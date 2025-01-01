ドキュメントセクション
CExpertMoney

CExpertMoney は資金及びリスク管理アルゴリズムの基本クラスです。

説明

CExpertMoney は資金及びリスク管理クラス実装の基本クラスです。

宣言

  class CExpertMoney : public CObject

タイトル

  #include <Expert\ExpertMoney.mqh>

継承階層

  CObject

      CExpertBase

          CExpertMoney

直接子孫

CMoneyFixedLot, CMoneyFixedMargin, CMoneyFixedRisk, CMoneyNone, CMoneySizeOptimized

クラスメソッド

Protected データへのアクセス

 

Percent

「リスクパーセント」パラメータの値を設定します。

初期化

 

virtual ValidationSettings

設定のチェック

取引条件をチェックします。

 

virtual CheckOpenLong

ロング（買い）ポジションのボリュームを取得します。

virtual CheckOpenShort

ショート（売り）ポジションのボリュームを取得します。

virtual CheckReverse

ポジション反転のボリュームを取得します。

virtual CheckClose

未決済ポジションを決済する条件をチェックします。

クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject

Prev, Prev, Next, Next, Save, Load, Type, Compare

クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertBase

InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators