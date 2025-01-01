ドキュメントセクション
InitIndicators

全ての指標と時系列を初期化します。

virtual bool  InitIndicators(
  CIndicators*  indicators=NULL    // ポインタ
  ）

パラメータ

指標

[in]  指標と時系列の集合へのポインタ

戻り値

成功の場合は true、それ以外の場合は false

注意事項

オブジェクトが初期化時に定義されたのとは異なるシンボルまたは時間枠を使用する場合、時系列が初期化されます。売買シグナルオブジェクトと資金管理オブジェクトの InitIndicators() 仮想メソッドが順番に呼び出されます。