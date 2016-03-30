Moving Average Cloud
- Indicators
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Muhammad ElbermawiHi Forex trader,
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I am Muhammad Al Bermaui, from Alexandria, Egypt. I trade since 1996 and I become a CMT holder in 2013 (the highest diploma in technical analysis).
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- Version: 3.1
- Updated: 30 July 2020
- Activations: 20
Or "MAC".
This is an indicator designed to help you capture and trade the trend. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps:
- Draw a fast-moving average Envelope.
- Draw a slow-moving average Envelope.
- The MAC Upper Band is the highest value between the high of both Envelopes.
- The MAC Lower Band is the lowest value between the low of both Envelopes.
- The MAC Histogram Cloud fills the distance between two bands to show you change in direction.
- Blue Cloud indicates the uptrend while Red Cloud indicates the downtrend.
https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734293
How to use MAC
- Use MAC Clouds as a filter to help you identify trend direction.
- Trade with your usual trading tools in the direction of MAC Clouds only to eliminate false signals as much as possible.
- Use suggested entry arrows to help you finding strong trending points to start from.
MAC Features
- MAC does not repaint or recalculate its results.
- It works on cryptocurrencies, stock, index, oil, gold, and on all time frames.
- Sound, email alerts and Mobile Notification.
- Buy, sell arrows to help to identifying trend signals.
- Well-designed parameters to help the user easily navigate between them.
- Buffer to build your own expert advisors.
- Four different color lists to choose from.
MAC Parameters
(1) INDICATOR PARAMETERS
- Fast Moving Average.Default is 10
- Slow Moving Average.Default is 100
- Moving Average Method.Default is "Simple" Method.
(2) ALERTS
- Show Arrows & Vertical Lines.Default is to show arrows only.
- Arrow Size.Default is one.
- Alert message.Choose to use or stop alert sound and message (default is true).
- Send Email.The option to send emails to the user (default is false).
- Send Mobile Notification.The option to send mobile notifications to the user (default is false).
(3) INDICATOR STYLE
- Chart Colors List.The user can choose between four different color lists for his chart or he can choose (Do Nothing) if he wants to use his own list.
- Bullish Cloud Color.Default is Blue.
- Bearish Cloud Color.Default is Red.
- Upper Cloud Edge Color.Default is Midnight Blue
- Lower Cloud Edge Color.Default is Maroon.
- Cloud Edge Line Width.Default is one.
If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
An execellent indicator. First trade First win!! Good Job