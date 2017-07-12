Bermaui Deviation Percent
- Indicators
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Muhammad ElbermawiHi Forex trader,
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I am Muhammad Al Bermaui, from Alexandria, Egypt. I trade since 1996 and I become a CMT holder in 2013 (the highest diploma in technical analysis).
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- Version: 6.1
- Updated: 28 March 2020
- Activations: 20
You can use BD% to compare volatility for the same security in different time periods or different time-frames. In addition, you can use BD% to compare volatility between different securities in different markets in terms of percent rather than points.
HOW TO USE "BD%"
- If BD% is under 90% and then crosses this level upwards, this is a sign that prices may move in a ranging area.
- If BD% is above 90% and then crosses this level downwards, and the price is already above its simple moving average, this is a sign of the beginning of a new ascending trend. As BD% gets deeper to the downside, volatility and trend strength are increasing. When BD% is 0%, this means that volatility is at its highest value.
- If BD% is above 90% and then crosses this level downwards, and the price is already below its simple moving average, this is a sign of the beginning of a new descending trend. As BD% gets deeper to the downside, volatility and trend strength are increasing. When BD% is 0%, this means that volatility is at its highest value.
To know more about BD% then read the user's manual from here: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718182
If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
Thank you for this indicator. It gives me an idea of when to expect to take an exit once I am in a trade.