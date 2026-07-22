Fantastic 4 MT5

3
  • Experts
  • Fan Yang
    Fan Yang

    Fan Yang

    • CFA at  Apex Harbour Capital (HK) Limited
    • China
    • 4953
    4.4 (35)
    i've been developing my System since 2012 and after around 10 years i am proud to announce my trading bot is available for purchase and hope you all enjoy it.
    What's new channel:
    11 products 10 signals
  • Version: 1.2
  • Updated: 25 July 2026
  • Activations: 10

Fantastic 4 Four-in-One Trading System Introduction

Fantastic 4 is an automated trading EA integrating four mutually independent quantitative trading logics targeting XAUUSD. After long-term research, iterative optimization, historical backtesting and live market verification, each built-in strategy has exclusive entry rules, independent order management and customized risk control modules. All strategies run separately without mutual interference. The combination of four strategies with low correlation reduces risks caused by poor adaptability of a single strategy under certain market conditions.

Short-term successive small losses may emerge under specific market conditions. The multi-strategy design helps control account drawdown over long-term operation. The tool fits multiple market fluctuation types and supports long-running deployment and capital allocation according to personal risk plans.


User Guidelines

Live Signal: 5 Weeks Growth 67% 


### Low risk : Trade 0.01~0.02 lots per USD 500 initial capital.

### Fantastic 4 does not support three-decimal quotation.

### It’s quite interesting. F4 is the only EA on the homepage with just a 1-star rating. I’m looking forward to seeing how it performs going forward.


Account Requirements

Account Type
ECN/RAW
Time Frame
Any timeframe
Spread
< 25
Stops Level
< 30
Delay
< 100 ms
pairs
XAUUSD
Leverage
1:100 ~ 1:1000
Initial Capital
0.01~0.02 lots for every $500
Recommend brokers
Vantage, BlackBull, TMGM


Strategy 


  • Strategy A: H1 Breakout Trend Following Strategy

Running on the H1 timeframe chart, this strategy intelligently identifies key support and resistance levels in the market. When the price effectively breaks through critical levels, the system automatically tracks and follows the market trend, fully capturing the profit potential of medium and long-term unilateral trends and maximizing returns in trending market conditions.


  • Strategy B: H1 High Risk-Reward Ratio Strategy

This strategy runs on H1 timeframe with fixed narrow stop loss range and wide take-profit range. It has a fixed risk-reward ratio of 9:4. The trading logic relies on limited single-trade loss and relatively high profit space to accumulate trading gains over multiple transactions and form stable long-term trading performance of the whole portfolio.


  • Strategy C: M15 Short-Term Breakout Scalping Strategy

This strategy operates on the M15 cycle. It executes trades frequently with small profit per order. It accumulates returns via dozens of tiny profitable trades and catches short-term price swings of XAUUSD.


  • Strategy D: M15 Trend Tracking Strategy

This M15 trend strategy adopts wide stop loss to tolerate market volatility. It may generate several consecutive losing orders and temporary drawdown during sideways and volatile markets. Once major valid trends are captured, profits earned from single profitable trades can offset previous losses and bring net gains.


Deployment Specifications

For stable execution effect, please abide by the following configuration rules strictly. Only ECN and RAW accounts are supported. Select regulated brokers with low spread, low execution latency and controllable slippage to guarantee accurate order execution and consistent signal performance.
This EA is exclusively developed for XAUUSD and supports all timeframes.


Core Advantages

  • Diversified risk control: Four strategies adopt different market adaptation logics to complement each other and lower risks triggered by single-strategy inadaptation to changing markets.
  • Drawdown control: Temporary floating losses in short term cannot affect long-term equity growth tendency, bringing stable equity fluctuation and robust anti-risk capability.
  • Wide market compatibility: Suitable for ranging, volatile and trending markets, covering mainstream movement modes of XAUUSD.
  • Fully automatic running: 24-hour unattended operation, automatic entry, exit and position management with no manual operation needed.
  • Adaptable for various capital sizes: Mature risk control framework supports long-term running and capital layout of different fund scales.
  • It is designed for traders who prefer a gold EA with no grid, no martingale, real Stop Loss and Take Profit logic, and controlled risk management.

    • Reviews 4
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
    218
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:27 
     

    If it makes me a profit then it will be a good rating.

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    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi
    218
    Myroslav Tsymbalistyi 2026.08.05 04:27 
     

    If it makes me a profit then it will be a good rating.

    Fan Yang
    4953
    Reply from developer Fan Yang 2026.08.05 04:36
    You're amazing 👍
    dhaval patel
    248
    dhaval patel 2026.07.30 19:58 
     

    This EA is not worth buying. In my opinion, it's more of a gambling EA than a professional trading system. Just check the live signals—you can clearly see that it can wipe out an entire month's profit in a single day. The risk management is extremely poor, and the drawdowns are unacceptable. I purchased this EA only a few days ago, and it hasn't had a single profitable day on my account. If you're looking for a stable, consistent EA with proper risk management, I cannot recommend this one.

    Fan Yang
    4953
    Reply from developer Fan Yang 2026.07.31 01:00
    You cannot judge the quality of this EA simply based on results over just two or three days. I have clearly stated in the introduction that F4 will encounter periods of consecutive losses. The live signal you see is running on high-risk settings, and overall it is still profitable. Given enough time, the strategy can recover short-term drawdowns.
    You didn’t contact me after purchase. Feel free to reach out anytime, and I will guide you to configure the EA parameters properly.
    Ka Seng Cheang
    201
    Ka Seng Cheang 2026.07.24 09:52 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Chun Hua Li
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    Chun Hua Li 2026.07.23 15:15 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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