ThunderGold Scalper
- Experts
-
- Version: 1.3
- Updated: 7 August 2026
- Activations: 20
ThunderGold Scalper
ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5.
The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically.
The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuously.
Live Signal — TMGM
Main Features
- Developed for XAUUSD and GOLD
- Recommended timeframe: M15
- Fully automated trading
- No grid strategy
- Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
- Dynamic trailing stop
- Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing
- Trend and momentum filters
- Candle quality and volume filters
- High-impact news filter
- Holiday and market-closure protection
- Slippage adjustment system
- Daily trade limit and cooldown control
- Informational trading panel
- Automatic broker-specific point adjustment for Exness
Recommended Trading Conditions
ThunderGold Scalper is sensitive to spread, slippage, liquidity and execution speed. Broker conditions can therefore have a significant impact on results.
The EA has been tested with the following brokers:
- TMGM
- Vantage
- VT Markets
A Raw Spread or Raw ECN account is strongly recommended.
When using Exness, select the Exness option under Broker Type. For the other tested brokers, use the Default broker setting.
If your broker is not listed above, test the EA before using a larger trading volume. Run a MetaTrader 5 backtest using the Every tick based on real ticks model, or evaluate the EA on a demo account or with the minimum lot size.
Results can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, symbol specifications, execution speed, liquidity and slippage.
Recommended Setup
- Platform: MetaTrader 5
- Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
- Timeframe: M15
- Account type: Raw Spread or Raw ECN
- Minimum recommended deposit: 100 USD
- Recommended starting volume: 0.01 lot
- Recommended risk: 0.5% to 1%
- Maximum recommended risk: 2%
For stable operation, MetaTrader 5 and Algo Trading must remain active. A VPS located close to the broker’s trading server is recommended.
Risk Management
ThunderGold Scalper uses a relatively short Stop Loss.
Because of this trading approach, several consecutive Stop Losses may occur during unfavorable market conditions. This is a normal characteristic of the strategy and does not necessarily indicate a technical problem.
Users should avoid increasing the lot size after a losing trade. Recovery strategies, emotional intervention and excessive risk can significantly increase drawdown.
The maximum recommended risk is 2% per trade.
New users should begin on a demo account or with 0.01 lot until they understand the EA’s trading frequency, execution behavior and position management.
Available Inputs
Identification
- Magic Number
- Trade Comment
- Broker Type
Risk Management
- Fixed-lot mode
- Fixed lot size
- Risk percentage
News Filter
- Enable or disable the news filter
- Minutes blocked before high-impact events
- Minutes blocked after high-impact events
- Selected currencies
Protection and Operation
- Holiday filter
- Informational panel
- Profit and loss labels
- Debug logging
The internal strategy parameters are preconfigured and optimized for the intended trading environment.
Important Information
The EA does not guarantee profits. Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance.
Backtest results may differ from live trading because of spread, commission, latency, slippage, liquidity and broker execution.
Always test the EA under your own broker conditions before increasing the lot size or risk.
Product support is provided through the Product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.
Very impressed with ThunderGold Scalper so far. The EA is well designed, easy to set up, and I particularly like that it focuses on quality setups rather than constantly opening trades. The risk management, automatic SL/TP and trade management all work smoothly, and the information displayed on the chart makes it easy to see exactly what the EA is doing. Another big positive is the support and continued development from Jorge. It’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into the strategy and protecting the account rather than simply chasing aggressive profits. So far my experience has been very positive. Definitely one of the more professional Gold EAs I have tested. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the longer term. Highly recommended.