Volume Master – Real-Time Market Power Indicator

See who’s in control of the market: buyers or sellers in real time.

Volume Master is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a clear edge by visualizing bull vs bear activity across multiple symbols, while helping you confirm high-probability entries directly on your chart.

WHAT MAKES VOLUME MASTER DIFFERENT?

Unlike traditional volume indicators, Volume Master doesn’t just show volume — it shows market dominance.

Real-Time Bull vs Bear Activity

Instantly see which side is stronger (buyers vs sellers)

Multi-symbol dashboard for broader market context

Detect momentum shifts before price fully reacts

HOW TO USE (SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE)

Attach your favorite indicator

Works with any MT4 indicator or strategy

Combine with your existing setup for confluence

Check symbol volume power

Identify if bulls or bears are dominating

Avoid weak or choppy conditions

Trade only when real strength is present

Confirm entry with trend direction

Enter only when volume aligns with trend

Filter out fake signals and low-quality trades

KEY BENEFITS

Trade with confirmation, not guesswork

Avoid false breakouts and weak signals

Spot strong trends early

Improve accuracy on scalping, intraday, and swing trading

Works well with Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and indices

IDEAL FOR

Scalpers (M1 / M5)

Trend traders

Breakout strategies

AI-assisted systems (such as EA Forex Proton)

SMART TRADING EDGE

Volume Master acts as a decision filter:

No volume: no trade

Weak dominance: stay out

Strong alignment: execute with confidence

VISUAL AND USER-FRIENDLY

Clean and modern dashboard

Easy-to-read bull and bear bars

No complex configuration

Plug and play

FINAL WORD

If you are tired of entering trades without real confirmation, Volume Master provides the clarity you need.

Trade with structure. Trade with data. Trade with confidence.