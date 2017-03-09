Cyclone Intraday
- Experts
-
Mikhail MitinMetaTrader developer since 2011.
I specialize in professional trading utilities — tools that help traders
manage risk, execute trades more efficiently, and control trading workflows.
My products are focused on:
• trade management and automation
• risk control and position handling
- Version: 4.0
- Updated: 2 August 2020
- Activations: 5
🔍 How the EA works (simple explanation)
- Trades on M5 timeframe
- Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context
- Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously
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On each timeframe:
- Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages
- Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA
- Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions, not on random signals
📌 The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots.
📌 Recommended usage
Symbol: EURUSD
Timeframe: M5
Trading style: Intraday
Account type: ECN / low spread recommended
The EA can trade even when there is no strong global trend, due to multi-timeframe analysis.
🛡️ Risk & Money Management
- Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies
- Uses classic Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, or Trailing by Jumps
- Minimum recommended deposit: 200 USD (risk ~1 cent per 1 point)
⚠️ Risk depends on lot size and account balance.
Always test on demo before live trading.
🚀 Quick Start (recommended)
- Attach the EA to EURUSD M5 chart
- Enable AutoTrading
- Use default parameters for first tests
- Run the EA during active market hours
- Monitor trades and journal
Important:
- Not a scalper
- No martingale
- VPS recommended
⚙️ Advantages
- Flexible optimization for different instruments
- Can be adapted to market conditions via optimization
- Multi-timeframe logic (2–3 TFs)
- Safe money management approach
- Full developer support
❓ FAQ
Q: Does this EA use martingale or grid?
A: No. Cyclone Intraday does not use martingale, grid, or similar high-risk strategies.
Q: Can I run it 24/7?
A: It is designed for intraday trading. Best results are achieved during active market sessions.
Q: Can I optimize it for other symbols?
A: Yes. The EA can be optimized for other instruments if needed.
🔧 Parameters (for advanced users)
GENERAL PARAMETERS
- close_orders_on_weekend – closes trades before weekend
- MM_invisible – virtual money management
- SLIPPAGE – allowed slippage
- Size_of_lot – fixed or risk-based lot calculation
- magic_number – magic number for trades
MONEY MANAGEMENT
- trailing – Stop Loss type
- Classic_SL
- Trailing_SL
- Breakeven_SL
- Trailing_SL_by_jumps
- TP_ – Take Profit
MAIN PARAMETERS
- MA_tf – timeframes (recommended ascending order)
- MA_ma_period – MA period
- MA_ang – minimum MA angle
- MA_percent – max price/MA distance
- MA_opp_deal_open – counter-trend logic
- MA_second_ma_use – enable second MA
Same parameters are available for the remaining timeframes.
SYSTEM PARAMETERS
- quant_bars_for_scale
- num_bar_angle_last
- all_ma_method
- all_ma_price
- CUSTOM_MAX_trades_per_month
🔄 Optimization
Recommended optimization interval: every 2–3 months
Optimization window: 16–24 months
Use parameters from:
- MAIN PARAMETERS
- MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS
Select 2 or 3 timeframes during optimization.
📌 Versions
- MetaTrader 4: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/21123/
- MetaTrader 5: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/20986/
Great EA !!!!!