The Gold Space

5
  • Experts
  • Ayush V Jain
    Ayush V Jain

    Ayush V Jain

    5 (3)
    We have different EA to suite all your needs

    The Gold Space - Fast breakout scalping.
    The Gold Universe - Grid + Controlled Martingale EA.
    The Gold Earth - Breakout EA. (Coming soon).
    The Gold Galaxy - Single SL and Target EA (Coming soon).
    3 products 3 signals
  • Version: 1.6
  • Updated: 4 August 2026
  • Activations: 10 
Live Signal on Vantage

https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091

live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2% risk.


Overview: The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 5, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calculated breakout algorithm. It eliminates emotional trading by strictly adhering to institutional-level risk management and systematic execution.

Core Strategy: The system's engine operates on a robust Breakout stratergy. It continuously monitors and calculates the charts to identify consolidation zones. When the price cleanly breaks out of this dynamic range, the EA enters the market to capture the ensuing momentum, ensuring you are always on the right side of the trend.

  • No martingale
  • No grid trading
  • Strict Customized SL and TARGET

MT4 Version: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/179945

Key Features:

  • Specialized for Gold: Hyper-optimized for the unique volatility, volume, and liquidity patterns of XAUUSD.

  • Advanced Risk Protection: Utilizes strict USD-based Stop Loss parameters to protect account equity and maintain strict control over relative and maximal drawdown.

  • Smart Compounding: Integrates mathematically sound auto-compounding logic to safely scale lot sizes as your account balance grows.

  • Broker Agnostic & Reliable: Thoroughly backtested and proven to perform excellently on low-spread, raw commission accounts (highly compatible with Vantage).

  • VPS Optimized: Extremely lightweight and efficient code, ensuring flawless 24/7 continuous operation on any Virtual Private Server without terminal lag.

Recommendations for Optimal Performance:

  • Supported Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold) exclusively. 

  • TimeFrame: 1HR Timeframe highly recommeded

  • Recommended Account Type: Hedging account with Raw/Zero Spread.

  • Recommended Broker: Vantage Raw Spread Account

  • Minimum Deposit: $200 For 0.01 lot.

  • Designed and ready for Cent accounts.

  • Execution Setup: A low-latency VPS is strictly recommended to ensure lightning-fast order execution during breakouts.

Can be used on multiple timeframe depending on what you looking for, The EA can be configured as you want

Jan 2026 to May 2026
Timeframe
M1 = 1900+ trades
M5 = 1200+ trades
M15 = 750+ trades 
H1 = 350+ trades

All has a winning rate of 70%-85%

The Best part of this EA is it make profit on a clean breakout and never let your balance go down, its either sideways or only upside.


Input Range Mode:

Option1: Tight Range = More number of calls (Focused on making profits)

Option2: Wide Range = Less number of calls (Focused more on accuracy and PF)

Option3: Mixed Range = Balance between Option1 and Option2.


DISCLAIMER

TheGoldSpace is designed for traders who understand that real-market execution and risk control matter more than perfect historical data.

The EA focuses on adaptive behavior, controlled risk, and consistency under live market conditions

The EA does not promise guarantee profits, risk what you can afford.

Once you purchase the product contact me personally for manual and setfiles.

Introductory Price $199.00
Price increases $50.00 on every 5 Purchases
Final Price $999.00
Upcoming update: If you use cent account you will soon reach the lot limit, will add a feature to add addtional order once lot size size reach maxium allowwed lot in 1 order.


Reviews 4
srlucasmatheus
375
srlucasmatheus 2026.08.06 21:06 
 

Ayush is a good developer ,authentic, product has good engineering behind it, needs vantage broker to best run !! +1 month with profits , patience is key

Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
689
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2026.07.28 13:47 
 

The product looks good; the developer is very cooperative.

Dinh Tuan Hoang
157
Dinh Tuan Hoang 2026.06.17 06:21 
 

This is an outstanding breakthrough EA that has the potential to generate profits over the long term. Like any trading strategy, it has both winning and losing trades. However, trust me—it is not the kind of EA that will blow your account within an hour or overnight, as can happen with DCA or grid/martingale strategies. Those strategies often make an account look great while it's growing, but when the market moves against them, they can quickly lead to a complete account wipeout. With this EA, any drawdown remains manageable and under your control. The developer is highly professional and has always been willing to answer my questions and provide support. As for the live trading results, you can be confident that they are genuine. All the signals and statistics are real—there is no deception here. I personally have the investor (read-only) password for the live account, and I have verified that my own trading results match the developer's. The only differences occur occasionally because this EA trades very quickly, so slight slippage may happen due to my VPS performance. That is a VPS issue, not an issue with the EA. I strongly recommend using an ECN account and following the developer's recommended setup if you want results that closely match the live account. Cent accounts are not suitable for this strategy. To further demonstrate that the live results are genuine, I will also share screenshots of the developer's live trading signals along with screenshots showing the investor (read-only) password access, so everyone can verify for themselves that there is absolutely no deception regarding the trading results.

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Experts
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Live Signal on Vantage https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378090 https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378091 live signal is running mode/option 1 with autolot 2 % risk. Add webrequest for news filter https: //nfs.faireconomy.media Overview:  The Gold Space is a fully automated, professional-grade Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the XAUUSD (Gold) market. Designed natively for MetaTrader 4, this EA capitalizes on high-probability volatility expansions using a precise, dynamically calcula
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The Gold Universe — Multi-Strategy XAUUSD System with Exclusive Execution Lock Most multi-strategy EAs run their engines in parallel. When gold moves fast, that means three strategies opening baskets on the same candle, stacking correlated exposure the account was never sized for. The Gold Universe doesn't do that. LIVE SIGNALS https: // www.mql5.com/en/signals/2384695 Launch Price $ 249.00 Price increases on every 5 purchase. Hurry grap your copy now before the price increases. Exclusive Execut
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srlucasmatheus
375
srlucasmatheus 2026.08.06 21:06 
 

Ayush is a good developer ,authentic, product has good engineering behind it, needs vantage broker to best run !! +1 month with profits , patience is key

Ayush V Jain
443
Reply from developer Ayush V Jain 2026.08.07 04:28
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab
689
Othman Mohammed O Almahrab 2026.07.28 13:47 
 

The product looks good; the developer is very cooperative.

Ayush V Jain
443
Reply from developer Ayush V Jain 2026.07.28 13:53
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Maroyo Furukawa
233
Maroyo Furukawa 2026.07.27 10:05 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Ayush V Jain
443
Reply from developer Ayush V Jain 2026.07.27 10:23
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
Dinh Tuan Hoang
157
Dinh Tuan Hoang 2026.06.17 06:21 
 

This is an outstanding breakthrough EA that has the potential to generate profits over the long term. Like any trading strategy, it has both winning and losing trades. However, trust me—it is not the kind of EA that will blow your account within an hour or overnight, as can happen with DCA or grid/martingale strategies. Those strategies often make an account look great while it's growing, but when the market moves against them, they can quickly lead to a complete account wipeout. With this EA, any drawdown remains manageable and under your control. The developer is highly professional and has always been willing to answer my questions and provide support. As for the live trading results, you can be confident that they are genuine. All the signals and statistics are real—there is no deception here. I personally have the investor (read-only) password for the live account, and I have verified that my own trading results match the developer's. The only differences occur occasionally because this EA trades very quickly, so slight slippage may happen due to my VPS performance. That is a VPS issue, not an issue with the EA. I strongly recommend using an ECN account and following the developer's recommended setup if you want results that closely match the live account. Cent accounts are not suitable for this strategy. To further demonstrate that the live results are genuine, I will also share screenshots of the developer's live trading signals along with screenshots showing the investor (read-only) password access, so everyone can verify for themselves that there is absolutely no deception regarding the trading results.

Ayush V Jain
443
Reply from developer Ayush V Jain 2026.07.29 15:40
"Thank you so much for the 5-star review! 🙏 Really glad The Gold Space is working well for you. If you ever need help with settings or have any questions, feel free to reach out anytime. Happy trading!
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