CExpertOnTickProcess 

OnTickProcess

OnTick イベント続行のフラグを設定します。

void  OnTickOProcess(
  bool    value       // フラグ
  ）

パラメータ

value

[in] OnTick イベント続行のフラグ

戻り値

なし

注意事項

フラグが true の場合は、OnTick イベントが続行され、デフォルトでは、フラグが true に設定されます。