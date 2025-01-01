ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートSymbol 

Symbol

チャートのシンボルを取得します。

string  Symbol() const

戻り値

クラスインスタンスに割り当てられたチャートのシンボル（割り当てられたチャートが存在しない場合は 0 ）