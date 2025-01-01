ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertInitMoney 

InitMoney

資金管理オブジェクトの初期化です。

virtual bool  InitMoney(
  CExpertMoney*    money=NULL,       // ポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

money

[in] CExpertMoney クラスオブジェクトまたは派生オブジェクトへのポインタ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

money が NULL の場合は、CExpertMoney  クラスが使用され、最小ロットが使用されます。