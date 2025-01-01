DocumentationSections
MQL5 ReferenceStandard LibraryStrategy ModulesBase classes for Expert AdvisorsCExpertInitMoney 

InitMoney

Initializes the money management object.

virtual bool  InitMoney(
   CExpertMoney*     money=NULL,        // pointer
   )

Parameters

money

[in]  Pointer to CExpertMoney class object (or its descendant).

Return Value

true - successful, otherwise - false.

Note

If money is NULL, the CExpertMoney class will be used for initialization (it uses the minimum lot).