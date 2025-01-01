ドキュメントセクション
MQL5 リファレンス標準ライブラリ価格チャートPriceOnDropped 

PriceOnDropped

オブジェクト（エキスパートまたはスクリプト）ドロップポイントに対応する価格座標を取得します。

double  PriceOnDropped() const

戻り値

オブジェクト（エキスパートまたはスクリプト）ドロップポイントに対応する価格座標