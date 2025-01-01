ドキュメントセクション
CExpertLotOpenShort 

LotOpenShort

売りの取引高を取得します。

double  LotOpenShort(
  double   price,   // 価格
  double   sl     // 決済逆指値
  ）

パラメータ

価格

[in] 価格

sl

[in]  決済逆指値

戻り値

ロット単位での売りの取引高

注意事項

売りの取引高を取得します。（資金管理オブジェクトの CheckOpenShort(...) メソッド）。

実装

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ショートポジションのロット取得の方法              |
//| 入力：price - 価格                                           |
//|         sl   - 決済逆指値                                      |
//| OUTPUT: 未決済ロット                                           |
//| REMARK: なし                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CExpert::LotOpenShort(double price,double sl)
 {
  return(m_money.CheckOpenShort(price,sl));
 }