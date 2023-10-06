Most visited level PRO
- Indicators
- Ivan Stefanov
- Version: 1.10
- Updated: 24 December 2025
This indicator is based on practical experience.
Triple click on the chart and the indicator auto will calculate the most visited market level from this point to the most current moment and will draw a line.
It updates automatically with each new candle.
The length is always plotted from the beginning of your period to the present.
Recommendations:
- Currency pair: All pairs, all markets
- Timeframe: All timeframes
- Minimum deposit : No minimum deposit
- Account type: No limitations
- Brokers : No limitations
Useful PRO tool.
If you like it just rate it!
good idea and precision according to one's trading methods.