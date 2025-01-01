ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertDeinitTrade 

DeinitTrade

取引オブジェクトを初期化解除します。

virtual void  DeinitTrade()

戻り値

なし