ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートGetInteger 

GetInteger

この関数は、対応するオブジェクトプロパティの値を返します。オブジェクトプロパティは整数型でなければなりません。この関数には 2 つのバージョンがあります。

1. すぐにプロパティ値を返します。

long  GetInteger(
  ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,          // プロパティ識別子
  int                          sub_window=0      // サブウィンドウ番号
  ) const

2. 成功した場合、プロパティの値は、参照によって渡された最後のパラメータである指定された整数 型の変数に配置されます。

bool  GetInteger(
  ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,        // プロパティ識別子
  int                          sub_window,    // サブウィンドウ番号
  long&                        value          // プロパティ値を取得する
  ) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in]  プロパティ識別子（ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 列挙）

sub_window

[in]  チャートサブウィンドウの番号

value

[in]  リクエストされたプロパティの値を受け取った整数型の変数

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートプロパティの値If there isn't any chart assigned, it returns -1.

2 番目の呼び出しバージョン例では、指定されたプロパティが維持され、その値がvalue 変数に置かれている場合には true, それ以外の場合は falseエラーの詳細を読むには GetLastError() を呼びます。