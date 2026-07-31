ThunderGold Scalper

5

ThunderGold Scalper

ThunderGold Scalper is an Expert Advisor developed for automated gold trading on MetaTrader 5.

The EA is designed for XAUUSD and GOLD on the M15 timeframe. It uses a proprietary multi-factor decision engine to identify qualified trading opportunities and manage positions automatically.

The system combines market structure, trend direction, candle quality, volume, momentum and execution controls. It is designed to wait for suitable conditions instead of opening trades continuously.

Live Signal — TMGM

Main Features

  • Developed for XAUUSD and GOLD
  • Recommended timeframe: M15
  • Fully automated trading
  • No grid strategy
  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Dynamic trailing stop
  • Risk-based or fixed-lot position sizing
  • Trend and momentum filters
  • Candle quality and volume filters
  • High-impact news filter
  • Holiday and market-closure protection
  • Slippage adjustment system
  • Daily trade limit and cooldown control
  • Informational trading panel
  • Automatic broker-specific point adjustment for Exness

Recommended Trading Conditions

ThunderGold Scalper is sensitive to spread, slippage, liquidity and execution speed. Broker conditions can therefore have a significant impact on results.

The EA has been tested with the following brokers:

  • TMGM
  • Vantage
  • VT Markets

A Raw Spread or Raw ECN account is strongly recommended.

When using Exness, select the Exness option under Broker Type. For the other tested brokers, use the Default broker setting.

If your broker is not listed above, test the EA before using a larger trading volume. Run a MetaTrader 5 backtest using the Every tick based on real ticks model, or evaluate the EA on a demo account or with the minimum lot size.

Results can differ between brokers because of spread, commission, symbol specifications, execution speed, liquidity and slippage.

Recommended Setup

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5
  • Symbol: XAUUSD or GOLD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account type: Raw Spread or Raw ECN
  • Minimum recommended deposit: 100 USD
  • Recommended starting volume: 0.01 lot
  • Recommended risk: 0.5% to 1%
  • Maximum recommended risk: 2%

For stable operation, MetaTrader 5 and Algo Trading must remain active. A VPS located close to the broker’s trading server is recommended.

Risk Management

ThunderGold Scalper uses a relatively short Stop Loss.

Because of this trading approach, several consecutive Stop Losses may occur during unfavorable market conditions. This is a normal characteristic of the strategy and does not necessarily indicate a technical problem.

Users should avoid increasing the lot size after a losing trade. Recovery strategies, emotional intervention and excessive risk can significantly increase drawdown.

The maximum recommended risk is 2% per trade.

New users should begin on a demo account or with 0.01 lot until they understand the EA’s trading frequency, execution behavior and position management.

Available Inputs

Identification

  • Magic Number
  • Trade Comment
  • Broker Type

Risk Management

  • Fixed-lot mode
  • Fixed lot size
  • Risk percentage

News Filter

  • Enable or disable the news filter
  • Minutes blocked before high-impact events
  • Minutes blocked after high-impact events
  • Selected currencies

Protection and Operation

  • Holiday filter
  • Informational panel
  • Profit and loss labels
  • Debug logging

The internal strategy parameters are preconfigured and optimized for the intended trading environment.

Important Information

The EA does not guarantee profits. Historical tests and previous results do not guarantee future performance.

Backtest results may differ from live trading because of spread, commission, latency, slippage, liquidity and broker execution.

Always test the EA under your own broker conditions before increasing the lot size or risk.

Product support is provided through the Product comments section and the MQL5 messaging system.


Reviews 4
WillsterZA
55
WillsterZA 2026.08.07 15:01 
 

Very impressed with ThunderGold Scalper so far. The EA is well designed, easy to set up, and I particularly like that it focuses on quality setups rather than constantly opening trades. The risk management, automatic SL/TP and trade management all work smoothly, and the information displayed on the chart makes it easy to see exactly what the EA is doing. Another big positive is the support and continued development from Jorge. It’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into the strategy and protecting the account rather than simply chasing aggressive profits. So far my experience has been very positive. Definitely one of the more professional Gold EAs I have tested. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the longer term. Highly recommended.

Panda Meme
28
Panda Meme 2026.08.07 10:28 
 

Using the EA since launch day has been profitable, and within 2 weeks, managed to recoup the cost. The bot has amazing on-chart info showing the bot's earnings, stats and relevant info. Jorge has been very active in community updates, and updates do come regularly to his bots based on community feedback.

liu000202
1232
liu000202 2026.08.07 10:13 
 

"After a week of live trading tests, this EA works well with most brokers and has been fully profitable."

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WillsterZA
55
WillsterZA 2026.08.07 15:01 
 

Very impressed with ThunderGold Scalper so far. The EA is well designed, easy to set up, and I particularly like that it focuses on quality setups rather than constantly opening trades. The risk management, automatic SL/TP and trade management all work smoothly, and the information displayed on the chart makes it easy to see exactly what the EA is doing. Another big positive is the support and continued development from Jorge. It’s clear that a lot of thought has gone into the strategy and protecting the account rather than simply chasing aggressive profits. So far my experience has been very positive. Definitely one of the more professional Gold EAs I have tested. Looking forward to seeing how it performs over the longer term. Highly recommended.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
8738
Reply from developer Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2026.08.07 15:54
Thank you so much for the detailed review — you’ve captured exactly what ThunderGold is built for: quality setups and protecting the account first. Glad it’s working well for you, and support and updates will always be a priority. Looking forward to your longer-term results — thanks again for the trust and recommendation!
Panda Meme
28
Panda Meme 2026.08.07 10:28 
 

Using the EA since launch day has been profitable, and within 2 weeks, managed to recoup the cost. The bot has amazing on-chart info showing the bot's earnings, stats and relevant info. Jorge has been very active in community updates, and updates do come regularly to his bots based on community feedback.

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
8738
Reply from developer Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2026.08.07 10:34
Thanks for the review and the trust, my friend!
liu000202
1232
liu000202 2026.08.07 10:13 
 

"After a week of live trading tests, this EA works well with most brokers and has been fully profitable."

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
8738
Reply from developer Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2026.08.07 10:34
Thanks for the review and the trust, my friend!
Ksaim
146
Ksaim 2026.08.01 14:10 
 

Been super excited about this EA since Jorge announced it and have full trust in this as I’ve done so with TwisterPro and NeonGamer. I’ve done my backtest and the results seems very exciting can’t wait to start running this week. 🤝👊

Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias
8738
Reply from developer Jorge Luiz Guimaraes De Araujo Dias 2026.08.01 15:10
It is a great pleasure to have you as part of the community; thank you for your trust.
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