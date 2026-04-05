Volume Master
- Indicators
-
Mohamed HassanHello everyone,
I've been developing expert advisors and indicators for over eight years, and like many traders, I faced the same frustration: manually trading indicators was slow, inconsistent, and easy to miss.
- Version: 1.0
- Activations: 20
Volume Master – Real-Time Market Power Indicator
See who’s in control of the market: buyers or sellers in real time.
Volume Master is a powerful trading tool designed to give you a clear edge by visualizing bull vs bear activity across multiple symbols, while helping you confirm high-probability entries directly on your chart.
WHAT MAKES VOLUME MASTER DIFFERENT?
Unlike traditional volume indicators, Volume Master doesn’t just show volume — it shows market dominance.
Real-Time Bull vs Bear Activity
- Instantly see which side is stronger (buyers vs sellers)
- Multi-symbol dashboard for broader market context
- Detect momentum shifts before price fully reacts
HOW TO USE (SIMPLE AND EFFECTIVE)
- Attach your favorite indicator
- Works with any MT4 indicator or strategy
- Combine with your existing setup for confluence
- Check symbol volume power
- Identify if bulls or bears are dominating
- Avoid weak or choppy conditions
- Trade only when real strength is present
- Confirm entry with trend direction
- Enter only when volume aligns with trend
- Filter out fake signals and low-quality trades
KEY BENEFITS
- Trade with confirmation, not guesswork
- Avoid false breakouts and weak signals
- Spot strong trends early
- Improve accuracy on scalping, intraday, and swing trading
- Works well with Gold (XAUUSD), Forex, and indices
IDEAL FOR
- Scalpers (M1 / M5)
- Trend traders
- Breakout strategies
- AI-assisted systems (such as EA Forex Proton)
SMART TRADING EDGE
Volume Master acts as a decision filter:
- No volume: no trade
- Weak dominance: stay out
- Strong alignment: execute with confidence
VISUAL AND USER-FRIENDLY
- Clean and modern dashboard
- Easy-to-read bull and bear bars
- No complex configuration
- Plug and play
FINAL WORD
If you are tired of entering trades without real confirmation, Volume Master provides the clarity you need.
Trade with structure. Trade with data. Trade with confidence.