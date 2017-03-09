Cyclone Intraday

5

🔍 How the EA works (simple explanation)

  • Trades on M5 timeframe
  • Uses H1 timeframe to analyze global market context
  • Analyzes 2 or 3 timeframes simultaneously

  • On each timeframe:

    • Checks price position relative to one or two Moving Averages
    • Evaluates MA angle and distance between price and MA
  • Entry logic is based on trend + volatility conditions, not on random signals


📌 The full algorithm is illustrated in the screenshots.

📌 Recommended usage

Symbol: EURUSD

Timeframe: M5

Trading style: Intraday

Account type: ECN / low spread recommended


The EA can trade even when there is no strong global trend, due to multi-timeframe analysis.

🛡️ Risk & Money Management

  • Does NOT use Martingale, Grid, or other high-risk strategies
  • Uses classic Stop Loss, Trailing Stop, Breakeven, or Trailing by Jumps
  • Minimum recommended deposit: 200 USD (risk ~1 cent per 1 point)


⚠️ Risk depends on lot size and account balance.

Always test on demo before live trading.

🚀 Quick Start (recommended)

  1. Attach the EA to EURUSD M5 chart
  2. Enable AutoTrading
  3. Use default parameters for first tests
  4. Run the EA during active market hours
  5. Monitor trades and journal


Important:

  • Not a scalper
  • No martingale
  • VPS recommended

⚙️ Advantages

  • Flexible optimization for different instruments
  • Can be adapted to market conditions via optimization
  • Multi-timeframe logic (2–3 TFs)
  • Safe money management approach
  • Full developer support

❓ FAQ

Q: Does this EA use martingale or grid?

A: No. Cyclone Intraday does not use martingale, grid, or similar high-risk strategies.

Q: Can I run it 24/7?

A: It is designed for intraday trading. Best results are achieved during active market sessions.

Q: Can I optimize it for other symbols?

A: Yes. The EA can be optimized for other instruments if needed.

🔧 Parameters (for advanced users)

GENERAL PARAMETERS

  • close_orders_on_weekend – closes trades before weekend
  • MM_invisible – virtual money management
  • SLIPPAGE – allowed slippage
  • Size_of_lot – fixed or risk-based lot calculation
  • magic_number – magic number for trades

MONEY MANAGEMENT

  • trailing – Stop Loss type
  • Classic_SL
  • Trailing_SL
  • Breakeven_SL
  • Trailing_SL_by_jumps
  • TP_ – Take Profit

MAIN PARAMETERS

  • MA_tf – timeframes (recommended ascending order)
  • MA_ma_period – MA period
  • MA_ang – minimum MA angle
  • MA_percent – max price/MA distance
  • MA_opp_deal_open – counter-trend logic
  • MA_second_ma_use – enable second MA


Same parameters are available for the remaining timeframes.


SYSTEM PARAMETERS

  • quant_bars_for_scale
  • num_bar_angle_last
  • all_ma_method
  • all_ma_price
  • CUSTOM_MAX_trades_per_month

🔄 Optimization

Recommended optimization interval: every 2–3 months

Optimization window: 16–24 months

Use parameters from:

  • MAIN PARAMETERS
  • MONEY MANAGEMENT PARAMETERS


Select 2 or 3 timeframes during optimization.

📌 Versions

Reviews 1
Edgar Duttweiler
639
Edgar Duttweiler 2018.05.09 16:56 
 

Great EA !!!!!

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MQL TOOLS SL
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Built to dominate the gold market. Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Guide Last chance at the current price! Aura Gold Pro Edition is available now for only $400 , but from September 1 , the price will increase to $999 . After September 1, the price will be more than double.  Don’t wait until the price goes up — secure your copy now for $400. Live Trading Signals  Roboforex https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2366593 FPMarkets https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2358523 ICTrading
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Create your own trading expert without programming skills! It is easy and simple. This panel is a    designer of Expert Advisors (like Wizard). This Wizard contains: 57 signals (regularly add new) several Trailing Stop systems (including Trailing by Bollinger Bands) How create EA easy: Choose 1 signal Choose no more than 3 filters Choose the Trailing system Save the ".set" file - by one button Ready. Run this expert with the desired set. Interesting: "invisible" (virtual) levels StopLoss and
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You can: observe the price chart inside the chart of a different price evaluate correlation and relationships observe the difference in charts in the form of a histogram Opportunities: "Auto" mode - auto-adjust the chart for another chart "multiplier" - you can multiply the chart by any number shift up / down the chart by value shift the chart to the left "invert" - mirror flip of the chart Important: only charts added to MarketWatch are used Version for MetaTrader 5 -  https://www.mql5.com/e
Nairobi
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Working on all symbols; Use on EURUSD Use on M5 Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Bollinger Bands and Moving Average (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, an
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Moving Avarage and Parabolic SAR (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Qu
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Mikhail Mitin
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Mikhail Mitin
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Main: Not martingale, not a grid; Use on EURUSD; Use on M5. Signals: There is a good rational algorithm. Work of two indicators: Ichimoku and Alligator  (you can set a separate Timeframe for each indicator) Stop Loss/Take Profit: There is a good money management system (there are several type for trailing stop loss); There is virtual levels of Stop Loss / Take Profit; There is smart lot (percent by risk) or fix lot Important: EA can work on closed candles, and on current candles; Quickly opt
Dashboard Bollinger Bands Mt4
Mikhail Mitin
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Great dashboard for market analytics. The panel helps to analyze the values of the   Bollinger Bands   indicator and prices. Using this panel you can: watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands for all time frames; watch the current signal from Bollinger Bands by different symbols; look at how far Bollinger Bands is from the price; look at how much the value of Bollinger Bands has changed; several types of signals for analytics. Values in the table cell (switched by the button on the graph
Filter:
Edgar Duttweiler
639
Edgar Duttweiler 2018.05.09 16:56 
 

Great EA !!!!!

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