review them based on verifiable trading data.
The transactions shown in the screenshot do not appear to correspond to the operating logic of this EA.
First, the EA did not generate any trades on the date shown in your report.
Second, this strategy can open positions only at 15-minute intervals, specifically at 00, 15, 30, or 45 minutes of each hour.
Several opening times shown in the screenshot do not match this logic.
For this reason, the provided trades cannot currently be confirmed as having been opened by this EA.
Please contact me directly and provide the broker name, account type, exact symbol, EA version, settings, complete MT5 trading history, order comments, Magic Numbers, and the Experts and Journal logs.
I will reproduce the same period using your broker’s historical data and review the discrepancy with you objectively.
Once the full technical information is available, I will be able to determine precisely which EA generated these transactions and why the account results differ.
Albert Ebenezer
686
Albert Ebenezer 2026.07.14 11:07 
 

The first EA that actually made safe money from trading Gold. Very good risk management. I'm extremely happy with this EA and the seller is amazing with his responses and assistance. Trust me, I have used many many EA's for Gold and finally I have found something that works consistently with a highly volatile Gold. Thank you Valdimir. Sincere appreciation and all the best for your great product. Your EA was the first that I can run and sleep peacefully at the same time :))

One review mentions 60% drawdown. It's either a lie or the account balance is too little and not the min $600 as recommended. At the most, the SL's will kick in for all the 4-5 trades it holds which can only be a maximum worst case value of $100 ($20 x 5 trades). So with simple math, the $100 worst case scenario loss is less than 15%. In my opinion, one os the safest EA's for the long run.

Ammar Yousf
23
Ammar Yousf 2026.07.09 19:39 
 

The EA showed a maximum drawdown of around 20% during backtesting. However, after purchasing and running it live for only a few days, the drawdown exceeded 60%. What concerns me is that whenever the strategy starts performing poorly, the developer quickly modifies or replaces it, making it difficult for users to notice the actual performance. As a result, historical results may look profitable, but future performance can be significantly worse. In my opinion, the backtest results do not accurately reflect the real risks of using this EA, and the continuous modifications make it difficult to evaluate its true long-term performance.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 19:43
Hello. A 60% drawdown should normally not happen with the recommended minimum balance and default risk settings.
This can usually happen if the account balance is below the recommended minimum, or if the Risk Level is set too high for the account size.
Please send me your trade history and screenshots of the EA input settings.
Then we can check it together and see exactly why the drawdown became so high on your account.
Regarding the strategy, the main strategy logic has not been replaced.
Recent updates only added additional control parameters, such as Stop Loss and Max Open Trades, but they did not change the core strategy logic.
So let’s first check your actual settings, balance, lot size, and trade history before making a conclusion.
Alexander Seidel
1482
Alexander Seidel 2026.07.09 15:27 
 

Die Verluste fressen die Gewinne .... so wie bei all den anderen EA die der Entwickler mittlerweile vom Markt genommen hat. Her gewinnt nur EINER ...

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 15:32
Hallo. Wenn man die Strategie über einen längeren Zeitraum im Strategy Tester prüft, sieht man, dass dieses Verhalten nicht plötzlich neu entstanden ist.
Ähnliche Phasen gab es auch früher bereits.
Es gab auch Perioden mit stärkeren Drawdowns als aktuell.
Deshalb würde ich die aktuelle Situation nicht nur anhand einiger einzelner Tage bewerten.
Wichtig ist, die Strategie über einen längeren Zeitraum zu betrachten und zu vergleichen, ob das aktuelle Verhalten grundsätzlich vom historischen Verhalten abweicht.
Wenn Sie einen Backtest über einen langen Zeitraum mit denselben Einstellungen machen, können Sie sehen, ob solche Verlustphasen bereits Teil der Strategiehistorie waren.
Paul Kabiru
118
Paul Kabiru 2026.07.09 14:33 
 

July did not start on a good note for this EA, with the Gold exbihibiting a lot of reversal at the moment. I had foreseen moments like this in backtest but recent days are definetely an outlier. Let's see how it fares in the coming days. Otherwise, author is responsive and backtests match live signal.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 14:37
Thank you for your fair feedback. Yes, July has started with difficult market conditions for this strategy, especially because gold has had many sharp reversals.
I will continue monitoring the EA closely over the coming days.
I also appreciate that you mentioned the support and that the backtests match the live signal.
Albert Misse Castillo
366
Albert Misse Castillo 2026.07.09 14:25 
 

This EA is extremely disappointing. The performance shown in the backtests bears no resemblance to the results I've experienced over the past two weeks. The developer's explanation is simply that "market conditions have changed," but that does not justify such a significant difference between the advertised backtest performance and the real-world results. Based on my experience, I cannot recommend this EA.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 14:35
Hello. I checked our conversation, and I do not see that I said the strategy no longer works because market conditions changed.
My position was the opposite.
The EA continues to work according to its strategy logic, but some market phases can be more difficult than others.
So please do not refer to something that I did not say.
Regarding the difference between backtest results and your account results, I am ready to check it with you.
Please send me a clear example where you see the difference.
Send screenshots of the Strategy Tester settings, the EA input settings in the tester, the backtest result, and the matching trades from your account history.
Also include the broker name, account type and the tested period.
Then we can compare everything together and check where the difference may come from.
Liang Guo
467
Liang Guo 2026.07.09 10:59 
 

Good

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 12:49
Thank you. I appreciate your feedback.
Pakornsak
21
Pakornsak 2026.07.09 03:38 
 

I purchased it and started using it two days ago. It just opened its first orders today, and they align well with what I saw in both the backtest and live trade results. I might have been lucky to start running it right after a major cut loss in the live trade, so the results have been good so far. I will continue to monitor its performance over the long term and hope it brings consistent monthly profits overall.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 08:08
Thank you very much for your feedback. I am glad to hear that the first trades are aligned with the backtest and live trading results.
Yes, the entry timing can sometimes affect the first impression, especially if the EA starts after a difficult drawdown period.
The most important thing is to monitor the performance over a longer period, not only by the first few trades.
Every strategy can have profitable periods, drawdown periods, and recovery phases.
I hope the EA continues to perform well for you over time. Thank you for your trust and for sharing your experience.
kento mae
61
kento mae 2026.07.07 07:55 
 

Hello, It's been about two weeks since I purchased your EA. Although there have been some drawdowns, the performance has been consistent with the backtest results, so I trust the EA. I hope it will continue to generate profits over the long term. I have one request for the developer. Would it be possible to add an option to limit the maximum number of open positions?

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 08:07
Hello. Thank you very much for your honest feedback and trust. Yes, drawdown periods can happen, but I am glad to hear that the live behavior is consistent with the backtest results.
The EA should be evaluated over a longer period, including profit periods, drawdown, and recovery.
Regarding your request, this option has already been added in the latest update.
There is now a new "Max Open Trades" parameter under the "Trade Risk Management" section.
This allows users to control the maximum number of open positions the EA can hold at the same time.
Default values remain the recommended settings.
If you decide to change this parameter, I recommend testing it in the Strategy Tester first before using it on a live account.
Moreno Dainese
1879
Moreno Dainese 2026.07.05 08:46 
 

So far, this EA hasn't generated any profits. I'm down €125 since I bought it. I'm confident in this bot because I see that the becktest results are in line and meet the becktest. See photos in the comments. I'll update my review later. Fingers crossed.

NEW VERSION FOR THE MOMENT IS TOP !!

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.09 08:05
Thank you for your honest feedback. Short-term drawdown can happen with any automated strategy, especially during difficult market conditions.
It is good that you are also comparing the live behavior with the backtest results, because this gives a more realistic view of the EA performance.
Please keep monitoring it over a longer period, not only by the first few trades or the first days after purchase.
The strategy should be evaluated over time, including profitable periods, losing periods, drawdown, and recovery.
I also recommend using the default settings first, because they remain the recommended configuration.
Thank you for your trust, and I hope the results will improve as the market conditions become more suitable.
Nathaniel Brosn
45
Nathaniel Brosn 2026.07.03 11:53 
 

今のところ、このEAは利益も出ていませんが、損失も出ていません。結果はほぼプラスマイナスゼロです。完全に評価するには、もう少し時間が必要だと思います。ただ、動作は安定しているように見え、今後利益を出す可能性には期待しています。

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.04 12:04
貴重なレビューをありがとうございます。 現時点では大きな利益も損失も出ていないとのこと、状況を共有していただき感謝いたします。
EAの評価にはある程度の運用期間とさまざまな相場環境での確認が必要だと思います。
動作が安定しているように見えるとのお言葉は嬉しく思います。
今後の結果にも期待していただければ幸いです。
Andi Budiman Nugraha
132
Andi Budiman Nugraha 2026.07.03 09:29 
 

One might assume all buyers do the right thing, but in reality, they often don't; the essential steps before purchasing include running a backtest ideally covering at least 2–3 years and then comparing the backtest results against the developer's actual trading history (live signals). Once you have achieved positive results, proceed to a trial run on a demo account for at least 1–3 weeks; this helps determine the appropriate risk management strategy and capital amount. After that, start trading with a small amount or preferably a "cent account" for at least a month to ensure everything is running smoothly. It is simply not feasible to deposit just $300 and trade with a 0.01 lot size, as the developer does. In my opinion, the optimal setup involves a capital of $1,000 with a 0.01 lot size to ensure resilience against unpredictable market conditions.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.04 12:04
Thank you for your detailed and thoughtful feedback. I agree that proper testing is very important before using any EA.
Running backtests over a longer historical period, comparing the results with available monitoring data, and testing different risk settings can help users better understand how the system behaves under different market conditions.
Risk management is one of the most important parts of using any automated strategy, especially on XAUUSD.
Smaller deposits may be more sensitive to market fluctuations, so choosing a proper lot size and keeping enough capital buffer is essential.
Your recommendation to use a more conservative setup, such as 0.01 lots with sufficient capital, is a very responsible approach.
Darko Raca
698
Darko Raca 2026.07.03 08:31 
 

I hate myself for purchasing this piece of s. In just a few seconds I lost 1/3 of my account. I asked the programmer what is he going to do to improve the EA. Programmer repeats like a parrot that everything is normal. Terrible support service, you have been warned. I want a full refund!!!!

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.03 08:49
Thank you for sharing your feedback.
The product description includes a clear disclaimer describing the strategy's characteristics and historical drawdown, which is available before purchase.
For future purchases, I recommend thoroughly testing any EA beforehand and evaluating whether its historical performance and maximum drawdown meet your expectations before deciding to buy.
fennessy1120
278
fennessy1120 2026.07.01 20:36 
 

I lost money today, but I had money in another account with the most popular EA on the market right now and lost way more. This was an anomaly. If I had just stuck with this EA I would've fared much better. This is a really good EA. The backtests match the live results (if you run previous days you have personally traded in the strategy tester), and my trading history matches the live results. What I'm trying to say is that a lot of other EA's lost money today. Zerqon did way better in an obviously strange market, with an abrupt rise and a rather slow fall, comparatively, over the trading day.

07/09/26: As an update, I see that people are mistakenly saying that this EA doest’t match the author’s signal. That’s s completely false. His loses are at the same exact minute as mine are when comparing the trading histories. These have been tough days to trade, but the author’s trading history is exactly like mine, to the second. Some days you’re gonna lose boys. This EA is really good and the authors is honestly trying to make good products.

Vladimir Lekhovitser
13585
Reply from developer Vladimir Lekhovitser 2026.07.02 11:41
Thank you very much for your honest and detailed feedback. I really appreciate that you compared the live results with the Strategy Tester and also with the live signal.
This is exactly the correct way to evaluate an EA not only by emotions during one difficult trading day, but by checking whether the strategy behaves consistently with its historical logic.
Yes, today’s market conditions were unusual, and many trading systems struggled.
Zerqon also had losses, but it continued to follow its internal logic with controlled risk and stop losses.
I’m glad to hear that, compared to other EAs, Zerqon handled the difficult market conditions better on your side.
Thank you again for sharing your real experience.
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