Logan MT5

5

LIMITED TIME OFFER AT 249$

Price will go up at 499$ on August 7th!

Logan MT5 isn't your typical Gold Grid EA that blindly opens trade after trade, consuming your margin and putting your capital at unnecessary risk.

Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entry opportunities and uses an intelligent recovery system that combines ATR-based grid spacing with dynamic lot progression. This allows it to withstand adverse market movements that would wipe out most conventional grid EAs—including moves of over 100 points against the position.

Unlike many grid systems that rely on constant overtrading to produce results, Logan MT5 focuses on precision. It enters only when market conditions are favorable, which is why the vast majority of trades are closed on the initial position without ever triggering the recovery grid.

Backtests consistently demonstrate a win rate above 80%—an exceptional achievement for a grid-based strategy. Rather than depending on aggressive averaging, Logan MT5 is designed to trade less, trade smarter, and preserve capital while maintaining consistent performance.

LIVE SIGNALS

TitanFX - High Risk
VT Markets - Medium-High Risk
TitanFX - Extreme Risk


How to use

Simple drag it into your M15 gold chart (XAUUSD with most broker) and MAKE SURE TO HAVE A RAW/ECN ACCOUNT! Also try to avoid cent accounts, then tend to be less reliable than regular accounts.


How it trades
Logan MT5 is built to trade with confirmation rather than guesswork. Before opening its first position, the EA evaluates multiple market conditions to ensure the setup meets its entry criteria.

It analyzes the alignment of three Exponential Moving Averages (EMAs) across multiple timeframes, confirms trend strength using the Average Directional Index (ADX), compares current tick volume against recent market activity, checks that market volatility remains within an acceptable ATR range, verifies that the spread is suitable for execution, and confirms the current candle has sufficient directional momentum.

A trade is opened only when every condition is satisfied.

If the market moves against the initial position, Logan MT5 can add additional entries using adaptive spacing based on the current Average True Range (ATR). This allows the distance between orders to expand or contract depending on real market volatility instead of relying on fixed grid spacing.

When the combined basket reaches the predefined profit objective, all open positions are closed simultaneously.


Risk Management

Logan MT5 includes integrated capital protection features designed to help control risk.

The EA offers a configurable daily drawdown limit. Once the combination of realized losses and floating losses reaches the selected percentage, the EA automatically stops opening new positions for the remainder of the trading day. An optional setting also allows all active trades to be closed immediately once the limit is reached.

Trading resumes automatically when the new trading day begins.

To further improve execution quality, Logan MT5 includes:

  • Maximum spread protection to avoid trading during poor market conditions
  • Trading session filters to restrict operation to your preferred hours


Installation & Setup

  1. In MetaTrader 5, Go to Tools → Options → Expert Advisors, check "Allow WebRequest for listed URL", and add the following URL: https://nfs.faireconomy.media for the news filter to work properly
  2. Attach Logan MT5 to an XAUUSD M15 chart.
  3. Configure your preferred lot sizing method:
    • Fixed lot size
    • Automatic lot sizing based on account balance
  4. Next, choose your daily drawdown limit and select the broker profile that matches your trading account. If you're using Exness, simply change the Broker Type parameter from Default to Exness. The EA automatically applies the appropriate internal settings.


Requirements

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Hedge or Netting account (not cent account)
  • ECN / Raw Spread account highly recommended
  • Minimum balance: $1,000 (0.01 lots)
  • Recommended balance: $2,000+
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher
  • VPS recommended for uninterrupted operation
  • Run in backtest and demo account first to make sure that your broker is compatible


Recommended Brokers

  • VT Markets
  • TMGM
  • TitanFX
  • GlobalPrime
  • Vantage

Support

Customer support is available through our dedicated Discord server for installation assistance, configuration questions, and general product support.

    Reviews 30
    LittleSensey
    90
    LittleSensey 2026.08.07 06:33 
     

    On my "Logan" account, tracked since July 17, 2026: +8.73% gains in under a month, with steady growth on the equity curve. Drawdown kept in check at 10.83%. 47 trades for 0.52 lots, a reasonable frequency with no overtrading. A reliable, consistent EA over this period.

    Amit-AX
    736
    Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:01 
     

    Logan is incredible calculate and thought out EA! Thierry has put in so much work that we can see the results, every trade he imroved something! I tested this EA and it survived 80 point move with only 4%DD and 3 positions while most Grid WILL blow up or hit DD! Absolutely love waking up with profits from Logan! Thank you Thierry!

    Traderhub
    356
    Traderhub 2026.08.06 14:30 
     

    I've been using Logan for a few weeks now and it is very impressive. Highly recommended based on the trades taken so far, bare in mind also that end of July and August there is much less volume in the market

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    LittleSensey
    90
    LittleSensey 2026.08.07 06:33 
     

    On my "Logan" account, tracked since July 17, 2026: +8.73% gains in under a month, with steady growth on the equity curve. Drawdown kept in check at 10.83%. 47 trades for 0.52 lots, a reasonable frequency with no overtrading. A reliable, consistent EA over this period.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.07 11:39
    Thank you for your review! A long journey of profits ahead of you 😎
    Amit-AX
    736
    Amit-AX 2026.08.06 20:01 
     

    Logan is incredible calculate and thought out EA! Thierry has put in so much work that we can see the results, every trade he imroved something! I tested this EA and it survived 80 point move with only 4%DD and 3 positions while most Grid WILL blow up or hit DD! Absolutely love waking up with profits from Logan! Thank you Thierry!

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 20:04
    Thanks Amit! You got that right, account safety was and is my top priority :)
    Traderhub
    356
    Traderhub 2026.08.06 14:30 
     

    I've been using Logan for a few weeks now and it is very impressive. Highly recommended based on the trades taken so far, bare in mind also that end of July and August there is much less volume in the market

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 14:33
    Thank you for your review! 😎
    Cedric Normandeau
    23
    Cedric Normandeau 2026.08.06 02:54 
     

    I’ve been using Logan for a few weeks now and I’m genuinely impressed. It’s been running smoothly, the performance has been solid, and the developer is always active on Discord, answering questions—sometimes in less than a minute. He’s constantly improving the bot with frequent updates every week, and he shares useful tips with a great community of dedicated members several times a day. Out of all my investments, I honestly never expected this bot to outperform them all, but so far it has. Definitely one of the best values I’ve seen. Highly recommended!

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 02:56
    Thanks Cedric! I am glad that this is your best EA and I will make sure it continues to be :)
    Philippe Brosseau
    29
    Philippe Brosseau 2026.08.06 00:07 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.06 00:38
    Thanks chief! Let's make Logan the top EA 😊
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur
    1255
    Philippe Gerard De Paix De Coeur 2026.08.05 09:53 
     

    Bonjour. Encore en test sur mes comptes live depuis peu, je suis agréablement surpris par le taux de réussite et la précision de cet expert. Pas encore vu de trades en mode grille que je redoute le plus. J'espère qu'il saura gerer comme dans les backtests. Dans tous les cas, dans l'immédiat mon avis est positif et heureux de constater que mes comptes prennent du profit constamment. Merci au développeur pour son travail acharné pour nous avoir permis d'acheter cet outil rentable. Je souhaite vivement qu'il soit mise à jour sur le long terme afin de profiter de ses résultats le plus longtemps possible.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.05 14:41
    Merci beaucoup pour ton avis Philippe! Logan est justement fait pour bien gérer les grilles comme tu peux le constater sur les live signals. Au plaisir!
    50002701
    82
    50002701 2026.08.05 02:18 
     

    Logan MT5 is one of the most disciplined and reliable gold trading EAs I’ve ever used, Trading logic is sound and solid. High win rate and low DD , Developer is workaholic, he simply can't stop working to get the EA even better.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.05 02:22
    Thank you it means a lot! Fun fact, I am working on S7 while responding to your comment 😂
    AndersPepke
    79
    AndersPepke 2026.08.04 05:56 
     

    Been using Logan for about a month and must admit I'm really impressed. Grid on gold is always a risky business but Logan pulls it off in the safest way possible. Super dedicated developer keeps improving the EA and is always around to help.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.04 11:42
    Thank you for your review! Account safety was my main priority when I made Logan. I was tired of seeing people blow their accounts with fixed spaced grid EA.
    ssalsik
    203
    ssalsik 2026.08.03 22:41 
     

    I have been using Logan for about a month, and it is by far the best-performing EA I have purchased so far. It has consistently generated profits and delivered excellent results. Thanks to the developer’s continuous updates and improvements, Logan keeps getting better and better. I highly recommend it!

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 22:48
    Thanks man! Those nice words is what motivate me to keep improving Logan 😎
    lAndrasl
    198
    lAndrasl 2026.08.03 17:16 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 17:18
    Thanks a lot for your detailed review, I really appreciate!
    Gabriel Moura Cantanhede
    222
    Gabriel Moura Cantanhede 2026.08.03 13:34 
     

    Trading logic is sound and solid. Developer is workaholic, he simply can't stop working to get the EA even better. Currently underpriced product.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.08.03 13:36
    Thanks Gabriel! Yes you make me realize I should rest a bit haha.
    Michael Arthur Schorr
    2131
    Michael Arthur Schorr 2026.07.31 18:37 
     

    My current favorite Gold EA, recommended and underpriced

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.31 18:44
    Thanks Michael! You remind me that I should increase the price 😂
    Dan
    227
    Dan 2026.07.30 14:27 
     

    I have to say i am quite impressed Thierry. I haven't had the EA long but it's generating profits nicely over the last week. It's very selective and feels safe which is most important for me (equity preservation over long term). Back testing is promising also. Thank you.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.30 14:40
    Thanks Dan! I am always doing continueous work on Logan :)
    Roberto Liguoro
    1507
    Roberto Liguoro 2026.07.29 12:04 
     

    Great ea, the dev is 100% available and im glad to be part of this project!

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.29 12:09
    Thanks Roberto! I am glad you are part of it too!
    M Cha
    58
    M Cha 2026.07.28 12:28 
     

    When the market is clear, Logan moves like fire. When the market is unclear, it sleeps like a baby. That's how you should enter a trade. I like how it's performing so far. If you still have a doubt, you can have a look at his signals first and please ensure you use brokers as recommended for similar result.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.28 12:32
    Thanks for your review! Yes Logan can be quiet when the market in unclear and as you said, that's how it should be. But brace yourself when the trend is clear 😎
    Ferran Lopez Navarro
    3450
    Ferran Lopez Navarro 2026.07.24 20:09 
     

    Running Logan live for 17 days now and the results speak for themselves: 35 closed trades, 88.6% win rate, profit factor of 2.62 and steady equity growth with zero floating drawdown right now. What impressed me most is that it's not the usual reckless gold grid — most trades close at the first entry, and when the recovery grid does kick in, the ATR-based spacing handles it smoothly instead of stacking blind positions. I run a large portfolio of XAUUSD EAs across several brokers, and Logan has quickly earned a permanent slot. Expectancy per trade has been solid and consistent, exactly what you want from a set-and-forget system. Dev is responsive and keeps improving it. Highly recommended.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.24 20:12
    Thanks a lot Ferran for your detailed review! Again reviews like that is really what motivates me the most! Knowing that other people than myself make money without the stress of traditional grid EA was my top priority and mission :)
    Invest3IO
    649
    Invest3IO 2026.07.23 09:55 
     

    I like the Logan EA ,it's safe and profitable , not very frequent trades, but accurate. It's surprise for all , that Grid Martingale EA can be so safe .The developer supports and constant improves Logan EA , just confirms that it's great deal !

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.23 11:34
    Thank you for your review! Making a safe grid EA was my top priority. Progressive lot scaling, combined with ATR spacing, is the safest way to trade with grid EA and that's where most fail, they use same lot size but with fixed spacing so on a strong adverse move, you get too exposed and blow your account. Logan has proved in backest and live trading that its method is sound 👌
    Charles Emory Iv Lane
    872
    Charles Emory Iv Lane 2026.07.22 15:47 
     

    I've used a ton of EAs and this is by far the best. It's accurate and safe, and I don't have to worry about it going into big drawdown. It works great on small accounts too. It's made $175 in 3.5 weeks running 0.01 lots on Gold, completely hands-off. You honestly can't go wrong with this EA. The author is very active in the Discord group, and I only see things getting better from here. If you want a safe, reliable EA that won't let you down, this is the one. I don't usually write reviews, and this isn't some fake BS. This is a real review from real live results.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.22 15:49
    Thanks for your extensive review Charles! Feedback like that is what motivates me the most 😎
    Solar Rex
    67
    Solar Rex 2026.07.22 07:51 
     

    This is a must-have EA for anyone serious about automated gold trading. What sets Logan MT5 apart is that it doesn’t blindly open trade after trade like most grid EAs. Instead, it patiently waits for high-probability entries and manages risk intelligently.

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.22 11:12
    Thanks Solar! That's exactly how Logan operates, account safety first 😁
    Autumn
    116
    Autumn 2026.07.21 13:49 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Thierry Ouellet
    1880
    Reply from developer Thierry Ouellet 2026.07.21 13:51
    Thanks my man! Always appreciated :)
    12
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