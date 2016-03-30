Moving Average Cloud

4.92

Or "MAC".

This is an indicator designed to help you capture and trade the trend. The idea behind this indicator can be explained in the next steps:

  1. Draw a fast-moving average Envelope.
  2. Draw a slow-moving average Envelope.
  3. The MAC Upper Band is the highest value between the high of both Envelopes.
  4. The MAC Lower Band is the lowest value between the low of both Envelopes.
  5. The MAC Histogram Cloud fills the distance between two bands to show you change in direction.
  6. Blue Cloud indicates the uptrend while Red Cloud indicates the downtrend.
► Read next blog to see how to use MAC buffers to build your own EA or scanner:

https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/734293


How to use MAC

  • Use MAC Clouds as a filter to help you identify trend direction.
  • Trade with your usual trading tools in the direction of MAC Clouds only to eliminate false signals as much as possible.
  • Use suggested entry arrows to help you finding strong trending points to start from.

MAC Features

    • MAC does not repaint or recalculate its results.
    • It works on cryptocurrencies, stock, index, oil, gold, and on all time frames.
    • Sound, email alerts and Mobile Notification.
    • Buy, sell arrows to help to identifying trend signals.
    • Well-designed parameters to help the user easily navigate between them.
    • Buffer to build your own expert advisors.
    • Four different color lists to choose from.

    MAC Parameters

    (1) INDICATOR PARAMETERS

    • Fast Moving Average.Default is 10
    • Slow Moving Average.Default is 100
    • Moving Average Method.Default is "Simple" Method.

    (2) ALERTS

    • Show Arrows & Vertical Lines.Default is to show arrows only.
    • Arrow Size.Default is one.
    • Alert message.Choose to use or stop alert sound and message (default is true).
    • Send Email.The option to send emails to the user (default is false).
    • Send Mobile Notification.The option to send mobile notifications to the user (default is false).

    (3) INDICATOR STYLE

    • Chart Colors List.The user can choose between four different color lists for his chart or he can choose (Do Nothing) if he wants to use his own list.
    • Bullish Cloud Color.Default is Blue.
    • Bearish Cloud Color.Default is Red.
    • Upper Cloud Edge Color.Default is Midnight Blue
    • Lower Cloud Edge Color.Default is Maroon.
    • Cloud Edge Line Width.Default is one.


    If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
    Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT

    Reviews 18
    davevicens
    335
    davevicens 2023.10.17 16:39 
     

    An execellent indicator. First trade First win!! Good Job

    awasthisp
    829
    awasthisp 2023.08.20 09:53 
     

    This is an execellent indicator. it does give a big help to get more successful trades. Good job

    Brandon Kyle Fricke
    485
    Brandon Kyle Fricke 2021.03.16 20:13 
     

    Great confirmation to my current strategy

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    davevicens
    335
    davevicens 2023.10.17 16:39 
     

    An execellent indicator. First trade First win!! Good Job

    awasthisp
    829
    awasthisp 2023.08.20 09:53 
     

    This is an execellent indicator. it does give a big help to get more successful trades. Good job

    Muhammad Elbermawi
    53637
    Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2023.08.20 10:01
    Thanks a lot for the great review 💚🙏
    Hisham Ghoneim
    301
    Hisham Ghoneim 2022.08.18 10:39 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    [Deleted] 2021.03.21 22:25 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Brandon Kyle Fricke
    485
    Brandon Kyle Fricke 2021.03.16 20:13 
     

    Great confirmation to my current strategy

    Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa
    4222
    Paulina Andrea Madariaga Figueroa 2021.02.01 13:07 
     

    Best indicators

    Mohamed Osman
    243
    Mohamed Osman 2020.11.28 17:45 
     

    I love it

    jaugusto111
    326
    jaugusto111 2020.10.23 11:26 
     

    Indicador muito bom e completo, basta saber filtrar os sinais de entrada, para ter bons resultados. Muito obrigado Srº Muhammad por desenvolver indicadores tão bons a preços acessíveis.

    Malcolm David Parker
    482
    Malcolm David Parker 2020.07.23 21:29 
     

    Looking good so far.

    lauro1956
    5822
    lauro1956 2020.07.19 17:59 
     

    good morning Very good indicator Thank you

    allname29
    237
    allname29 2020.07.19 10:51 
     

    excellent indicator, I like 👍⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

    z354x2
    143
    z354x2 2020.07.19 09:34 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

    Fregatt888
    587
    Fregatt888 2020.07.03 20:58 
     

    Очень хороший индикатор советую! Спасибо Мухаммад что Вы есть.

    jxdxpolo22
    401
    jxdxpolo22 2020.06.20 23:38 
     

    Simple Indicator to use. It works well.

    IK°L
    824
    IK°L 2020.06.13 03:02 
     

    This is an indicator that you have to have, simple but enormously well developed the idea graphically, great indicator !!

    Lasse Michael Holm
    1605
    Lasse Michael Holm 2020.06.07 22:51 
     

    At last, an indicator that works for me. 10 stars! Just grab this one 😃👍

    Frank Paetsch
    7501
    Frank Paetsch 2019.05.16 01:51 
     

    Sehr schöner Indikator

    Mohamed Trader
    307
    Mohamed Trader 2019.01.04 22:48 
     

    User didn't leave any comment to the rating

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