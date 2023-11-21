Italo Triangle Indicator

5

BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS!

ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR is the best triangle indicator ever created, and why is that? Using Geometry and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many triangle indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the Italo Triangle Indicator is different, the Italo Triangle Indicator shows strong buy, sell and neutral triangles, showing the pattern when market is going to trend and in which Fibonacci levels the market is going to go for you to take profit safely, all of that in one simple and clear Indicator!

Italo Triangle Indicator is profitable and stable, and it will show you the real trends and breakouts, using geometry and objective Fibonacci to search for the best triangles on the chart, take profit levels and filter out all bad signals. The Italo Triangle Indicator has an Edge over the market, this means you will predict where the next trend It's going to be with the highest probability every single time.

You will have on your hands a predictor of market movement in a very precise way.

The Indicator does not repaint, the Italo Triangle Indicator was made to make you a successful trader.

The Indicator shows on the mode "Bullish and Bearish" a green or red triangle pattern with a signal showing the pattern is complete and the market is going to move strongly after that, you will see the "Take 1" and "Take 2" already place on the chart, those are take profits based on objective Fibonacci with a high probability of being touched. On the mode "Neutral Pattern" you will have the option to see a purple triangle pattern where you can trade both sides, with "Take 1" and "Take 2" above and bellow the triangle. You can trade immediately after the signal or wait for a triangle breakout to serving as a confirmation to enter the market.

Now you have the perfect triangle indicator, you will see and trade with confidence since you know in front of you is the best objective triangle pattern tool to enter the market, with take profits based on Fibonacci, with this combination you have more probability than any other trader on the market to predict its movement and achieve what you want!


MT5 Version:  https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/108775

IMPORTANT! Contact me after the purchase to get the bonuses!


Benefits of Italo Triangle Indicator

  • Unique Algorithm that uses Geometry and Objective Fibonacci
  • Predict Trends and Breakouts
  • Filter False Signals
  • Show the strongest triangles for buy and sell with two take profit levels at the same time
  • Time-frames: All
  • Assets: All
  • Easy to use, does not overload charts with unnecessary information
  • Does not repaint
  • Alerts on the charts when the signal appears showing the triangle pattern is complete. (Also push alerts and e-mail alerts if you like)
  • Customization: Take Profit color and levels, width of lines and signal
  • Excellent product support


Important Parameters

  • Triangle mode: "Bullish and Bearish" that will give you buy or sell signals, and "Neutral Pattern" that will give you the option to trade both sides of the pattern.
  • Show only latest pattern: If "true" you will have on the chart only the last buy and sell triangles. If "false" the indicator will search for all patterns on the chart.
  • Bars to search: It will work only if the option above is "true", the indicator will seach all patterns for the number of bars you put here.
  • Show take profit?: If "true" you will have "Take 1" and "Take 2" on the chart.
  • Take Profit Level (Fibonacci Based): Here you can change for the Fibonacci number you like, the recommend numbers are: 161.8 ; 261.8 and 423.6.
  • Show Signal, Signal Size, Pattern Width and Neon: These are options where you can customize visual features of the indicator.
  • Alerts Settings: Here you can choose 3 alerts "Popup alert on the chart", "Push notifications in your phone" and "Notification in your e-mail" when the signal appears and the triangle pattern in complete.


I will always help you if you have any questions

For any questions related to the purchase, installation, backtesting and use of the Indicator you can send me a private message on my profile here on mql5:

https://www.mql5.com/en/users/italobr









Reviews 14
DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:20 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Micah
231
Micah 2024.01.03 13:21 
 

This indicator looks very promising. Great work and great support from Italo.

willfreeu
25
willfreeu 2023.12.27 19:29 
 

Looked very promising, but like like may other products on this site does not work as advertised.

Turns out it is a very slow lagging indicator and is often a few days behind when the Indicator

finally prints an already passed signal.

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Trading Special – 30% OFF Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This dashboard software is working on 28 currency pairs plus one. It is based on 2 of our main indicators (Advanced Currency Strength 28 and Advanced Currency Impulse). It gives a great overview of the entire Forex market plus Gold or 1 indices. It shows Advanced Currency Strength values, currency speed of movement and signals for 28 Forex pairs in all (9) timeframes. Imagine how your trading will improve when you can watch
PZ Lopez Trend MT4
PZ TRADING SLU
Indicators
Noise filtering: the key to mastering trends This indicator tracks the market trend with an unmatched reliability, by ignoring sudden fluctuations and market noise. It has been designed to trend-trade intraday charts and small timeframes. Its winning ratio is around 85%. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Amazingly easy to trade Find oversold/overbought situations Enjoy noise-free trading at all times Avoid being whipsawed in intraday charts The indi
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Scalper Vault is a professional scalping system which provides you with everything you need for successful scalping. This indicator is a complete trading system which can be used by forex and binary options traders. The recommended time frame is M5. The system provides you with accurate arrow signals in the direction of the trend. It also provides you with top and bottom signals and Gann market levels. The indicator provides all types of alerts including PUSH notifications. PLEASE CONTACT ME AFT
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Roman Podpora
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Indicators
TREND LINES PRO    helps understand where the market is truly changing direction. The indicator shows real trend reversals and points where major players re-enter. You see   BOS lines   Trend changes and key levels on higher timeframes — without complex settings or unnecessary noise. Signals don't repaint and remain on the chart after the bar closes. VERSION MT 5     -     Reveals its maximum potential when paired with the   RFI LEVELS PRO  indicator What the indicator shows: Real shifts   tren
Gold Multi Factor Adaptive Engine
Guang Jun Huang
Indicators
Adopt market correlation and indicator resonance Here are some trading recommendations based on the current market conditions: (1) Note: It doesn't mean you have a perfect deal, but rather helps you avoid bad trades (2) Why traditional indicators are prone to distortion. For example, the 10-day moving average is calculated by calculating the average price of the top 10 candlesticks. Result: I prove I want to rise, and the signal is easily distorted. This indicator adopts a self-proof + corrob
Master Volume profile
Israr Hussain Shah
Indicators
Money Flow Profile MT5 HERE   Here   our more valuable tools SMC Trend Trading   ,  Easy SMC Trading  ,  Institutional SMC Architect Volume Analysis Tools  ,  Volume flow Profile  ,  Market volume profile  , FVG with Volume  , Liquidity Heatmap Profile  ,  Volume Spread Analysis This Master Edition is engineered for clarity and speed, featuring a unique Auto-Theme Sync system that instantly beautifies your chart layout upon loading. Key Features: True Money Flow Calculation: Goes beyond stand
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Indicators
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Professional No-Repaint / No-Lag Trend Signal System with Exceptional Win Rate | For MT4 / MT5 It works best on lower timeframes, such as 1-minute, 5-minute, and 15-minute charts. Core Features: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition is a smart signal system designed specifically for trend trading. It applies a multi-layered confirmation mechanism to detect only strong, directional moves supported by real momentum. This system does not attempt to predict tops or bottoms
Mechanism Trend
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Indicators
The Mechanism Trend indicator is a hybrid indicator that shows the moments for entering the market with arrows. This indicator was created on the basis of the original indicators for searching for extreme points, the indicator is well suited for determining a reversal or a large sharp jerk to one side. When the trend changes, the Mechanism Trend indicator uses color signaling: green - when changing from a downtrend to an uptrend, and red - vice versa, to a downtrend. You can use the indicator
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Indicators
Specials Discount now. The Next Generation Forex Trading Tool. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator is the evolution of our long-time, popular indicators, combining the power of three into one: Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 reviews) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT (520 reviews) + CS28 Combo Signals (recent Bonus) Details about the indicator  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 What Does The Next-Generation Strength Indicator Offer? Everything you loved about the originals, now
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BUY INDICATOR AND GET NEW EXCLUSIVE EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS! ITALO ARROWS INDICATOR  is the best reversal indicator ever created, and why is that? Using extreme reversal zones on the market to show the arrows and Fibonacci numbers for the Take Profit, also with a panel showing all the information about the signals on the chart, the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 8 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many reversal indicators around t
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Italo Triangle Indicator MT5
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BUY INDICATOR AND GET EA FOR FREE AS A BONUS + SOME OTHER GIFTS! ITALO TRIANGLE INDICATOR  is the best triangle indicator ever created, and why is that? Using Geometry and Fibonacci the Indicator works on all time-frames and assets, indicator built after 7 years of experience on forex and many other markets. You know many triangle indicators around the internet are not complete, does not help, and it's difficult to trade, but the   Italo Triangle Indicator is different , the Italo Triangle Indi
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DanyLbc747
1248
DanyLbc747 2024.01.18 13:20 
 

Simple easy to use indicator. Great product.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.19 10:33
Thanks, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
Micah
231
Micah 2024.01.03 13:21 
 

This indicator looks very promising. Great work and great support from Italo.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.03 20:15
Hi, I appreciate the review, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with the best support, best regards.
Alvin Chiu
572
Alvin Chiu 2023.12.31 13:39 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.02 16:32
Hi Alvin, thank you for your purchase and review! Check your private messages.
willfreeu
25
willfreeu 2023.12.27 19:29 
 

Looked very promising, but like like may other products on this site does not work as advertised.

Turns out it is a very slow lagging indicator and is often a few days behind when the Indicator

finally prints an already passed signal.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2024.01.02 16:33
Hi, I appreciate your trust on my work, thanks for your purchase and review! Check your private messages.
pornchai_p
1070
pornchai_p 2023.12.21 08:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.21 11:00
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
Xavier Brummer
366
Xavier Brummer 2023.12.13 21:26 
 

I've been observing this indicator for a while now, I must say one of the best indicator currently in the market simple and easy but the work that the author put into this indicator is awesome.

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.14 10:18
Thanks for the feedback Xavier, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, Best regards.
ThePhenix
35
ThePhenix 2023.12.03 22:36 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.04 10:06
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Indeed, Italo Triangle combined with Italo Volume are an incredible combo to have even more edge over the market.
MMAH2
219
MMAH2 2023.12.03 14:35 
 

Hello, that's a good indicator. I'm looking forward to gifts

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.03 14:54
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
Junichi Isono
1169
Junichi Isono 2023.12.03 01:05 
 

Hello, that's a good indicator. I'm looking forward to gifts

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.12.03 06:48
Hi, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
SkystheLimit 986
5702
SkystheLimit 986 2023.11.29 18:26 
 

This indicator is well-programmed and robust, helps to find the triangle setups. Well done!

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.29 19:27
Thanks for the feedback, I appreciate your trust on my work, Best regards.
tj21
39
tj21 2023.11.29 02:58 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.29 09:41
Hello, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
Lorenzo Chills
136
Lorenzo Chills 2023.11.28 01:48 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.28 10:39
Hi Lorenzo, thank you for your purchase! Check your private messages.
danmar
2479
danmar 2023.11.23 15:24 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.23 16:57
I appreciate your trust on my work, my idea with my products is to give traders the best tools that has edge over the market with an affordable price for everyone, check your private messages.
Ricky Esteban
591
Ricky Esteban 2023.11.23 11:02 
 

User didn't leave any comment to the rating

Italo Santana Gomes
14396
Reply from developer Italo Santana Gomes 2023.11.23 16:54
Hi Ricky, I appreciate the feedback, thanks.
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