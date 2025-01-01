- ChartID
- Mode
- Foreground
- Shift
- ShiftSize
- AutoScroll
- Scale
- ScaleFix
- ScaleFix_11
- FixedMax
- FixedMin
- PointsPerBar
- ScalePPB
- ShowOHLC
- ShowLineBid
- ShowLineAsk
- ShowLastLine
- ShowPeriodSep
- ShowGrid
- ShowVolumes
- ShowObjectDescr
- ShowDateScale
- ShowPriceScale
- ColorBackground
- ColorForeground
- ColorGrid
- ColorBarUp
- ColorBarDown
- ColorCandleBull
- ColorCandleBear
- ColorChartLine
- ColorVolumes
- ColorLineBid
- ColorLineAsk
- ColorLineLast
- ColorStopLevels
- VisibleBars
- WindowsTotal
- WindowIsVisible
- WindowHandle
- FirstVisibleBar
- WidthInBars
- WidthInPixels
- HeightInPixels
- PriceMin
- PriceMax
- Attach
- FirstChart
- NextChart
- Open
- Detach
- Close
- BringToTop
- EventObjectCreate
- EventObjectDelete
- IndicatorAdd
- IndicatorDelete
- IndicatorsTotal
- IndicatorName
- Navigate
- Symbol
- Period
- Redraw
- GetInteger
- SetInteger
- GetDouble
- SetDouble
- GetString
- SetString
- SetSymbolPeriod
- ApplyTemplate
- ScreenShot
- WindowOnDropped
- PriceOnDropped
- TimeOnDropped
- XOnDropped
- YOnDropped
- Save
- Load
- Type
GetInteger
この関数は、対応するオブジェクトプロパティの値を返します。オブジェクトプロパティは整数型でなければなりません。この関数には 2 つのバージョンがあります。
1. すぐにプロパティ値を返します。
|
long GetInteger(
2. 成功した場合、プロパティの値は、参照によって渡された最後のパラメータである指定された整数 型の変数に配置されます。
|
bool GetInteger(
パラメータ
prop_id
[in] プロパティ識別子（ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 列挙）
sub_window
[in] チャートサブウィンドウの番号
value
[in] リクエストされたプロパティの値を受け取った整数型の変数
戻り値
クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートプロパティの値If there isn't any chart assigned, it returns -1.
2 番目の呼び出しバージョン例では、指定されたプロパティが維持され、その値がvalue 変数に置かれている場合には true, それ以外の場合は falseエラーの詳細を読むには GetLastError() を呼びます。