Dragon Hedge

Multicurrency Expert Advisor works on the basis of determining several candlestick patterns, which should simultaneously form on several trading instruments.

Please test the Expert Advisor with 100% quality of quotes!

Built-in hedging system allows you to increase the stability of the work, reduces the drawdown and greatly increases the probability of reaching the take profit, specified in the settings of the expert.

Version for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/84876

Check that all trading instruments are available in the Navigator window! It is important.
The Expert Advisor is fully ready to work in the MT5 terminal. No additional settings are required.

Before installing the advisor, make sure that the "Market Watch" window of the trading terminal has all the trading instruments specified in the "Trading instruments" field (in the advisor settings). 

If you have any questions, please send me a private message.

To install an Expert Advisor, you just have to drag it from the Navigator window onto the chart of any trading instrument in the Options window. After that, the Expert Advisor will start to work.

It is recommended to use a remote server (VPS) for stable work.

The recommended deposit is from $1000.

Settings:

Trading instruments
  • Work Pairs - List of trading instruments;
  • Enable one series in this period - One position in this period of time (minimum);
  • One series of orders in this period - Timeframe for a pause between positions;
Volume settings
  • MaxRisk - Risk per trade;
  • if MaxRisk = 0, Lot will be - If MaxRisk=0, the lot will be like this;
  • Max lot - Maximum lot limit;
Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Take profit - take profit (pips);
  • Stop loss - stop loss (pip);
  • Take profit as a percentage - take profit for all positions as a percentage;
Alignment positions
  • Multiplication - Multiplier;
  • Max trades - Maximum number of positions;
  • Max spread - maximum spread;
Indicators
  • Timeframes - timeframe for indicators;
Stochastic settings
  • K period (the number of bars for calculation) - K-period;
  • D period (the period of primary smoothing) - D-period;
  • Period of final smoothing - Smoothing;
  • Type of smoothing - Final smoothing;
  • Method of calculation of the Stochastic - Type of smoothing;
  • levelUpStoch - Upper level;
  • levelDwStoch - Lower level;
ATR
  • ATR period - ATR indicator period.
Do not affect trading results
  • Comments to orders - Comments to transactions;
  • Magic - Magic number;
  • Slipage - Slippage


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The Expert Advisor calculates the divergence on the current and higher timeframes. In case the divergences coincide, the EA starts its operation. Deals have strict take profit and stop loss levels. Each deal is managed by trailing stop. The strategy involves the use of a tight stop-loss. Therefore, losing deals and/or series of losing deals are not uncommon. This EA is not suitable for those who have difficulties coping with losing deals. The EA is recommended for simultaneous use on the followi
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The Expert Advisor has been developed specifically for the features of the CHFJPY currency pair. The EA's algorithm determines the direction of the current trend and starts operation. In case of a price reversal within the current trend, the EA adds additional orders. If trend changes, the EA starts to work in the direction contrary to the initial grid of orders. If there were no conditions for closing orders and the trend direction changed again, the EA continues to work with the "first" grid o
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The strategy of this Expert Advisor is based on a hedging system, which implies placing opposite orders. The EA algorithm determines trend beginning and opens a position in the trend direction. In case of a wrong entry, the EA tries to neutralize the drawdown through opposite (hedging) orders at a preset interval (Coefficient of counter orders). Orders are closed when one of the two values ​​is reached - profit in percent or profit in points. The EA does not use lot increase. The EA wast tested
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Experts
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Experts
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Experts
The Expert Advisor builds channels based on the data obtained using ATR and MA indicators according to the equations: Upper channel border = MA + ATR * (FIBO); Lower channel border = MA - ATR * (FIBO), where FIBO has the following values: Style of Trade - Aggressive = 1.61852; Style of Trade - Average = 3.26704; Style of Trade - Calm = 4.85556. Trades are opened inside the channel with the intervals defined in the settings. Long and short positions are opened independently. Positions are closed
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