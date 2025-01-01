GetInteger

この関数は、対応するオブジェクトプロパティの値を返します。オブジェクトプロパティは整数型でなければなりません。この関数には 2 つのバージョンがあります。

1. すぐにプロパティ値を返します。

long GetInteger(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int sub_window=0

) const

2. 成功した場合、プロパティの値は、参照によって渡された最後のパラメータである指定された整数 型の変数に配置されます。

bool GetInteger(

ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

int sub_window,

long& value

) const

パラメータ

prop_id

[in] プロパティ識別子（ENUM_CHART_PROPERTY_INTEGER 列挙）

sub_window

[in] チャートサブウィンドウの番号

value

[in] リクエストされたプロパティの値を受け取った整数型の変数

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートプロパティの値If there isn't any chart assigned, it returns -1.

2 番目の呼び出しバージョン例では、指定されたプロパティが維持され、その値がvalue 変数に置かれている場合には true, それ以外の場合は falseエラーの詳細を読むには GetLastError() を呼びます。