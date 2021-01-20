Maximas e Minimas

LUCRAM EA 2.01 — Configurable Trading Robot for MetaTrader 5

LUCRAM EA is an automated trading robot developed for MetaTrader 5. It allows traders to create different trading configurations by combining high-and-low strategies, moving averages, technical indicators, market filters, and customizable exit rules.

The robot can open buy positions, sell positions, or trade in both directions. It is suitable for testing Day Trading and Swing Trading strategies across different financial instruments and timeframes.

Main features

Strategies based on highs and lows, technical indicators, or highs and lows combined with moving averages.

Buy-only, sell-only, or bidirectional trading.

Market orders, limit orders near the current offer, and moving limit orders.

Configurable starting time, new-entry deadline, and daily closing time.

Day Trading and Swing Trading modes.

Signal evaluation on every robot cycle or only when a new candle is formed.

Configurable magic number to identify and separate each EA instance.

Available indicators and filters

LUCRAM EA can combine several technical analysis tools:

Moving averages with configurable periods, smoothing methods, and independent timeframes.

RSI with different entry and exit rules.

Bollinger Bands.

Stochastic Oscillator.

Keltner Channel embedded in the EA.

Volatility filters.

Candlestick filters, including Doji, Inside Bar, reversal candles, breakouts, traps, and high-and-low formations.

Trend, moving-average slope, squeeze, and relative-price-position filters.

Risk and volume management

Fixed trading volume.

Volume calculation based on an amount of capital defined by the user.

Position sizing based on available margin.

Kelly-fraction money management calculated from historical gains and losses.

Support for stocks, odd lots, futures contracts, and instruments with fractional volume.

Automatic compliance with the minimum volume, maximum volume, and volume step defined by the broker.

Configurable additional entries based on adverse price movement and an integration factor.

Stop-loss, take-profit, and exit management

The EA offers several methods for calculating stop loss and take profit:

Previous candle range.

Number of ticks.

Absolute price distance.

Percentage of the current price.

Range between recent highs and lows.

Positions can also be closed according to:

Previous highs and lows.

Moving-average crossovers.

Moving-average slope reversals.

RSI, Stochastic, Bollinger Bands, and Keltner Channel signals.

The first positive candle.

The first favorable result.

A minimum profit of one symbol tick.

Maximum position duration.

Automatic end-of-session closing in Day Trading mode.

Monitoring and operational safety

Optional visual control panel displayed on the chart.

Profit, win-rate, and profit-factor statistics.

Export of candles, indicator values, and trade information to CSV files.

Position isolation by symbol and magic number.

Automatic input validation during initialization.

Verification of candle data and indicator buffers before signals are evaluated.

Synchronous trade execution, allowing the EA to receive the order result immediately.

LUCRAM EA 2.01 can be used on both demo and real accounts. Because it offers a wide range of strategy, filter, and exit combinations, each configuration should be tested separately in the MetaTrader 5 Strategy Tester and on a demo account before being used with real funds.

This product is an automation and market-analysis tool. It does not guarantee profits or future performance. Trading financial instruments involves risk and may result in financial losses.