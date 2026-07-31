ThunderGold Scalper

ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically.

The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuously.

Main Features

Developed for XAUUSD and GOLD

Recommended timeframe: M15

Fully automated trading

No grid strategy

Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit

Dynamic trailing stop

Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing

Trend and momentum filters

Candle quality and volume filters

High-impact news filter

Holiday and market-closure protection

Slippage adjustment system

Daily trade limit and cooldown control

Informational trading panel

Automatic broker-specific point adjustment for Exness

Recommended Trading Conditions

ThunderGold Scalper is sensitive to spread, slippage, liquidity and execution speed. Broker conditions can therefore have a significant impact on results.

The EA has been tested with the following brokers:

TMGM

Vantage

VT Markets

A Raw Spread or Raw ECN account is strongly recommended.

When using Exness, select the Exness option under Broker Type. For the other tested brokers, use the Default broker setting.

If your broker is not listed above, test the EA before using a larger trading volume. Run a MetaTrader 5 backtest using the Every tick based on real ticks model, or evaluate the EA on a demo account or with the minimum lot size.

Results can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, symbol specifications, execution speed, liquidity and slippage.

Recommended Setup

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD

Timeframe: M15

Account type: Raw Spread or Raw ECN

Minimum recommended deposit: 100 USD

Recommended starting volume: 0.01 lot

Recommended risk: 0.5% to 1%

Maximum recommended risk: 2%

For stable operation, MetaTrader 5 and Algo Trading must remain active. A VPS located close to the broker’s trading server is recommended.

Risk Management

ThunderGold Scalper uses a relatively short Stop Loss.

Because of this trading approach, several consecutive Stop Losses may occur during unfavorable market conditions. This is a normal characteristic of the strategy and does not necessarily indicate a technical problem.

Users should avoid increasing the lot size after a losing trade. Recovery strategies, emotional intervention and excessive risk can significantly increase drawdown.

The maximum recommended risk is 2% per trade.

New users should begin on a demo account or with 0.01 lot until they understand the EA’s trading frequency, execution behavior and position management.

Available Inputs

Identification

Magic Number

Trade Comment

Broker Type

Risk Management

Fixed-lot mode

Fixed lot size

Risk percentage

News Filter

Enable or disable the news filter

Minutes blocked before high-impact events

Minutes blocked after high-impact events

Selected currencies

Protection and Operation

Holiday filter

Informational panel

Profit and loss labels

Debug logging

The internal strategy parameters are preconfigured and optimized for the intended trading environment.

Important Information

The EA does not guarantee profits. Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance.

Backtest results may differ from live trading because of spread, commission, latency, slippage, liquidity and broker execution.

Always test the EA under your own broker conditions before increasing the lot size or risk.

Product support is provided through the Product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.