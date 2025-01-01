- ChartID
IndicatorName
指定されたチャートウィンドウの指標リスト内の番号で指標の短縮名を返します。
|
string IndicatorName(
パラメータ
sub_win
[in] チャートサブウィンドウの番号。（ 0 はメインチャートウィンドウ）
index
[in] 指標のリストに内の指標のインデックスインデックスの命数は、ゼロで始まります。すなわち、リストの最初の指標が 0 のインデックスを持ちます。リスト内の指標の数を取得するには IndicatorsTotal() 関数が使用されます。
戻り値
IndicatorSetString() 関数でINDICATOR_SHORTNAME プロパティに設定した指標の短縮名。エラーの詳細を取得するには GetLastError() 関数を使用します。
注意事項
iCustom() 及び IndicatorCreate() 関数を使用して指標を作成する際、指標の短縮名とファイル名を混同しないでください。指標の短縮名が明示的に設定されていない場合、コンパイル時に指標のソースコードを含むファイルの名称が指定されます。
指標の短縮名は正しく形成されなければなりません。短縮名は IndicatorSetString() 関数を使用してINDICATOR_SHORTNAMEプロパティに書かれます。IndicatorDelete() 関数によってチャートから削除される指標は短縮名によって識別されるので、短縮名に指標の全ての入力パラメータの値を含むようお勧めします。
参照
IndicatorAdd()、IndicatorDelete、IndicatorsTotal、iCustom()、IndicatorCreate()、IndicatorSetString()