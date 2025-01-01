CExpertMoney
CExpertMoney は資金及びリスク管理アルゴリズムの基本クラスです。
説明
CExpertMoney は資金及びリスク管理クラス実装の基本クラスです。
宣言
class CExpertMoney : public CObject
タイトル
#include <Expert\ExpertMoney.mqh>
継承階層
CExpertMoney
直接子孫
CMoneyFixedLot, CMoneyFixedMargin, CMoneyFixedRisk, CMoneyNone, CMoneySizeOptimized
クラスメソッド
Protected データへのアクセス
「リスクパーセント」パラメータの値を設定します。
初期化
virtual ValidationSettings
設定のチェック
取引条件をチェックします。
virtual CheckOpenLong
ロング（買い）ポジションのボリュームを取得します。
virtual CheckOpenShort
ショート（売り）ポジションのボリュームを取得します。
virtual CheckReverse
ポジション反転のボリュームを取得します。
virtual CheckClose
未決済ポジションを決済する条件をチェックします。
クラスから継承されたメソッド CObject
クラスから継承されたメソッド CExpertBase
InitPhase, TrendType, UsedSeries, EveryTick, Open, High, Low, Close, Spread, Time, TickVolume, RealVolume, Init, Symbol, Period, Magic, SetMarginMode, SetPriceSeries, SetOtherSeries, InitIndicators