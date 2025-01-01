ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリストラテジーモジュールエキスパートアドバイザーの基本クラスCExpertLotReverse 

LotReverse

ポジション反転の取引高を取得します。

double  LotReverse(
  double   sl     // 決済逆指値
  ）

パラメータ

sl

[in] 決済逆指値

戻り値

ロット単位でのポジション反転の取引高

注意事項

ポジション反転の取引高を取得します。（資金管理オブジェクトの CheckReverse(...) メソッド）。

実装

//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
//| ポジション反転のロット取得の方法                 |
//| 入力：sl - 決済逆指値                                         |
//| 出力：未決済ロット                                           |
//| メモ：なし                                                     |
//+------------------------------------------------------------------+
double CExpert::LotReverse(double sl)
 {
  return(m_money.CheckReverse(GetPointer(m_position),sl));
 }