Bermaui Deviation Percent

4.94
Or ( BD% ) which is a volatility index that measures volatility in percent rather than points. The idea of BD% is to make an index depending on the Classic Standard Deviation (CSD) that moves between 0 and 100 percent.

You can use BD% to compare volatility for the same security in different time periods or different time-frames. In addition, you can use BD% to compare volatility between different securities in different markets in terms of percent rather than points.

HOW TO USE "BD%"

  • If BD% is under 90% and then crosses this level upwards, this is a sign that prices may move in a ranging area.
  • If BD% is above 90% and then crosses this level downwards, and the price is already above its simple moving average, this is a sign of the beginning of a new ascending trend. As BD% gets deeper to the downside, volatility and trend strength are increasing. When BD% is 0%, this means that volatility is at its highest value.
  • If BD% is above 90% and then crosses this level downwards, and the price is already below its simple moving average, this is a sign of the beginning of a new descending trend. As BD% gets deeper to the downside, volatility and trend strength are increasing. When BD% is 0%, this means that volatility is at its highest value.

To know more about BD% then read the user's manual from here:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/718182

If you have any questions then please, contact me via a private message or, write them in the comment section.
Muhammad Al Bermaui, CMT
Reviews 147
narasimhanbs
175
narasimhanbs 2025.08.28 19:03 
 

Thank you for this indicator. It gives me an idea of when to expect to take an exit once I am in a trade.

Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.09.25 02:48 
 

Excelente indicador, eu primeiro aluguei e depois de alguns testes, eu acabei comprando por saber que é um excelente indicador.

Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.11 13:16 
 

I have the Bermaui Band and I kinda like the concept behind it. So I am just getting this to complement the product. I would not give any misleading marketing gimmick apart of saying user should try one and assess whether it is worth value-of-money or not. It is subjective for each individual. Cheers.

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Trading Special –40% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This Indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With only ONE chart you can read Currency Strength for 28 Forex pairs! Imagine how your trading will improve because you are able to pinpoint the exact trigger point of a new trend or scalping opportunity? User manual: click here That's the first one, the original! Don't buy a
UU Bands Win Pro
Santi Dankamjad
Indicators
Indicator UU Bands สำหรับเทรดเดอร์ ที่ต้องการความแม่นยำ ในการเข้าเทรด หรือ หาจังหวะในการเข้าเทรด ใช้ได้กับทุก ทามเฟรม ข้อมูลของ อินดิเคเตอร์ 1. มี แบนด์ ด้วยกันทั้งหมด 7 เส้น 2. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านบน เป็นแนวต้าน เคลื่อนที่ แนวต้านที่1 แนวต้านที่ 2 แนวต้านที่3 3. เส้น 3 เส้น ด้านล่าง เป็นแนวรับ เคลื่อนที่ แนวรับที่ 1 แนวรับที่ 2 แนวรับที่ 3 4. เส้นตรงกลาง เป็นเส้นแบ่ง เทรน สีเขียว หมายถึง แนวโน้มขึ้น สีแดง หมายถึง แนวโน้มลง 5. สัญลักษณ์ ลูกศร สามารถนำไปอ้างอิง เป็นจุดเข้าเทรดได้  คำแนะสำหรับการเท
Trend Catcher ind
Ramil Minniakhmetov
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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The Berma Bands (BBs) indicator is a valuable tool for traders seeking to identify and capitalize on market trends. By analyzing the relationship between the price and the BBs, traders can discern whether a market is in a trending or ranging phase. Visit the [ Berma Home Blog ] to know more. Berma Bands are composed of three distinct lines: the Upper Berma Band, the Middle Berma Band, and the Lower Berma Band. These lines are plotted around the price, creating a visual representation of the pric
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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Bermaui Pin Bars   Or (BPB) is an indicator that finds Pin Bars price action pattern on the chart. Pin Bars is a shortcut for "Pinocchio Bars" which is a classic bar pattern alternative to Japanese candlesticks with tall upper or lower shadows and very small bodies like Hammer, Inverted-Hammer, Hanging Man, Shooting Star, Dragon Fly Doji or Grave Stone Doji. Bermaui Pin Bars indicator find this pattern depending on a formula that can be explained in the next steps: At first BPB calculate the ce
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Muhammad Elbermawi
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Or M oving A verage S upport R esistance Bands . MASR Bands indicator is a moving average surrounded by two bands that work together as support and resistance levels. Statistically, MASR Bands contain price candles 93% of the time. Here is how it is calculated in steps: 1. The first step is to calculate the highest high (HHV) and the lowest low (LLV) for an X period of time. 2. The second step is to divide HHV by LLV to get how wide is the distance between them as a percentage. I call the resu
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Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (19)
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This is a price channel that shows five important price levels on the chart. Those levels are: 1. The Highest High (HH) of the previous x bars. 2. The Highest Low (HL) of the previous x bars. 3. The Center Line. 4. The Lowest High (LH) of the previous x bars. 5. The Lowest Low (LL) of the previous x bars. How does Bermaui Channels Captures Overbought  area Think of the distance between HH and HL levels as an overbought area. When the price candles or bars crosses the HL to the upside this indica
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Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (4)
Indicators
The idea of this indicator is to draw RSI in the form of candles that can be compared with price charts to generate buy and sell signals. The indicator is not my invention. I founded it on the internet several years ago. I updated the code, added alert functions, added the Bermaui Utilities group of tools. The indicator calculates the RSI of all the prices that are used to draw candlesticks (RSI of the open, high, low & close). It uses the highest of them to draw the RSI candles high wick & the
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Muhammad Elbermawi
4.64 (11)
Utilities
This is a semi-automatic expert advisor that trades the grid system. The idea is to gradually take different positions in the market, then to calculate the break-even level for them. When the prices pass this break-even by a predetermined distance all opened orders are closed. Important Information Here is the user's guide:   https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/730567 You can try this EA with any of my other products, here:    https://www.mql5.com/en/users/bermaui314/seller Important Features T
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Micheletrader
88
Micheletrader 2026.07.29 15:33 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

narasimhanbs
175
narasimhanbs 2025.08.28 19:03 
 

Thank you for this indicator. It gives me an idea of when to expect to take an exit once I am in a trade.

uptrendfx
96
uptrendfx 2025.04.17 21:18 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Cristiano Carvalho
553
Cristiano Carvalho 2024.09.25 02:48 
 

Excelente indicador, eu primeiro aluguei e depois de alguns testes, eu acabei comprando por saber que é um excelente indicador.

Yusuf Hamzah
948
Yusuf Hamzah 2024.09.11 13:16 
 

I have the Bermaui Band and I kinda like the concept behind it. So I am just getting this to complement the product. I would not give any misleading marketing gimmick apart of saying user should try one and assess whether it is worth value-of-money or not. It is subjective for each individual. Cheers.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2024.09.11 13:18
Thanks a lot, Yusuf ... I appreciate that 🙏
Lasse Michael Holm
1605
Lasse Michael Holm 2024.08.08 16:24 
 

It works really great. Now I can find the trade which is really trending! The sellers produckt is really good quality. Try also his TDO you will not regret it!

ovno27
160
ovno27 2024.04.07 09:09 
 

Fantastic filter/Momentum Indicator.

lilinhui
59
lilinhui 2023.03.12 03:33 
 

非常好的指标。我们可以自信地使用这个指标进行交易。

elite luis
3480
elite luis 2023.03.03 16:00 
 

This is Amazing indicator! Author is very responsive and passionate in his work, Best Buy for 2023! I want to get MT5 version also for Bermaui Deviation Percent, Author please code MT5 ok?

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2023.03.03 18:43
Thanks a lot for the great review & stars
Ruslan Ostafiichuk
334
Ruslan Ostafiichuk 2023.02.20 08:30 
 

Очень полезный и удобный индикатор. Покупкой доволен.

Cd Vijaya Narayana
848
Cd Vijaya Narayana 2022.12.22 20:20 
 

Very good indicator. we can confidently trade using this indicator.

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.12.22 20:24
Thanks a lot for the great review & stars :)
Najseattle
77
Najseattle 2022.11.27 07:47 
 

The Bermaui Deviation % is definitely one of the top ten indicators I have ever used. Along with a few others also created by Mr. Bermaui. I do recommend you at least test all of his indicators. It may help you to visualize the Markets in a different way that proves beneficial to your trading career! 5 stars

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.11.29 07:49
I really want to thank you for your great words, Nicolas.
powertrader24
85
powertrader24 2022.10.07 08:54 
 

The first indicator I bought from Muhammad was TDO (True Direction Oscillator) about a week ago. I've had great luck using the TDO indicator so, now I purchased his BD% to get even better results from my trading. Keep up the good work Muhammad!

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.10.07 09:18
Thanks a lot for that great review
KEWELL99 Hields
103
KEWELL99 Hields 2022.09.14 21:59 
 

Downloaded the demo and was impressed so just purchased the full version and im in 2 profitable trades already....best thing I can say is though that the developer is happy to share knowledge and has responded to some queries already, this makes a good seller in my opinion. Really like the look of TDO from this developer aswell which I am demoing, his products are visually very helpful - 5 stars, thank you Muhammed

Muhammad Elbermawi
53637
Reply from developer Muhammad Elbermawi 2022.09.14 22:10
You are welcome my friend
Jedidiah Benedict
205
Jedidiah Benedict 2022.08.05 18:31 
 

I really like this indicator.

James Sabai-Jai
937
James Sabai-Jai 2022.07.29 11:00 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

hisunsun
512
hisunsun 2022.07.22 09:02 
 

This indicator spots out the volatility ; it could increase with winning rate on combine with using other indicators.

Vinicius Favarin
322
Vinicius Favarin 2022.07.21 23:04 
 

It's no use throwing money away.

Nikodem Dobrzynski
324
Nikodem Dobrzynski 2022.07.13 20:14 
 

Very good volatility indicator for trading strategy, is useful as filter to protect you to enter week trades. Bermaui Deviation Percent you have to use as combination with other indicators . It’s no secret that all technical analysis indicators are lagging . Also you have to understand that sometimes doesn’t get you into a good trade, it is normal thing using indicators. Overall my rating is five stars.

rodbizness
84
rodbizness 2022.06.11 01:23 
 

Just Very Very GOOD Indicator . Thank again Muhammad for your nice job.

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