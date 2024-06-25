PowerBall Signals is a BUY/SELL signals indicator based on the idea of using support/resistance zones. The indicator detects special reversal patterns based on support/resistance zones and provide these signals on your chart. The main idea of the indicator is using the MTF (Multi Time Frame) analysis and provide signals based on the levels from your current and next higher time frame. This method allows to predict possible price reversals on any market be it currencies, metals, indices or even crypto.

Besides the reversal signals the indicator also provides trend continuation signals which allow you to stay with the trend during trading. The indicator will be helpful both to forex and binary options traders. You can choose whether you want to use the indicator in NON-MTF or MTF mode. You can also choose the source time frame you want to get the data from for the signal generation.

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