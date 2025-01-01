ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートIndicatorName 

IndicatorName

指定されたチャートウィンドウの指標リスト内の番号で指標の短縮名を返します。

string  IndicatorName(
  int  sub_win     // サブウィンドウ番号
  int  index       // チャートサブウィンドウに追加された指標のリストに内の指標のインデックス
  );

パラメータ

sub_win

[in]  チャートサブウィンドウの番号。（ 0 はメインチャートウィンドウ）

index

[in]  指標のリストに内の指標のインデックスインデックスの命数は、ゼロで始まります。すなわち、リストの最初の指標が 0 のインデックスを持ちます。リスト内の指標の数を取得するには IndicatorsTotal() 関数が使用されます。

戻り値

IndicatorSetString() 関数でINDICATOR_SHORTNAME プロパティに設定した指標の短縮名。エラーの詳細を取得するには GetLastError() 関数を使用します。

注意事項

iCustom() 及び IndicatorCreate() 関数を使用して指標を作成する際、指標の短縮名とファイル名を混同しないでください。指標の短縮名が明示的に設定されていない場合、コンパイル時に指標のソースコードを含むファイルの名称が指定されます。

指標の短縮名は正しく形成されなければなりません。短縮名は IndicatorSetString() 関数を使用してINDICATOR_SHORTNAMEプロパティに書かれます。IndicatorDelete() 関数によってチャートから削除される指標は短縮名によって識別されるので、短縮名に指標の全ての入力パラメータの値を含むようお勧めします。

参照

IndicatorAdd()IndicatorDeleteIndicatorsTotaliCustom()IndicatorCreate()IndicatorSetString()